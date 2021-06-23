today's howtos
Access your iPhone on Linux with this open source tool
The iPhone and iPad aren't by any means open source, but they're popular devices. Many people who own an iOS device also happen to use a lot of open source, including Linux. Users of Windows and macOS can communicate with an iOS device by using software provided by Apple, but Apple doesn't support Linux users. Open source programmers came to the rescue back in 2007 (just a year after the iPhone's release) with Libimobiledevice (then called libiphone), a cross-platform solution for communicating with iOS. It runs on Linux, Android, Arm systems such as the Raspberry Pi, Windows, and even macOS.
10 Screen Command Examples to Manage Linux Terminals
The screen is a full-screen software program that can be used to multiplexes a physical console between several processes (typically interactive shells). It offers a user to open several separate terminal instances inside a single terminal window manager.
How to keep a nodejs server running permanently
Sometimes you need to run your nodejs server permanently (.e.g. for building a REST API that will be consumed by a mobile application) without the need to runthe calling command manually every time you want to start the server. In this short tutorial you will learn the steps required to pull this off.
How to install Zoom Video Conferencing app on Ubuntu 20.04
The award-winning Zoom features video conferencing, Web conferencing, Webinars, Screen sharing, online meetings and group messaging in one easy-to-use application.
If you need to use the amazing Video Conferencing application Zoom on Ubuntu, follow the steps below.
How to Enable and Disable Network Interfaces in Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
Whenever we operate as an Ubuntu admin, we are responsible for managing the system’s network settings. When you make modifications to the Network card on some kind of Linux system, the connection goes down. The network interfaces seem to be either practically or virtually existent, and you may simply activate them using one of the ways. In this tutorial, we’ll go through how to activate, and deactivate network interfaces within Ubuntu using several techniques. All instructions were run on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the most recent Ubuntu release. Let’s get started with the specifics!
First, of very all, you need to install the network tools in your Ubuntu 20/04 Linux system, if not already been installed. Hence, try the below apt install query in the shell and hit Enter key to execute it. Add the user password to carry on the installation process.
Create Bootable USB Drive With Ventoy WebUI In Linux - OSTechNix
Creating single boot or multiboot USB devices with Ventoy is incredibly easy! With Ventoy graphical user interface, it is now even easier than ever. Starting from version 1.0.36, Ventoy bootable creation utility comes with a Web-based user interface. In this brief guide, we will see how to create bootable USB drive with Ventoy WebUI in Linux.
Difference Between Single and Double Quote in Bash Shell
You'll often use quotes in Linux command line. Dealing with spaces in filename? You use quotes. Handling special characters? You use quotes again.
The quotes are 'special feature' in Linux shell and it may get confusing, specially if you are new to Linux commands and shell scripting.
I'll explain the different types of quote characters and their usage in shell scripting.
How To Convert PDF To Image in Linux System (CLI and GUI Method)
PDF is one of the most popular forms to convey information nowadays, and we often need to manipulate those PDF files. Grabbing some portion of a PDF file as an image for various purposes is quite a common phenomenon. On Linux distros, one can convert PDF to image with ease. We can even specify the image file type here. A whole PDF can be converted into several images depending upon the page number of that PDF. Also, any particular page can be converted as well. Depending upon your necessity, you can choose anyone between them. You have the flexibility to choose.
Old Asus Vivobook & new KDE neon - Freshly fresh
I've been doing a little bit of housekeeping lately. Mostly, rotating hardware. I happen to have two laptops, which I classify as for production or semi-production use, but they are getting a little bit long in the tooth and gray in the beard. To that end, I decided to "downgrade" them in their use, but also take advantage of the opportunity to do some software changes. Firstly, with my IdeaPad Y50-70, I relegated it from primary to secondary use, and added Kubuntu to the operating system arsenal. This 2014-vintage 4K-screen laptop now runs Windows 8.1 and Plasma-flavored Focal in a dual-boot configuration. A very useful exercise, hybrid card, Nvidia, all that. Secondly, with my 2013-era Asus Vivobook, used for secondary purposes, now tertiary, I decided to do a complete makeover. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Do read on. [...] Thus endeth my exercise. I have to say, I'm really pleased with the outcome. I was able to configure an FDE setup on an ancient laptop, no need for TPM of anything like that, it's got the latest of Plasma, which offers superior visual results and consistency across the board (beyond Linux, too), the speed is quite decent, and for normal usage (no gaming and such), this is a perfectly reasonable piece of kit.
