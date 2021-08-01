Kernel and WWW at 30, Mozilla Still Self-Harming
Happy 30th Anniversary Linux! How We Got To Know Ya [Ed: GNU/Linux (which many wrongly call "Linux") is turning 38]
August 25 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of a free computer operating system that revolutionized nearly every industry and helped spread the open-source movement globally.
First came the software kernel that made it possible for the creation of the initial Linux distributions. Then came more new computing platforms by other software developers encouraged to expand that concept.
Today, there are literally hundreds upon hundreds of Linux distros (the industry-wide nickname) of popular and well-known Linux OSes from which to choose. They are joined by many more obscure Linux choices loved by passionate users.
WEB@30: The Register pokes around historical hardware of the WWW
Double-u, double-u, double-u. "The World Wide Web is the only thing I know of whose shortened form takes three times longer to say than what it's short for," as the great Douglas Adams once said.
But for those who fancy eyeballing exhibits from acoustic couplers and coffee-cams to dot-matrix printers and cartoon badgers in the venerable author's home town, WEB@30 Cambridge is well worth a look.
The exhibition, which runs until the start of September, occupies a vacant store in Cambridge's Grand Arcade, and gives passers-by the opportunity to get hands on with some delightfully retro hardware in a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web.
Data@Mozilla: This Week in Glean: Why choosing the right data type for your metric matters [Ed: Mozilla says, Firefox doesn't always spy on you; but when it does, the spyware is outsource to Microsoft's proprietary software prison, run by NSA veterans]
One of my favorite tasks that comes up in my day to day adventure at Mozilla is a chance to work with the data collected by this amazing Glean thing my team has developed. This chance often arises when an engineer needs to verify something, or a product manager needs a quick question answered. I am not a data scientist (and I always include that caveat when I provide a peek into the data), but I do understand how the data is collected, ingested, and organized and I can often guide people to the correct tools and techniques to find what they are looking for.
In this regard, I often encounter challenges in trying to read or analyze data that is related to another common task I find myself doing: advising engineering teams on how we intend Glean to be used and what metric types would best suit their needs. A recent example of this was a quick Q&A for a group of mobile engineers who all had similar questions. My teammate chutten and I were asked to explain the differences between Counter Metrics and Event Metrics, and try and help them understand the situations where each of them were the most appropriate to use. It was a great session and I felt like the group came away with some deeper understanding of the Glean principles. But, after thinking about it afterwards, I realized that we do a lot of hand-wavy things when explaining why not to do things. Even in our documentation, we aren’t very specific about the overhead of things like Event Metrics. For example, from the Glean documentation section regarding “Choosing a Metric Type” in a warning about events:
Reflection: Embracing My Undulating Image [Ed: Mozilla is completely off topic again]
Angle your head between two mirrors and watch yourself watching yourself for a while. I never understood what my 7-year-old self loved about it. Sandwiched between two floor-length mirrors, I would pretend that the little Black girls dancing behind me in an accordion-like formation were my back up, my chorus. Now I feel suffocated by the memory of cascading versions of myself, recessing further than my eyes could trace. In a hyper-online world, this feeling is mirrored in the way I see my image read, projected, and thrust back to me by unflinching algorithms and ever-reflective screens.
As a result of the pandemic, I went into my final year of college waging a fervent war against my own loneliness. Like most, I clung to my devices as a way of digging my feet (or, in this case, the ever active thumb) into a world that was increasingly out of physical reach. I dragged my eyes down timelines, devoted daily scrolls to TikTok, and stared longingly at my explore page until it blurred into an addictive, multicolored collage. A host of unknown companies were learning me everyday via the internet, which had become my lounge, workplace, and school.
