Games: City Game Studio, Fantasy Town Regional Manager, C-Dogs SDL, Killer Bean Game developer business sim City Game Studio gets a big update and releases August 24 | GamingOnLinux After being in Early Access for a few years, City Game Studio just got a big update and it's leaving Early Access as a finished game on August 24. Inspired by a few similar games like Game Dev Story, Game Dev Tycoon and Software Inc this is probably one of the most advanced in the genre. It's absolutely crammed full of features to keep you and you business busy. The developer mentioned that since the initial release they've added in "hacking, cracking, training, building, modding... I mean you can have several studios working on the same project, you can make your own video game console or your own digital store, the shop has been revamped" and so much more.

Fantasy Town Regional Manager is an upcoming turn-based roguelite city-builder | GamingOnLinux Fantasy Town Regional Manager from developer Caps Collective is an upcoming turn-based city-builder that has a little deck-building sprinkled in and the code is available on GitHub. "Following a map to ancient ruins, in a long-forgotten fantasy land, you do the only reasonable thing and set up a small town right on top. Unknown riches and perils await your townsfolk, so your town will require a steady supply of adventurers for both protection and exploration. However, the chaos that the adventuring lifestyle brings can often times cause more problems than it solves! It is up to you, the regional middle manager of the adventurers guild to grow this small hamlet into a bustling city. Will you stand the test of time, or will your works return to dust as many have before?"

Classic run and gun game C-Dogs SDL 1.0 adds support for Wolfenstein and Spear of Destiny | GamingOnLinux C-Dogs SDL (a sequel to Cyberdogs), the classic overhead run-and-gun game from the late 90s lives on with a 1.0 release out now that adds in support for Wolfenstein 3D and Spear of Destiny. "C-Dogs SDL is a classic overhead run-and-gun game, supporting up to 4 players in co-op and deathmatch modes. Customize your player, choose from many weapons, and blast, slide and slash your way through over 100 user-created campaigns."

The ridiculous Killer Bean is getting a third-person shooter video game | GamingOnLinux Ever heard of Killer Bean? It's a film created by Jeff Lew that released back in 2009 that eventually saw a full YouTube release in 2018 and gained something of a cult following - and now it's getting a game. What to expect from it? The developer notes that it will be a "third person, roguelike shooter" that features plenty of random generation. Each new run through gives a different layout, different missions, characters, bosses and tweaks to the story each time too. Going from the screenshots, it actually looks reasonably pretty too and quite silly.