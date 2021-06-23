Security Leftovers
Josh Bressers: Episode 285 – Open source owes you nothing!
Josh and Kurt talk about open source bugs. What happens if a project decides to close most of their bugs? Nothing really. Bug trackers aren’t a help desk.
Bug Bounty Hunters | Meet The Indians Raking In Lakhs To Find Software Glitches
Mayur Fartade, a final-year engineering college student, earned Rs 22 lakh ($30,000) on June 15. Narendra Bhati, a security professional in Pune, earned over Rs 80 lakh in 6-7 months, and Akhil George, a 23-year-old engineering graduate, earned Rs 66 lakh ($90,000) last year. Bhavuk Jain, an engineer from Ghaziabad, won Rs 75 lakh ($100,000) in a single day.
They didn't make that quick money by clicking on some dubious ads on a website. Rather, Fartade, Bhati, George and Jain are examples of how computer science engineers can earn lakhs finding bugs in software.
Delhi High Court seeks Centre's response on plea alleging data breaches on online platforms of Domino's, BigBasket, MobiKwik, Air India
Justice Rekha Palli granted time to the Standing Counsel for Central government, Ajay Digpaul to obtain further instructions on the plea filed by Yarlagadda Kiran Chandra, General Secretary, Free Software Movement of India.
Android Leftovers
Games: City Game Studio, Fantasy Town Regional Manager, C-Dogs SDL, Killer Bean
Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module comes with Dual Gigabit Ethernet baseboard
Wallys Communication has introduced their lowest cost networking platform with the DR4019S board equipped with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as a Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module. The module comes with 32MB NOR flash, and 256MB DDR memory and targets applications ranging from security surveillance to commercial radio coverage to hotel wireless applications, or even forest fire protection engineering.
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Maintain your System – Part 14
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. Like any operating system, Ubuntu can misbehave and the unexpected happens. Fortunately, most system issues experienced are easily rectified with a dose of knowledge, experience and common sense. Sometimes issues are caused as a result of neglecting system maintenance. For example, you may run out of hard drive space, or your system becomes clogged up with unnecessary processes. Let’s look at the main ways you can keep your system running in tip-top condition.
