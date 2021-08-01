GNOME 41 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with New Apps, Better Wayland Support
GNOME 41 will be the first major update to the popular desktop environment since the release of GNOME 40 with its redesigned Activities Overview, and promises new apps, new features, as well as numerous improvements and bug fixes.
Highlights of GNOME 41 include a new Calls app that acts as a phone dialer and call handler, mostly useful for mobile devices but capable of doing VoIP calls too, and support for the GDM login manager to allow Wayland user sessions even if the login screen is on X.Org, as well as for single GPU vendor NVIDIA machines.
today's leftovers
-
The datetime module provides classes for manipulating dates and times. There can be numerous applications that require processing dates and times. The datetime module is very useful for dealing with different types of dates and times format.
The date and time objects can be either categorized as aware or naive depending on whether or not they include timezone information.
An aware object can identify itself relative to other time objects with the help of other parameters such as timezone and daylight saving information.
A naive object on the other hand doesn't contain enough information to identify itself to other date/time objects.
Datetime objects have an optional timezone information attribute tzinfo which we will cover later. The tzinfo lets us handle offset from UTC time, timezone name and whether daylight saving time is in effect.
-
Translation courtesy of Timothy Brennan Jr.
Brazilian computer users in general, the community of Brazilian free software users and supporters, and of LibreOffice in particular, have received quite the gift today: the Brazilian LibreOffice documentation team proudly announces the publication of the Guia do Writer 7.1, the most complete Writer word processor guide for the best free software office suite, the LibreOffice Community.
-
PostgreSQL Weekly News is brought to you this week by David Fetter
-
With the Linux 5.15 kernel merge window likely opening next week, Matthew Wilcox of Oracle has already sent in a prominent pull request to Linus Torvalds: the initial work around landing of the memory folios patches.
Memory folios is part of the effort for improving Linux memory management by introducing a new "folio" struct to help manage memory by allowing file-systems and the page cache to manage memory in chunks larger than the kernel page size.
-
Lantronix has an “Open-Q 5165RB” module that runs Linux on Qualcomm’s robotics-focused QRB5165 SoC. A companion “Open-Q 865 SOM development kit” works with the QRB5165 SoC or any other Open-Q 865 family SOM.
Lantronix has announced its Open-Q 5165RB, a tiny (50 x 29mm) production-ready computing system-on-module) SOM based on Qualcomm’s QRB5165 SoC. The QRB5165 is a robotics-oriented variant of the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. Along with the module, Lantronix has rolled out the Open-Q 865 SOM development kit as a companion to the Open-Q 5165RB SOM. The dev it consists of an open-frame carrier board compatible with the 5165RB SOM, exposing all of its available I/O. The products support Ubuntu 18.04 Linux.
Servers and More: IBM, Amazon, and Canonical
-
While the telecommunications industry is familiar with enterprise open source—95% of our survey respondents are already using it—it also stands at an inflection point with the rise of edge computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) and the rapid deployment of 5G.
According to "The State of Enterprise Open Source" report we published earlier this year, open source will continue to play an important role in the future of telecommunications. With data collected from 13 countries, the report shows a picture of how, where, and why IT leaders across the globe and a range of sectors use enterprise open source. Let’s see how it’s positioning telecommunications providers to keep up with their technology revolution.
-
Multics (Multiplexed Information and Computing Service) was a timesharing operating system that dated back to the 1960s, and was therefore still very much in vogue at the time of our tale. It dynamically linked pretty much everything, and its influence can still be found lurking in the code of today.
-
AWS has introduced MemoryDB, a Redis-compatible database manager that combines in-memory performance with persistence.
Redis (Remote Dictionary Server) is an in-memory key-value database manager sometimes thought of as a cache – but MemoryDB uses a distributed transactional log so that the database is durable as well as fast.
-
How can you run a fully managed Kubernetes in a private cloud at half the cost of Amazon EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service)?
-
From autonomous mobile robots to robot butlers. It is impressive to see how much progress has been made in the last decade. Thanks to our open source robotics community we keep learning, and this newsletter is filled with events, R&D updates, new products and tutorials for you.
Kernel and WWW at 30, Mozilla Still Self-Harming
-
August 25 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of a free computer operating system that revolutionized nearly every industry and helped spread the open-source movement globally.
First came the software kernel that made it possible for the creation of the initial Linux distributions. Then came more new computing platforms by other software developers encouraged to expand that concept.
Today, there are literally hundreds upon hundreds of Linux distros (the industry-wide nickname) of popular and well-known Linux OSes from which to choose. They are joined by many more obscure Linux choices loved by passionate users.
-
Double-u, double-u, double-u. "The World Wide Web is the only thing I know of whose shortened form takes three times longer to say than what it's short for," as the great Douglas Adams once said.
But for those who fancy eyeballing exhibits from acoustic couplers and coffee-cams to dot-matrix printers and cartoon badgers in the venerable author's home town, WEB@30 Cambridge is well worth a look.
The exhibition, which runs until the start of September, occupies a vacant store in Cambridge's Grand Arcade, and gives passers-by the opportunity to get hands on with some delightfully retro hardware in a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web.
-
One of my favorite tasks that comes up in my day to day adventure at Mozilla is a chance to work with the data collected by this amazing Glean thing my team has developed. This chance often arises when an engineer needs to verify something, or a product manager needs a quick question answered. I am not a data scientist (and I always include that caveat when I provide a peek into the data), but I do understand how the data is collected, ingested, and organized and I can often guide people to the correct tools and techniques to find what they are looking for.
In this regard, I often encounter challenges in trying to read or analyze data that is related to another common task I find myself doing: advising engineering teams on how we intend Glean to be used and what metric types would best suit their needs. A recent example of this was a quick Q&A for a group of mobile engineers who all had similar questions. My teammate chutten and I were asked to explain the differences between Counter Metrics and Event Metrics, and try and help them understand the situations where each of them were the most appropriate to use. It was a great session and I felt like the group came away with some deeper understanding of the Glean principles. But, after thinking about it afterwards, I realized that we do a lot of hand-wavy things when explaining why not to do things. Even in our documentation, we aren’t very specific about the overhead of things like Event Metrics. For example, from the Glean documentation section regarding “Choosing a Metric Type” in a warning about events:
-
Angle your head between two mirrors and watch yourself watching yourself for a while. I never understood what my 7-year-old self loved about it. Sandwiched between two floor-length mirrors, I would pretend that the little Black girls dancing behind me in an accordion-like formation were my back up, my chorus. Now I feel suffocated by the memory of cascading versions of myself, recessing further than my eyes could trace. In a hyper-online world, this feeling is mirrored in the way I see my image read, projected, and thrust back to me by unflinching algorithms and ever-reflective screens.
As a result of the pandemic, I went into my final year of college waging a fervent war against my own loneliness. Like most, I clung to my devices as a way of digging my feet (or, in this case, the ever active thumb) into a world that was increasingly out of physical reach. I dragged my eyes down timelines, devoted daily scrolls to TikTok, and stared longingly at my explore page until it blurred into an addictive, multicolored collage. A host of unknown companies were learning me everyday via the internet, which had become my lounge, workplace, and school.
Recent comments
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
8 hours 21 min ago
8 hours 55 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago