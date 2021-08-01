Lantronix has an “Open-Q 5165RB” module that runs Linux on Qualcomm’s robotics-focused QRB5165 SoC. A companion “Open-Q 865 SOM development kit” works with the QRB5165 SoC or any other Open-Q 865 family SOM. Lantronix has announced its Open-Q 5165RB, a tiny (50 x 29mm) production-ready computing system-on-module) SOM based on Qualcomm’s QRB5165 SoC. The QRB5165 is a robotics-oriented variant of the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. Along with the module, Lantronix has rolled out the Open-Q 865 SOM development kit as a companion to the Open-Q 5165RB SOM. The dev it consists of an open-frame carrier board compatible with the 5165RB SOM, exposing all of its available I/O. The products support Ubuntu 18.04 Linux.

With the Linux 5.15 kernel merge window likely opening next week, Matthew Wilcox of Oracle has already sent in a prominent pull request to Linus Torvalds: the initial work around landing of the memory folios patches. Memory folios is part of the effort for improving Linux memory management by introducing a new "folio" struct to help manage memory by allowing file-systems and the page cache to manage memory in chunks larger than the kernel page size.

Translation courtesy of Timothy Brennan Jr. Brazilian computer users in general, the community of Brazilian free software users and supporters, and of LibreOffice in particular, have received quite the gift today: the Brazilian LibreOffice documentation team proudly announces the publication of the Guia do Writer 7.1, the most complete Writer word processor guide for the best free software office suite, the LibreOffice Community.

The datetime module provides classes for manipulating dates and times. There can be numerous applications that require processing dates and times. The datetime module is very useful for dealing with different types of dates and times format. The date and time objects can be either categorized as aware or naive depending on whether or not they include timezone information. An aware object can identify itself relative to other time objects with the help of other parameters such as timezone and daylight saving information. A naive object on the other hand doesn't contain enough information to identify itself to other date/time objects. Datetime objects have an optional timezone information attribute tzinfo which we will cover later. The tzinfo lets us handle offset from UTC time, timezone name and whether daylight saving time is in effect.

GNOME 41 will be the first major update to the popular desktop environment since the release of GNOME 40 with its redesigned Activities Overview, and promises new apps, new features, as well as numerous improvements and bug fixes. Highlights of GNOME 41 include a new Calls app that acts as a phone dialer and call handler, mostly useful for mobile devices but capable of doing VoIP calls too, and support for the GDM login manager to allow Wayland user sessions even if the login screen is on X.Org, as well as for single GPU vendor NVIDIA machines.

Servers and More: IBM, Amazon, and Canonical How, where and why telco is using enterprise open source While the telecommunications industry is familiar with enterprise open source—95% of our survey respondents are already using it—it also stands at an inflection point with the rise of edge computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) and the rapid deployment of 5G. According to "The State of Enterprise Open Source" report we published earlier this year, open source will continue to play an important role in the future of telecommunications. With data collected from 13 countries, the report shows a picture of how, where, and why IT leaders across the globe and a range of sectors use enterprise open source. Let’s see how it’s positioning telecommunications providers to keep up with their technology revolution.

Hacking the computer with wirewraps and soldering irons: Just fix the issues as they come up, right? Multics (Multiplexed Information and Computing Service) was a timesharing operating system that dated back to the 1960s, and was therefore still very much in vogue at the time of our tale. It dynamically linked pretty much everything, and its influence can still be found lurking in the code of today.

'Worst' AWS service ever? Cloud giant introduces Redis-compatible MemoryDB – to mixed response AWS has introduced MemoryDB, a Redis-compatible database manager that combines in-memory performance with persistence. Redis (Remote Dictionary Server) is an in-memory key-value database manager sometimes thought of as a cache – but MemoryDB uses a distributed transactional log so that the database is durable as well as fast.

Kubernetes Fully Managed – half the cost of AWS How can you run a fully managed Kubernetes in a private cloud at half the cost of Amazon EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service)?

The State of Robotics – July 2021 From autonomous mobile robots to robot butlers. It is impressive to see how much progress has been made in the last decade. Thanks to our open source robotics community we keep learning, and this newsletter is filled with events, R&D updates, new products and tutorials for you.