today's howtos
What we'll likely do when Linux distributions drop Python 2 entirely
Currently, Linux distributions claim that they want to stop including even a minimal Python 2 at some point, although when that will be isn't clear (the latest Debian and Ubuntu in development versions both seem to still include it). Since we have any number of perfectly functional small Python 2 programs used in managing our systems (and no particular time or enthusiasm for porting them all to Python 3), this presents a potential future problem, never mind the disruption for our users (who may also have such programs). Thus, it seems likely that we will roll our own version of Python 2 even after Linux distributions stop doing so.
SSH quoting
A while back there was a thread on one of our company mailing lists about SSH quoting, and I posted a long answer to it. Since then a few people have asked me questions that caused me to reach for it, so I thought it might be helpful if I were to anonymize the original question and post my answer here.
How to install MCreator on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install MCreator on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Install MariaDB on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, MariaDB is a popular open-source relational database, developed by MySQL developers. Unlike MySQL, MariaDB was meant to be totally free for use. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL will suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MariaDB database on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Create Database in MySQL a Complete Guide 2021
As you know MySQL is the most popular and open-source relational database management system. If you don’t have MySQL installed on your Linux machine then read another article “How to install MySQL in Ubuntu 19.04“.
Remember one more thing, this is important MySQL must be installed in your system. If you don’t have, then where will you create a database?. Many People in the world start running the command, without knowing the basic requirement. And last they will blam to writer or trainer.
If you are an administrative user (the minimum privilege required to create a new database is CREATE) or with a root user account then you can run all commands. You can read the article on “How to create a user in MySQL”.
In this tutorial, I will cover How to create database in MySQL, create the database if not exists, show all database, select database for starting work, and use of mysqladmin and more. This article is good for beginners.
How to Enable SSH on Debian 11
SSH is a network protocol for secure communication between a client and a server. This enables you to remotely connect to your Debian machine to perform commands, file transfer, or administrative tasks. SSH provides strong authentication using passwords and public key authentication. Once the connection is established, the data that is transmitted is encrypted.
In this tutorial, we learn how to enable SSH on a Debian Desktop system.
How to Install and Use Tmux (Terminal Multiplexer) in Linux
As the naming convention suggests, tmux is indeed a terminal multiplexer. Linux users that are used to server-based or terminal-based OS environments mostly find themselves opening more than one terminal instance while running programs. With tmux, it is possible to limit your Linux OS interactions to a single terminal.
The tmux command flexibility makes it possible to switch between a user or system programs. You can detach from these programs and keep them running on the Linux system background and also re-attach them back to the same command line instance or a different terminal.
How to Install the Latest MySQL 8 on Debian 11
MySQL is a relational database management system based on SQL (Structured Query Language). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications that utilize it. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but its most used feature is web database storage and management.
Debian 11 comes with MySQL in its repository, however as many know, Debian stable provides only security updates for its releases in line with keeping its stable build essentially stable. This has great benefits but some drawbacks; in the tutorial, you will learn how to install MySQL 8 for Debian 11.
How to Kill Linux Process Using Kill, Pkill, and Killall
Linux Operating System comes with a kill command to terminate a process. The command makes it possible to continue running the server without the need to reboot after a major change/update. Here comes the great power of Linux and this is one of the reasons, why Linux is running on 96.4% of servers, on the planet.
Kill command sends a signal, a specified signal to a currently running process. The kill command can be executed in a number of ways, directly or from a shell script.
How to Mine Etherum in 2021: Beginner’s Guide
Etherium mining is an excellent way for people with high-end graphics cards to earn some cash while sleeping – at least until the eth2 rolls out completely. Even after the recent crypto dip, Etherium’s value has been up considerably. Not to mention the congestion on the Ethereum network has been driving up gas fees. All this means Etherium mining is still a profitable business in 2021.
In this comprehensive guide for beginners, we will dive deep into the features of Ethereum mining, what makes it different from Bitcoin mining, and how you can get started. We will also discuss everything you need to consider before investing your hard-earned cash in Ethereum mining, such as software, hardware, and online mining forums/community. So, grab a cup of coffee and read on!
How to Rename a File in Linux with Examples, beginner's guide 2021
Do you not like the name of any file or directory? Do you want to change it? Do you want to give new name to file or directory?
If you don’t know how to rename a file in Linux then this article is helpful for you.
When you read complete article, You will learn about move and change name of files.
You must read warnings mentioned in the article. Cautions make you perfect, and save you from disaster happen by using wrong command.
How to Script ssh Login with Passwords
This tutorial explains how to automatically login with a password when connecting to ssh.
After reading this tutorial, you’ll know how to implement a script to automatically login with passwords to connect to ssh. Additionally, you’ll find instructions for automatic ssh password login using the sshpass tool. Finally, this tutorial explains how to connect without a password with public key authentication.
How to Share ZFS Volumes via iSCSI
ZFS volumes are block storage devices that work like any other storage device (HDD/SSD). You can create partition tables, create new partitions, format these partitions, create filesystems, and mount them on your computer.
You can also share ZFS volumes via the iSCSI protocol and access them from remote computers.
In this article, I am going to show you how to share ZFS volumes via iSCSI and access them from remote computers. I will be using the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system for the demonstration. However, the steps shown in this article should also work on other Linux distributions with some adjustments.
Let’s get started.
How to include options in your Bash shell scripts | Opensource.com
Terminal commands usually have options or switches, which you can use to modify how the command does what it does. Options are included in the POSIX specification for command-line interfaces. It's also a time-honored convention established with the earliest UNIX applications, so it's good to know how to include them in your Bash scripts when you're creating your own commands.
How to use mkdir command to create a directory in Linux Guide 2020
If you are looking at how to make a directory in Linux then you are at the right place, use mkdir command to create a directory in Linux by using the terminal.
You are using a graphical interface to create a folder in windows, but you must use the command to create a folder in Linux. I will teach you to create a new directory, multiple directories, a directory with full permission, etc.
