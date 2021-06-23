today's howtos
-
10 iftop Command Examples in Linux
System monitoring is a critical role that any sysadmin should undertake to ensure that systems and applications are running as expected. We have covered a few monitoring tools in the past including glances real-time monitoring tool and top command which provides detailed information about running process and other metrics such as uptime, CPU and memory usage.
Iftop is yet another monitoring tool that monitors network bandwidth in real-time. It captures total inbound and outbound data packets flowing through a network interface and displays the total bandwidth usage. In this guide, we walk you through the installation and the usage of the iftop command-line tool.
-
How To Compare Two Files in Linux – TecAdmin
Sometimes we are required to compare two or more than two files for some modifications or just to check the errors in two same files. Instead of reading both files and comparing them precisely, we have some built-in tools in Linux which can help us in this regard.
In this article, we will discuss the built-in functions and some third-party tools which are used to compare to files in Linux and how they work.
-
How to Install Etcher USB Image Writer Tool on Ubuntu
Etcher ( also know as balenaEtcher) is a free, cross-platform, and open-source tool used for writing images such as .iso, .img, and .zip files to storage media. It is used to flash OS images to USB drives, SD Cards, or Raspberry Pi devices. This enables users to create bootable flash drives.
Etcher is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux and is available in 32-bit and 64-bit versions. It is based on Electron and keeps in mind it's not compatible with the system supporting Wayland.
-
How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
Written in C, MySQL is an open-source, cross-platform, and one of the most widely used Relational Database Management Systems (RDMS). It’s an integral part of the LAMP stack and is a popular database management system in web hosting, data analytics, and eCommerce applications to mention a few.
-
How to Reload .bash_profile in Linux Command-Line
The Linux operating system environment is famed for numerous OS-based attributes. One of them is the Linux home directory. It is responsible for all user profiles in the system and enables the system users to create and store files or access already existing/pre-defined system tools and resources.
-
How to Setup Python 3 Virtual Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Python’s venv module is a virtual environment is a Python environment such that the Python interpreter, libraries, and scripts installed into it are such that the Python interpreter, libraries, and scripts installed into it are isolated from those installed in other virtual environments, and (by default) any libraries installed on your operating system, for example, those that are installed on your Ubuntu operating system to avoid clashing and disturbing your production environments.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Python 3 and PIP 3 on your Ubuntu 20.04 operating system, along with setting up a programming environment via the command line.
-
How to Upgrade openSUSE Leap from 15.2 to 15.3
openSUSE Leap is a free and Linux-based operating system for your PC, Laptop or Server. It’s one of the stable Linux distribution forked from SUSE Enterprise Linux, which is used by millions of users worldwide for their day to day operation and i’m part of that.
It has been my primary OS since openSUSE Leap 15.1. openSUSE 15.3 is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 and it is supported until December 2022.
-
How to install MetaTrader 4 with the EXNESS Broker on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the EXNESS Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 659 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Games: City Game Studio, Fantasy Town Regional Manager, C-Dogs SDL, Killer Bean
Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module comes with Dual Gigabit Ethernet baseboard
Wallys Communication has introduced their lowest cost networking platform with the DR4019S board equipped with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as a Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module. The module comes with 32MB NOR flash, and 256MB DDR memory and targets applications ranging from security surveillance to commercial radio coverage to hotel wireless applications, or even forest fire protection engineering.
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Maintain your System – Part 14
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. Like any operating system, Ubuntu can misbehave and the unexpected happens. Fortunately, most system issues experienced are easily rectified with a dose of knowledge, experience and common sense. Sometimes issues are caused as a result of neglecting system maintenance. For example, you may run out of hard drive space, or your system becomes clogged up with unnecessary processes. Let’s look at the main ways you can keep your system running in tip-top condition.
Recent comments
2 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
3 hours 38 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 24 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago