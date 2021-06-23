today's howtos
How To Install Debian 11 Bullseye with GNOME Desktop
This tutorial explains Debian 11 installation procedures. This tutorial is suitable for everyone who wants either dualboot, UEFI or BIOS Legacy, normal or external storage method in installing Debian 11. The result expected from this installation is a ready to use Debian 11 with GNOME user interface, LibreOffice, Firefox and other daily software packages and you can have it stored not in internal hard disk in computer but a USB flash drive instead.
How To Install PHP 8 on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8 on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP is an open-source, general-purpose scripting language that is especially suited to web development but has also been used as a general-purpose programming language. The latest PHP release to date is the 8 series. PHP 8 is a significant update of the PHP language. It contains many new features and optimizations, including named arguments, union types, attributes, constructor property promotion, match expression, null safe operator, JIT, improvements in the type system, error handling, and consistency.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of PHP 8 on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Install Google Chrome in RedHat-Based Linux Distros
Google Chrome is a freeware web browser developed by Google Inc. Google Chrome team proudly announced the release of Google Chrome 92 on 16 August 2021.
The actual version is 92.0.4515.159 for Linux and Mac OS X/Windows operating systems. This new Chrome version is bundled with a number of exciting fixes, features, and improvements.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Chrome browser in RedHat-Based Linux Distros like CentOS, Fedora, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux using Google’s own repository with the yum package manager tool.
How to Install PostgreSQL on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
PostgreSQL is an immensely popular open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) that has been around for over 30 years. It provides SQL language support which is used for managing databases and performing CRUD operations (Create Read Update Delete).
PostgreSQL has earned itself a solid reputation for its robustness, flexibility, and performance. It’s the primary datastore for numerous web and analytical applications. Global giants that rely on PostgreSQL include Spotify, Instagram, Trivago, Uber, and Netflix.
At the time of writing this guide, the latest version is PostgreSQL 13 and in this article, we demonstrate how to install PostgreSQL on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux.
How to Install qBittorrent on Ubuntu 20.04
Qbittorent is an open-source and freely available peer-to-peer bit torrent client. It is small and does not load the memory disk. This application is known to work effectively and efficiently on many operating systems such as Linux, Microsoft Windows and FreeBSD. It is written in the C++ language. It has a similar interface to u torrent. Qbittorent also supports major bit torrent extensions like peer exchange and full encryption, etc. This article will help you to get the instructions for installing qbittorent on Linux operating system.
To follow this article, you should have an Ubuntu 20.04 desktop installed and your user must have sudo permissions.
How to Upgrade from Debian 10 to Debian 11
Debian 11, codename "Bullseye" has been released on 14th August 2021. It is a stable release and is supported for the next 5 years. This release brings updates to many well-known packages including, Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS, Apache 2.4.48, MariaDB 10.5, Python 3.9.1, PostgreSQL 13, and more.
Before upgrading to Debian 11, you should do the following things:
-Back up all your files on the external drive.
-Make sure you have a stable internet connection.
-Disable any external repository.
-Stop all running application services including, Apache, FTP, and others.
In this article, I will show you how to upgrade from Debian 10 to Debian 11 in a few easy steps.
How to install AWS CLI on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout
To manage AWS servers, Amazon cloud offers a command-line interface tool called AWS CLI. It is an open-source program that helps users to manage and automate various Amazon cloud servers directly from their system’s command-line shell. Here we learn the steps to install the AWS CLI tool on Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster using the terminal.
It is a cross-platform tool, hence apart from Linux, it is also available for Windows and macOS, along with direct access to public APIs for AWS.
Till now, it has two versions one is AWS CLI 2.x, the current version meant to use in production; whereas Version 1.x is the earlier version available for backward compatibility.
Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module comes with Dual Gigabit Ethernet baseboard
Wallys Communication has introduced their lowest cost networking platform with the DR4019S board equipped with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as a Qualcomm IPQ4019 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi system-on-module. The module comes with 32MB NOR flash, and 256MB DDR memory and targets applications ranging from security surveillance to commercial radio coverage to hotel wireless applications, or even forest fire protection engineering.
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Maintain your System – Part 14
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. Like any operating system, Ubuntu can misbehave and the unexpected happens. Fortunately, most system issues experienced are easily rectified with a dose of knowledge, experience and common sense. Sometimes issues are caused as a result of neglecting system maintenance. For example, you may run out of hard drive space, or your system becomes clogged up with unnecessary processes. Let’s look at the main ways you can keep your system running in tip-top condition.
