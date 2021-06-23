Security Leftovers
Trend Micro Detected Nearly 13 Million Malware Events Targeting Linux-based Cloud Environments
WARNING: scam mails about krita and youtube coming from krita.io
If you receive mail pretending to come from the Krita from an email address that does not end in krita.org, like krita.io or krita.app , please be aware that these mails are scams.
Simplified Networking, Security and Observability for Rancher Kubernetes Engine with Calico
SUSE has chosen to add open-source Calico container network interface (CNI) as an option for Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE) 2, enabling consistent Kubernetes network policy definition and enforcement.
Old Asus Vivobook & new KDE neon - Freshly fresh
I've been doing a little bit of housekeeping lately. Mostly, rotating hardware. I happen to have two laptops, which I classify as for production or semi-production use, but they are getting a little bit long in the tooth and gray in the beard. To that end, I decided to "downgrade" them in their use, but also take advantage of the opportunity to do some software changes. Firstly, with my IdeaPad Y50-70, I relegated it from primary to secondary use, and added Kubuntu to the operating system arsenal. This 2014-vintage 4K-screen laptop now runs Windows 8.1 and Plasma-flavored Focal in a dual-boot configuration. A very useful exercise, hybrid card, Nvidia, all that. Secondly, with my 2013-era Asus Vivobook, used for secondary purposes, now tertiary, I decided to do a complete makeover. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Do read on. [...] Thus endeth my exercise. I have to say, I'm really pleased with the outcome. I was able to configure an FDE setup on an ancient laptop, no need for TPM of anything like that, it's got the latest of Plasma, which offers superior visual results and consistency across the board (beyond Linux, too), the speed is quite decent, and for normal usage (no gaming and such), this is a perfectly reasonable piece of kit.
