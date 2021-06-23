Language Selection

HowTos
  • 10 iftop Command Examples in Linux

    System monitoring is a critical role that any sysadmin should undertake to ensure that systems and applications are running as expected. We have covered a few monitoring tools in the past including glances real-time monitoring tool and top command which provides detailed information about running process and other metrics such as uptime, CPU and memory usage.

    Iftop is yet another monitoring tool that monitors network bandwidth in real-time. It captures total inbound and outbound data packets flowing through a network interface and displays the total bandwidth usage. In this guide, we walk you through the installation and the usage of the iftop command-line tool.

  • How To Compare Two Files in Linux – TecAdmin

    Sometimes we are required to compare two or more than two files for some modifications or just to check the errors in two same files. Instead of reading both files and comparing them precisely, we have some built-in tools in Linux which can help us in this regard.

    In this article, we will discuss the built-in functions and some third-party tools which are used to compare to files in Linux and how they work.

  • How to Install Etcher USB Image Writer Tool on Ubuntu

    Etcher ( also know as balenaEtcher) is a free, cross-platform, and open-source tool used for writing images such as .iso, .img, and .zip files to storage media. It is used to flash OS images to USB drives, SD Cards, or Raspberry Pi devices. This enables users to create bootable flash drives.

    Etcher is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux and is available in 32-bit and 64-bit versions. It is based on Electron and keeps in mind it's not compatible with the system supporting Wayland.

  • How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux

    Written in C, MySQL is an open-source, cross-platform, and one of the most widely used Relational Database Management Systems (RDMS). It’s an integral part of the LAMP stack and is a popular database management system in web hosting, data analytics, and eCommerce applications to mention a few.

  • How to Reload .bash_profile in Linux Command-Line

    The Linux operating system environment is famed for numerous OS-based attributes. One of them is the Linux home directory. It is responsible for all user profiles in the system and enables the system users to create and store files or access already existing/pre-defined system tools and resources.

  • How to Setup Python 3 Virtual Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable

    Python’s venv module is a virtual environment is a Python environment such that the Python interpreter, libraries, and scripts installed into it are such that the Python interpreter, libraries, and scripts installed into it are isolated from those installed in other virtual environments, and (by default) any libraries installed on your operating system, for example, those that are installed on your Ubuntu operating system to avoid clashing and disturbing your production environments.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Python 3 and PIP 3 on your Ubuntu 20.04 operating system, along with setting up a programming environment via the command line.

  • How to Upgrade openSUSE Leap from 15.2 to 15.3

    openSUSE Leap is a free and Linux-based operating system for your PC, Laptop or Server. It’s one of the stable Linux distribution forked from SUSE Enterprise Linux, which is used by millions of users worldwide for their day to day operation and i’m part of that.

    It has been my primary OS since openSUSE Leap 15.1. openSUSE 15.3 is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 and it is supported until December 2022.

  • How to install MetaTrader 4 with the EXNESS Broker on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the EXNESS Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Android Leftovers

Games: City Game Studio, Fantasy Town Regional Manager, C-Dogs SDL, Killer Bean

  • Game developer business sim City Game Studio gets a big update and releases August 24 | GamingOnLinux

    After being in Early Access for a few years, City Game Studio just got a big update and it's leaving Early Access as a finished game on August 24. Inspired by a few similar games like Game Dev Story, Game Dev Tycoon and Software Inc this is probably one of the most advanced in the genre. It's absolutely crammed full of features to keep you and you business busy. The developer mentioned that since the initial release they've added in "hacking, cracking, training, building, modding... I mean you can have several studios working on the same project, you can make your own video game console or your own digital store, the shop has been revamped" and so much more.

  • Fantasy Town Regional Manager is an upcoming turn-based roguelite city-builder | GamingOnLinux

    Fantasy Town Regional Manager from developer Caps Collective is an upcoming turn-based city-builder that has a little deck-building sprinkled in and the code is available on GitHub. "Following a map to ancient ruins, in a long-forgotten fantasy land, you do the only reasonable thing and set up a small town right on top. Unknown riches and perils await your townsfolk, so your town will require a steady supply of adventurers for both protection and exploration. However, the chaos that the adventuring lifestyle brings can often times cause more problems than it solves! It is up to you, the regional middle manager of the adventurers guild to grow this small hamlet into a bustling city. Will you stand the test of time, or will your works return to dust as many have before?"

  • Classic run and gun game C-Dogs SDL 1.0 adds support for Wolfenstein and Spear of Destiny | GamingOnLinux

    C-Dogs SDL (a sequel to Cyberdogs), the classic overhead run-and-gun game from the late 90s lives on with a 1.0 release out now that adds in support for Wolfenstein 3D and Spear of Destiny. "C-Dogs SDL is a classic overhead run-and-gun game, supporting up to 4 players in co-op and deathmatch modes. Customize your player, choose from many weapons, and blast, slide and slash your way through over 100 user-created campaigns."

  • The ridiculous Killer Bean is getting a third-person shooter video game | GamingOnLinux

    Ever heard of Killer Bean? It's a film created by Jeff Lew that released back in 2009 that eventually saw a full YouTube release in 2018 and gained something of a cult following - and now it's getting a game. What to expect from it? The developer notes that it will be a "third person, roguelike shooter" that features plenty of random generation. Each new run through gives a different layout, different missions, characters, bosses and tweaks to the story each time too. Going from the screenshots, it actually looks reasonably pretty too and quite silly.

Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module comes with Dual Gigabit Ethernet baseboard

Wallys Communication has introduced their lowest cost networking platform with the DR4019S board equipped with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as a Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module. The module comes with 32MB NOR flash, and 256MB DDR memory and targets applications ranging from security surveillance to commercial radio coverage to hotel wireless applications, or even forest fire protection engineering. Read more

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Maintain your System – Part 14

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. Like any operating system, Ubuntu can misbehave and the unexpected happens. Fortunately, most system issues experienced are easily rectified with a dose of knowledge, experience and common sense. Sometimes issues are caused as a result of neglecting system maintenance. For example, you may run out of hard drive space, or your system becomes clogged up with unnecessary processes. Let’s look at the main ways you can keep your system running in tip-top condition. Read more

