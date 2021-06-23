Mozilla: Security Posing in Mozilla Firefox and OpenPOWER Firefox JIT Update
Firefox follows Chrome and prepares to block insecure downloads
Called mixed content downloaded blocking, the feature works by blocking file downloads initiated from an encrypted HTTPS page but which actually take place via an unencrypted HTTP channel.
Mozilla Firefox will also block insecure downloads on HTTPS pages
According to references in Mozilla’s bug tracker, the feature is planned to be generally available with Firefox 92. That’s the next major update for Firefox, and it’s currently planned for September 7. It’s already available in experimental versions of Firefox, though, and you can also enable it in the stable release via a flag. Simply go to about:config and search for dom.block_download_insecure. Setting this value to true will enable mixed content download blocking.
OpenPOWER Firefox JIT update
As of this afternoon, the Baseline Interpreter-only form of the OpenPOWER JIT (64-bit little-endian) now passes all of the JIT tests except for the Wasm ones, which are being actively worked on. Remember, this is just the first of the three phases and we need all three for the full benefit, but it already yields a noticeable boost in my internal tests over the C++ interpreter. The MVP is Baseline Interpreter and Wasm, so once it passes the Wasm tests as well, it's time to pull it current with 91ESR. You can help.
today's leftovers
Icons Look too Small? Enable Fractional Scaling to Enjoy Your HiDPI 4K Screen in Ubuntu Linux
A few months ago, I bought a Dell XPS laptop with a 4K UHD screen. The screen resolution is 3840×2400 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. When I was installing Ubuntu on it, everything looked so small. The desktop icons, applications, menus, items in the top panel, everything. It’s because the screen has too many pixels but the desktop icons and rest of the elements remain the same in size (as on a regular screen of 1920×1080). Hence, they look too small on the HiDPI screen.
Drop-in replacements for Core Utilities
The GNU Core Utilities or coreutils is a package of GNU software containing implementations for many of the basic tools, such as cat, ls, and rm, which are used on Unix-like operating systems. Every day, we use many command-line tools to manage our systems, and perform basic tasks. Many of the programs provided by coreutils are staples in our daily life. Over the years, these tools have been updated and ported to other systems, but they still retain many of their original traits. Alternative implementation packages, with a slightly different scope and focus, or license. For example, GPLv2-licensed BusyBox and BSD-licensed Toybox are available for use in embedded devices. There also a project called uutils-coreutils which seeks to write cross-platform CLI utilities in Rust. It aims for high compatibility with coreutils. Adoption of the tools hasn’t spread to production environments. There’s also an alternative to coreutils using software from FreeBSD but compatibility is low, user adoption is very low, and like uutils-coreutils it’s missing many commands.
Programming Leftovers
