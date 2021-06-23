Proprietary Software and Security
.docx With Embedded EXE
What is hiding in this maldoc, is just 2 embedded files: [...]
Finland's Nokia wins 5G order for three European markets
Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said on Monday it had won a 5G network order from A1 Telekom Austria Group for operations in Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia.
Hillicon Valley: Millions exposed due to Microsoft misconfiguration
Data from private companies was also exposed, including from various other Microsoft groups, Ford, American Airlines and J.B. Hunt. Data exposed included COVID-19 contact tracing, vaccination appointments, Social Security numbers, employee IDs and other personal information on millions of individuals.
Get paid to improve Linux and open-source security | ZDNet
To help remedy this, David A. Wheeler, the LF's director of Open Source Supply Chain Security, recently revealed the LF or its related foundations and projects directly fund people to do security work. Here's how it works.
What You Need to Know About Linux Rootkits
Rootkits are an effective way for attackers to hide their tracks and keep access to the machines over which they have gained control. Read on to learn about rootkits, how to detect them and how to prevent them from being installed on your system in the first place.
T-Mobile breach hits 53 million customers as probe finds wider impact
In its latest update, which comes days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened an investigation into the breach, T-Mobile revealed it had identified 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers who were impacted by the breach as well as 667,000 more accounts of former customers.
The data includes addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers of customers, the company said, adding that it had no indication that the accessed data contained financial information such as credit card or other payment data.
today's leftovers
Icons Look too Small? Enable Fractional Scaling to Enjoy Your HiDPI 4K Screen in Ubuntu Linux
A few months ago, I bought a Dell XPS laptop with a 4K UHD screen. The screen resolution is 3840×2400 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. When I was installing Ubuntu on it, everything looked so small. The desktop icons, applications, menus, items in the top panel, everything. It’s because the screen has too many pixels but the desktop icons and rest of the elements remain the same in size (as on a regular screen of 1920×1080). Hence, they look too small on the HiDPI screen.
Drop-in replacements for Core Utilities
The GNU Core Utilities or coreutils is a package of GNU software containing implementations for many of the basic tools, such as cat, ls, and rm, which are used on Unix-like operating systems. Every day, we use many command-line tools to manage our systems, and perform basic tasks. Many of the programs provided by coreutils are staples in our daily life. Over the years, these tools have been updated and ported to other systems, but they still retain many of their original traits. Alternative implementation packages, with a slightly different scope and focus, or license. For example, GPLv2-licensed BusyBox and BSD-licensed Toybox are available for use in embedded devices. There also a project called uutils-coreutils which seeks to write cross-platform CLI utilities in Rust. It aims for high compatibility with coreutils. Adoption of the tools hasn’t spread to production environments. There’s also an alternative to coreutils using software from FreeBSD but compatibility is low, user adoption is very low, and like uutils-coreutils it’s missing many commands.
Programming Leftovers
