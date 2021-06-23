A few months ago, I bought a Dell XPS laptop with a 4K UHD screen. The screen resolution is 3840×2400 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. When I was installing Ubuntu on it, everything looked so small. The desktop icons, applications, menus, items in the top panel, everything. It’s because the screen has too many pixels but the desktop icons and rest of the elements remain the same in size (as on a regular screen of 1920×1080). Hence, they look too small on the HiDPI screen.

Ever wonder what it’s like behind the scenes of WP Briefing? Listen in on this episode for a little levity and Josepha’s bloopers.

The BIOS can be updated directly from Linux, thanks to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service. [...] In summary, this is a fine laptop plagued with a bad keyboard.

This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to celebrate 30 Years of Linux starting with “What Linux Means To Us” discussion. Then we’re going to have Philip Müller from Manjaro on to discuss their latest 21.1 release. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

Drop-in replacements for Core Utilities The GNU Core Utilities or coreutils is a package of GNU software containing implementations for many of the basic tools, such as cat, ls, and rm, which are used on Unix-like operating systems. Every day, we use many command-line tools to manage our systems, and perform basic tasks. Many of the programs provided by coreutils are staples in our daily life. Over the years, these tools have been updated and ported to other systems, but they still retain many of their original traits. Alternative implementation packages, with a slightly different scope and focus, or license. For example, GPLv2-licensed BusyBox and BSD-licensed Toybox are available for use in embedded devices. There also a project called uutils-coreutils which seeks to write cross-platform CLI utilities in Rust. It aims for high compatibility with coreutils. Adoption of the tools hasn’t spread to production environments. There’s also an alternative to coreutils using software from FreeBSD but compatibility is low, user adoption is very low, and like uutils-coreutils it’s missing many commands.