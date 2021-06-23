Games: City Game Studio, Fantasy Town Regional Manager, C-Dogs SDL, Killer Bean
-
Game developer business sim City Game Studio gets a big update and releases August 24 | GamingOnLinux
After being in Early Access for a few years, City Game Studio just got a big update and it's leaving Early Access as a finished game on August 24.
Inspired by a few similar games like Game Dev Story, Game Dev Tycoon and Software Inc this is probably one of the most advanced in the genre. It's absolutely crammed full of features to keep you and you business busy. The developer mentioned that since the initial release they've added in "hacking, cracking, training, building, modding... I mean you can have several studios working on the same project, you can make your own video game console or your own digital store, the shop has been revamped" and so much more.
-
Fantasy Town Regional Manager is an upcoming turn-based roguelite city-builder | GamingOnLinux
Fantasy Town Regional Manager from developer Caps Collective is an upcoming turn-based city-builder that has a little deck-building sprinkled in and the code is available on GitHub.
"Following a map to ancient ruins, in a long-forgotten fantasy land, you do the only reasonable thing and set up a small town right on top.
Unknown riches and perils await your townsfolk, so your town will require a steady supply of adventurers for both protection and exploration. However, the chaos that the adventuring lifestyle brings can often times cause more problems than it solves!
It is up to you, the regional middle manager of the adventurers guild to grow this small hamlet into a bustling city. Will you stand the test of time, or will your works return to dust as many have before?"
-
Classic run and gun game C-Dogs SDL 1.0 adds support for Wolfenstein and Spear of Destiny | GamingOnLinux
C-Dogs SDL (a sequel to Cyberdogs), the classic overhead run-and-gun game from the late 90s lives on with a 1.0 release out now that adds in support for Wolfenstein 3D and Spear of Destiny.
"C-Dogs SDL is a classic overhead run-and-gun game, supporting up to 4 players in co-op and deathmatch modes. Customize your player, choose from many weapons, and blast, slide and slash your way through over 100 user-created campaigns."
-
The ridiculous Killer Bean is getting a third-person shooter video game | GamingOnLinux
Ever heard of Killer Bean? It's a film created by Jeff Lew that released back in 2009 that eventually saw a full YouTube release in 2018 and gained something of a cult following - and now it's getting a game.
What to expect from it? The developer notes that it will be a "third person, roguelike shooter" that features plenty of random generation. Each new run through gives a different layout, different missions, characters, bosses and tweaks to the story each time too. Going from the screenshots, it actually looks reasonably pretty too and quite silly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 518 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Games: City Game Studio, Fantasy Town Regional Manager, C-Dogs SDL, Killer Bean
Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module comes with Dual Gigabit Ethernet baseboard
Wallys Communication has introduced their lowest cost networking platform with the DR4019S board equipped with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as a Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module. The module comes with 32MB NOR flash, and 256MB DDR memory and targets applications ranging from security surveillance to commercial radio coverage to hotel wireless applications, or even forest fire protection engineering.
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Maintain your System – Part 14
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. Like any operating system, Ubuntu can misbehave and the unexpected happens. Fortunately, most system issues experienced are easily rectified with a dose of knowledge, experience and common sense. Sometimes issues are caused as a result of neglecting system maintenance. For example, you may run out of hard drive space, or your system becomes clogged up with unnecessary processes. Let’s look at the main ways you can keep your system running in tip-top condition.
Recent comments
2 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 27 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago