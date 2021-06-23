today's leftovers
-
Linux Action News 203
What’s coming next for the Linux desktop, and some exclusive news from System76.
Plus, we try out Element’s new voice messages and share our thoughts.
-
Bits from Debian: Lenovo, Infomaniak, Roche, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google, Platinum Sponsors of DebConf21
We are very pleased to announce that Lenovo, Infomaniak, Roche, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google, have committed to supporting DebConf21 as Platinum sponsors.
[...]
The 22nd Debian Conference is being held Online, due to COVID-19, from August 22nd to 28th, 2021. There are 8 days of activities, running from 10:00 to 01:00 UTC. Visit the DebConf21 website at https://debconf21.debconf.org to learn about the complete schedule, watch the live streaming and join the different communication channels for participating in the conference.
-
Digital transformation fatigue: 6 ways to fight it now
The pandemic only exacerbated the risk of digital transformation burnout for teams that logged long hours to deliver critical capabilities at warp speed. Fight fatigue using these strategies
-
How OpenStack uses Ceph for storage | Enable Sysadmin
Ceph is often deployed with OpenStack as a back-end storage method. These two open source projects work together to make a well-integrated and robust solution for infrastructure.
-
HarmonyOS 2.0 update tracker: HongMeng OS 2.0 Release date, beta, & other info
According to data from Statcounter, Huawei has, over the past year, been holding steady at about 10% of the global Mobile Vendor Market Share, trailing behind Korean tech giant Samsung at about 31% and Apple at 25% market share.
This is rather impressive, especially seeing as Huawei’s sales outside of China have been greatly handicapped owing to the ongoing tension between the Chinese tech giant and the U.S.
-
Spectro Cloud Announces Open Source Contribution That Makes Bare Metal Kubernetes Accessible and Manageable For The Enterprise
Spectro Cloud, a provider of a next-gen enterprise Kubernetes management platform, today announced the release of an open source CNCF Cluster API contribution supporting Canonical’s MaaS interface. The new contribution to the open source Kubernetes ecosystem addresses the need for organizations to easily deploy, run and manage Kubernetes clusters directly on top of bare metal servers, increasing performance and minimizing cost and operational effort.
-
Five ways that Open Source Software shapes AI policy
Open-source software (OSS), which is free to access, use, and change without restrictions, plays a central role in the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI). An AI algorithm can be thought of as a set of instructions—that is, what calculations must be done and in what order; developers then write software which contains these conceptual instructions as actual code. If that software is subsequently published in an open-source manner—where the underlying code publicly available for anyone to use and modify—any data scientist can quickly use that algorithm with little effort. There are thousands of implementations of AI algorithms that make using AI easier in this way, as well as a critical family of emerging tools that enable more ethical AI. Simultaneously, there are a dwindling number of OSS tools in the especially important subfield of deep learning—leading to the enhanced market influence of the companies that develop that OSS, Facebook and Google. Few AI governance documents focus sufficiently on the role of OSS, which is an unfortunate oversight, despite this quietly affecting nearly every issue in AI policy. From research to ethics, and from competition to innovation, open-source code is playing a central role in AI and deserves more attention from policymakers.
-
Data Gathering - Somalia Cities: Training manual
While many data are available across different sectors and key actors, there is no official cartography nor related databases which represent Somali cities as they are now. In this sense, Somalia is, in many senses, unexplored territory. Access limitations to many of its parts make it very difficult to provide updated, reliable and verified information from a spatial perspective.
-
Embracing Observability in Distributed Systems
Michael Hausenblas discusses good practices and current developments around CNCF open source projects and specifications including OpenTelemetry and FluentBit.
-
Commercial and open source GraphQL company Apollo raises $130M | VentureBeat
So where does Apollo come into all of this? The core Apollo graph platform unifies APIs, microservices, and databases into what is known as a data graph (though it now just refers to this as “graph”), which can be easily queried with GraphQL and put to use in client-side applications. The platform allows users to see everything that they need to build new software-based experiences in a single place, including the types of data that exist, the relationships between them and relevant documentation, what services rely on that data, when they last changed, and who’s using them.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 471 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Hardware Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Old Asus Vivobook & new KDE neon - Freshly fresh
I've been doing a little bit of housekeeping lately. Mostly, rotating hardware. I happen to have two laptops, which I classify as for production or semi-production use, but they are getting a little bit long in the tooth and gray in the beard. To that end, I decided to "downgrade" them in their use, but also take advantage of the opportunity to do some software changes. Firstly, with my IdeaPad Y50-70, I relegated it from primary to secondary use, and added Kubuntu to the operating system arsenal. This 2014-vintage 4K-screen laptop now runs Windows 8.1 and Plasma-flavored Focal in a dual-boot configuration. A very useful exercise, hybrid card, Nvidia, all that. Secondly, with my 2013-era Asus Vivobook, used for secondary purposes, now tertiary, I decided to do a complete makeover. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Do read on. [...] Thus endeth my exercise. I have to say, I'm really pleased with the outcome. I was able to configure an FDE setup on an ancient laptop, no need for TPM of anything like that, it's got the latest of Plasma, which offers superior visual results and consistency across the board (beyond Linux, too), the speed is quite decent, and for normal usage (no gaming and such), this is a perfectly reasonable piece of kit.
Recent comments
1 min 8 sec ago
14 min 18 sec ago
1 hour 38 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago