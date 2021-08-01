today's howtos
-
How to install Zorin OS 16 core - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Zorin OS 16.
-
How To Install GParted on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GParted on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gparted (also known as GNOME partition editor) is a free partitioning tool. The package is used to manage disk partitions and can also be used for creating partition tables as well. We advise you to exercise due caution before executing any tasks through GParted. Any inadvertent error may lead to data loss.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GParted (GNOME partition editor) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to use Manjaro on Raspberry Pi 4
Manjaro Linux is a derivative of Arch Linux that attempts to make using Arch easier and more stable. Due to this design philosophy, Manjaro is one of the most popular Linux distros on PC. However, it is also available on the Raspberry Pi 4. Here’s how to set it up on your Pi 4.
-
Linux 101: How to create a compressed archive of a folder from the CLI with zip - TechRepublic
Recently, I showed you how to create compressed archives from the Linux command-line using the tar command. This time I want to demonstrate the same task, but using a tool you're probably already familiar with. The tool in question is zip, and it creates compressed zip files from whatever you throw at it.
So, let's say you have the folder TEST and you want to create the compressed file TEST.zip so you can send it to a colleague. Fortunately, Linux can use the zip tool, but first, you might have to install it with a command like sudo apt-get install zip -y or sudo dnf install zip -y.
Once installed, zip is ready to go. Let's compress that TEST folder. How you create the zipped file isn't quite as simple as you might think. The basic command is zip NAME.zip NAME (where NAME is the name of the folder to be compressed). However, if you simply issued the command zip TEST.zip TEST, you'd wind up with a file named TEST.zip, but after uncompressing it, you'd find it's missing the contents.
-
How to Install JIRA on CentOS 8 Linux - Unixcop
JIRA is a project management tool developed by Atlassian. It is also used for issue tracking and bug tracking related to your software development and other Projects. This guide will walk you through the installation Jira on CentOS 8 / RHEL 8 Linux.
-
How to read Hacker News on the Linux desktop
Hackgregator is a desktop reading application for the news website Hacker News. With Hackgregator, it is possible to read the news from this site on the Linux desktop. Here’s how to set it up on your system.
-
Raspberry PI headless setup with the Raspberry PI Imager - PragmaticLinux
Planning on running your Raspberry PI system as a server? In this article I’ll show you how you can setup your Raspberry PI as a headless system. So one without a monitor, keyboard and mouse. Thanks to the relatively new Raspberry PI Imager software it is quick and easy to perform such a Raspberry PI headless setup. Especially if you know how to access the hidden advanced options screen of the Raspberry PI Imager software.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 554 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Servers and More: IBM, Amazon, and Canonical
Kernel and WWW at 30, Mozilla Still Self-Harming
Games and Wine: \SPEK.TAKL\ and Valheim, Wine Reflink Support
Cutie Shell is a mobile phone UI inspired by Sailfish OS
There are a growing number of user interfaces or shells for mobile Linux distributions. Some of the most popular include Phosh (developed by Purism), Plasma Mobile (from the folks who make KDE), and Lomiri (from the UBPorts/Ubuntu Touch team). But there’s also Sxmo, Hildon, Glacier, and others. Now you can add one more to the list: Cutie Shell. It’s a new mobile phone shell with a design that’s inspired by user interface for Sailfish OS – an operating system that’s based on open source software, but which has a proprietary UI.
Recent comments
2 min 49 sec ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 6 min ago