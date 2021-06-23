Language Selection

Kernel: GPU Statistics Reporting, Booting Linux From UEFI, and Habana Labs

Linux
  • Intel Revs Linux Patches Yet Again For Per-Client GPU Statistics - Phoronix

    Going on three years now there have been proposed patches for allowing per-client GPU engine statistics for being able to show on a per-game/application level how many resources across 3D/blitting/video engines are being consumed. The patches continue to be revised but sadly will be missing out on the imminent Linux 5.15 kernel merge window.

    That per-client GPU statistics reporting has been revised on and off again over the past three years for exposing this useful information to user-space so tools can be adapted for nicely reporting it to Linux users.

  • mkinitcpio v31 and UEFI stubs

    For the past decade most computers have two ways to boot. The legacy BIOS mode and UEFI which is suppose to replace it. It frankly does a lot of things, but one of the more interesting aspects is that the Linux kernel is a valid MS DOS binary. If you read out the two first bytes you will see MZ.

    The reason for this is that when we launch Linux from UEFI we are actually running the Linux binary with a bunch of commands which makes out our entry point. Because UEFI is itself a boot loader you can use this fact to boot Linux directly from UEFI as an UEFI boot entry.

    However, most of us don’t want to mess with UEFI directly so we use a bootloader like grub or systemd-boot because it’s easier to deal with.

  • Habana Labs' Linux AI Driver Causes More Concerns - Changes Dropped Ahead Of Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    While Habana Labs has been known for their open-source and upstream Linux kernel driver for their AI training/inference accelerators with that code they had been working on as a start-up even before being acquired by Intel, it's continued to cause friction that they rely in user-space on closed-source components like their compiler. That in turn is again causing problems for changes that the Habana Labs kernel driver planned to land with the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle.

    This past Thursday the Habana Labs pull request of driver updates was submitted to "char/misc" for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window opening in a week or so. For the lack of an AI/accelerator subsystem yet, the Habana Labs kernel driver continues to live within the "catch all" char/misc area of the kernel.

  • Zotac ZBOX C-series nano fanless Tiger Lake mini PCs announced - CNX Software

    Three new Zotac ZBOX C-series nano fanless mini PCs with Tiger Lake processors have just been listed on the Zotac HK website. We wrote about Simply NUC’s Tiger Canyon Porcoolpine fanless Tiger lake mini PC last week, but getting more choices is great with the ZOTAC ZBOX CI625 nano (Core i3-1115G4), CI645 nano (Core i5-1135G7), and CI665 nano (Core i7-1165G7) mini PCs. The new computers are offered barebone with support for up to 64GB DDR4, SATA and NVMe storage, as well as HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 4K video outputs, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, WiFi 5, and more.

  • LIVA Q1L Review - pfSense, Ubuntu 20.04, Windows 10 tested on a dual Ethernet "Ultra Tiny PC" - CNX Software

    Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) have a series of mini PCs called LIVA which includes the diminutive Q range from which the LIVA Q2 was previously reviewed. Now it is the turn of the LIVA Q1L which although announced over a year ago has just been received for review and the results from various testing are detailed below.

  • Samsung sprints past Intel to become world's semiconductor sales leader

    Samsung has taken the sales lead as the world's largest semiconductor supplier in 2021's second quarter after a ten per cent jump allowed it to leapfrog Intel in the rankings, said semiconductor-centric analyst firm IC Insights. IC Insights' August Update to the 2021 McClean Report ranks Samsung as the company with the world's most voluminous semiconductor sales in Q2 – up from second place in Q1. Intel holds second place. The remaining top five remain stable in their ranking: TSMC (3rd), SK hynix (4th) and Micron (5th). SK hynix and Micron saw significant sales boosts in Q2 from Q1 but not enough to shuffle the rankings. Samsung's secret sauce was a 19 per cent increase in sales driven by rising demand for DRAM and flash memory – a market segment that has aided past Samsung surges. Rising prices along with heavy demand did Samsung's bottom-line a world of good as well.

Old Asus Vivobook & new KDE neon - Freshly fresh

I've been doing a little bit of housekeeping lately. Mostly, rotating hardware. I happen to have two laptops, which I classify as for production or semi-production use, but they are getting a little bit long in the tooth and gray in the beard. To that end, I decided to "downgrade" them in their use, but also take advantage of the opportunity to do some software changes. Firstly, with my IdeaPad Y50-70, I relegated it from primary to secondary use, and added Kubuntu to the operating system arsenal. This 2014-vintage 4K-screen laptop now runs Windows 8.1 and Plasma-flavored Focal in a dual-boot configuration. A very useful exercise, hybrid card, Nvidia, all that. Secondly, with my 2013-era Asus Vivobook, used for secondary purposes, now tertiary, I decided to do a complete makeover. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Do read on. [...] Thus endeth my exercise. I have to say, I'm really pleased with the outcome. I was able to configure an FDE setup on an ancient laptop, no need for TPM of anything like that, it's got the latest of Plasma, which offers superior visual results and consistency across the board (beyond Linux, too), the speed is quite decent, and for normal usage (no gaming and such), this is a perfectly reasonable piece of kit. Read more

