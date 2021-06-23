gThumb Image Viewer & Organizer 3.11.4 Adds AVIF/HEIF Support [PPA]
The GNOME image viewer and organizer app, gThumb 3.11.4 was released! PPA updated with Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, and upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 support.
Thanks to libheif library, the new release introduced HEIF file format support, so it can now handle photos imported from your iOS devices. Also AVIF, an image file format specification for storing images or image sequences compressed with AV1 in the HEIF file format is supported, and you can save file as AVIF.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 558 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GTK 4.4
GTK 4.4.0 is now available for download in the usual places. Here are some highlights of the work that has gone into it. The NGL renderer has continued to see improvements. This includes speedups, fixes for transformed rendering, avoiding huge intermediate textures, and correct handling of partial color fonts. After some help from driver developers, NGL now works correctly with the Mali driver. We are planning to drop the original GL renderer in the next cycle. Outside of GSK, our OpenGL setup code has been cleaned up and simplified. We increasingly rely on EGL, and require EGL 1.4 now. On X11 we use EGL, falling back to GLX if needed. On Windows, we default to using WGL.
Gemini, the alternative protocol to HTTP that promotes a lighter and more secure Internet, more based on text than multimedia
A few weeks in the past, after we mentioned the historical past of Gopher in Genbeta, the protocol that dominated the Web within the early 1990s — shortly earlier than the arrival (and triumph) of the HTTP protocol and the World Broad Net — we talked about that there have been these as we speak who wished to maintain this know-how alive and that even some builders that they had set to work to create a successor: the Gemini protocol. Gemini followers suggest this protocol not as one thing that may exchange the present WWW, however in its place that claims what it might have been, in comparison with the present one which they understand as heavy, insecure, loaded with artifacts, promoting and consumer surveillance techniques, depending on the APIs of assorted centralizing platforms.
Games: Thrive 0.5.5 and Blackout: The Darkest Night
Easy-Slackware 15.0 RC1 experiment
A couple of intense days getting there, finally booted "Easy Slack" to a desktop, built from Slackware 15.0 RC1 binary packages. A snapshot:
After all that effort, have decided to take it no further. Various reasons... Slackware is supposed to be "lean and mean" and I expected the final easy-*.img.gz file to be small, at least smaller than the Easy-Buster Debian-based build. But, it is 610MB, bigger. The Slackware repository is quite small. SalixOS have some extras, but important packages are missing, such as LibreOffice and Inkscape. Perhaps they intend to add them? To fill the gaps of missing packages, I used some from Easy Dunfell-series, those compiled by me in OpenEmbedded. But ran into library version hell. Simply creating symlinks to libraries of a different version is very iffy. Anyway, got a desktop, wifi works. Sakura terminal works, but the "back arrow" key deposits strange characters on the screen. Perhaps because sakura is from Dunfell and vte is from Slackware repo, with a vte library version mismatch.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
35 min 4 sec ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
7 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 12 sec ago
8 hours 2 min ago