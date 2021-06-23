Kernel: GPU Statistics Reporting, Booting Linux From UEFI, and Habana Labs
Intel Revs Linux Patches Yet Again For Per-Client GPU Statistics - Phoronix
Going on three years now there have been proposed patches for allowing per-client GPU engine statistics for being able to show on a per-game/application level how many resources across 3D/blitting/video engines are being consumed. The patches continue to be revised but sadly will be missing out on the imminent Linux 5.15 kernel merge window.
That per-client GPU statistics reporting has been revised on and off again over the past three years for exposing this useful information to user-space so tools can be adapted for nicely reporting it to Linux users.
mkinitcpio v31 and UEFI stubs
For the past decade most computers have two ways to boot. The legacy BIOS mode and UEFI which is suppose to replace it. It frankly does a lot of things, but one of the more interesting aspects is that the Linux kernel is a valid MS DOS binary. If you read out the two first bytes you will see MZ.
The reason for this is that when we launch Linux from UEFI we are actually running the Linux binary with a bunch of commands which makes out our entry point. Because UEFI is itself a boot loader you can use this fact to boot Linux directly from UEFI as an UEFI boot entry.
However, most of us don’t want to mess with UEFI directly so we use a bootloader like grub or systemd-boot because it’s easier to deal with.
Habana Labs' Linux AI Driver Causes More Concerns - Changes Dropped Ahead Of Linux 5.15 - Phoronix
While Habana Labs has been known for their open-source and upstream Linux kernel driver for their AI training/inference accelerators with that code they had been working on as a start-up even before being acquired by Intel, it's continued to cause friction that they rely in user-space on closed-source components like their compiler. That in turn is again causing problems for changes that the Habana Labs kernel driver planned to land with the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle.
This past Thursday the Habana Labs pull request of driver updates was submitted to "char/misc" for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window opening in a week or so. For the lack of an AI/accelerator subsystem yet, the Habana Labs kernel driver continues to live within the "catch all" char/misc area of the kernel.
Old Asus Vivobook & new KDE neon - Freshly fresh
