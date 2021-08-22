today's leftovers
An Opinionated Guide to xargs
Apologies to the author for the criticism, but it generated a great discussion! Here is what lies ahead:
An introduction to xargs, and a discussion of alternatives.
Tips on using it, accompanied by #sample-code in the blog-code/xargs directory.
High-level thoughts on shell and the Oil language.
Get all lines that start with a dot or period
$ grep '^\.' file
Samsung Takes Intel's Throne as Top Semiconductor Manufacturer | Tom's Hardware
Ryzen 5 5600X takes over from Ryzen 5 3600 as fan favorite while AMD vanquishes Intel in units sold and revenue in recent Mindfactory CPU sales data
3D Printing Liquid Crystal | Hackaday
If you think at all about liquid crystals, you probably think of display technology. However, researchers have worked out a way to use an ink-jet-like process to 3D print iridescent colors using a liquid crystal elastomer. The process can mimic iridescent coloring found in nature and may have applications in things as diverse as antitheft tags, art objects, or materials with very special optical properties.
For example, one item created by the team is an arrow that only appears totally green when viewed from a certain angle. The optical properties depend on the thickness of the material which, being crystalline, self-organizes. Controlling the speed of deposition changes the thickness of the material which allows the printer to tune its optical properties.
Stephen Michael Kellat: Late August Update
I learned about edbrowse from the latest episode of the Ubuntu Podcast. If I ever wind up using an actual teletype for a terminal that might be quite handy.
[...]
The testing manifest for Impish Indri shows only vanilla Ubuntu desktop shipping an image for Raspberry Pi. Considering my working “desktop” at the moment is a Raspberry Pi 4, any testing efforts on my part may wind up limited as I do not normally test vanilla Ubuntu desktop.
Recent and not so recent changes in OpenBSD that make life better (and may turn up elsewhere too)
Known to be "functional, free and secure by default", the OpenBSD operating system has played an important role in open source for more than a quarter century. It has also been fairly central to what I have done for the last two decades and some. What follows is my personal view of what life with OpenBSD has been like, with an emphasis on moments and developments that I feel made life, or at least my life, better.
Quake Remaster's New MachineGames Episodes, Explained
Amidst 2021's QuakeCon festivities, Bethesda and id Software released a remaster of the original Quake seemingly out of nowhere, featuring not only the game's original campaign and a number of technical updates, but its original two expansion episodes and two more created by MachineGames. The remastered version of Quake runs effortlessly on console and PC, supports resolutions up to 4K, and even lets everything jump into the same deathmatch lobbies thanks to quick play. It also canonizes two brand new episodes of the game developed by MachineGames. Best known for their updated take on Wolfenstein, both Dimension of the Past and Dimension of the Machine show up on the main menu alongside the original campaigns, expanding the breadth of this classic FPS and providing brand new content to a hungry retro FPS audience.
Why Steam Deck’s change of Linux distros could be a winning move [Ed: This site may be dubious]
KDE Plasma 5.23 - New Features and Release Dates
We round up the features of KDE Plasma 5.23 (upcoming) in this post, with major highlights and download/testing instructions.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 22nd, 2021
This has been a great week for Linux news as we got new major releases of Manjaro, Zorin OS, SparkyLinux, MATE desktop, IPFire, and LibreOffice. On top of that, Ubuntu users got a new Linux kernel update, and gamers can now play even more Windows games with Valve’s newest Proton release. For bleeding-edgers, there’s new beta releases of Krita 5.0 and MX Linux 21 Fluxbox, which is now a standalone edition for Fluxbox lovers. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 22nd, 2021, below!
How AutoKey can make repetitive tasks, like configuring Netplan, easier
I have a lot of repetitive tasks I do throughout the day. For example, I have to type out the same long header for articles regularly. At one point, I saved a file that contained the header contents but realized using it caused me extra clicks, all of which amounted to making my day a bit less efficient. There are also the Netplan configurations I make daily. I frequently deploy Ubuntu Server as a virtual machine, and having to always configure networking is just one more step I don't want to have to take. That's why I employ a little Linux tool called AutoKey, which is a GUI application for creating boilerplate text files and more complicated macros that can be used for just about anything. Once you've created a new "phrase" you can assign the phrase a hotkey. With the phrase complete, all you have to do is hit the hotkey and the phrase is then added to the document you are using. AutoKey also allows you to create "scripts," which are more advanced options that allow you to do things like open applications/files/folders, control window and mouse events, display menu entries to select from, and other things. I'm going to show you how to install AutoKey on a Debian-based distribution and then walk you through how to create a phrase that will paste the contents of Netplan into an open file.
Kernel: M1/Asahi, Reiser4/Reiser5, and DG2
