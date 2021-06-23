today's leftovers
-
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to celebrate 30 Years of Linux starting with “What Linux Means To Us” discussion. Then we’re going to have Philip Müller from Manjaro on to discuss their latest 21.1 release. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
-
The BIOS can be updated directly from Linux, thanks to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service.
[...]
In summary, this is a fine laptop plagued with a bad keyboard.
-
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 697 for the week of August 15 – 21, 2021.
-
Ever wonder what it’s like behind the scenes of WP Briefing? Listen in on this episode for a little levity and Josepha’s bloopers.
Icons Look too Small? Enable Fractional Scaling to Enjoy Your HiDPI 4K Screen in Ubuntu Linux
A few months ago, I bought a Dell XPS laptop with a 4K UHD screen. The screen resolution is 3840×2400 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio.
When I was installing Ubuntu on it, everything looked so small. The desktop icons, applications, menus, items in the top panel, everything.
It’s because the screen has too many pixels but the desktop icons and rest of the elements remain the same in size (as on a regular screen of 1920×1080). Hence, they look too small on the HiDPI screen.
Drop-in replacements for Core Utilities
The GNU Core Utilities or coreutils is a package of GNU software containing implementations for many of the basic tools, such as cat, ls, and rm, which are used on Unix-like operating systems.
Every day, we use many command-line tools to manage our systems, and perform basic tasks. Many of the programs provided by coreutils are staples in our daily life. Over the years, these tools have been updated and ported to other systems, but they still retain many of their original traits.
Alternative implementation packages, with a slightly different scope and focus, or license. For example, GPLv2-licensed BusyBox and BSD-licensed Toybox are available for use in embedded devices. There also a project called uutils-coreutils which seeks to write cross-platform CLI utilities in Rust. It aims for high compatibility with coreutils. Adoption of the tools hasn’t spread to production environments. There’s also an alternative to coreutils using software from FreeBSD but compatibility is low, user adoption is very low, and like uutils-coreutils it’s missing many commands.
Programming Leftovers
-
Decision-making is a base factor in programming and human life. They allow us to perform certain actions when a condition fits a specific scope.
In this tutorial, we will focus on how to implement condition statements in Ruby programming language. Using Ruby conditionals, we can check for a specific condition and take a specified action based on the result.
The simplest way to make a single decision in Ruby is to implement an if statement.
-
Arrays are an important feature for our language and compiler. Not defined in the original PL/0 specification but later added in its successor language, Oberon-0, arrays allow us to carve out pre-defined regions of memory of any arbitrary size to be used as we see fit. Because the original PL/0 language has no concept of arrays, we are free to define our own syntax for them.
These are our challenges for today: choosing a syntax for arrays, implementing that syntax, and allowing array identifiers to be used just the same as the TOK_VAR identifiers we already have.
-
This article will cover a guide on using the “frozenset” function in Python that returns a new frozenset type Python object. These objects are similar to set objects available in Python with some key differences. All code samples in this article are tested with Python 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.
-
This article will cover a guide on using the “Tokenize” module in Python. The tokenize module can be used to segment or divide the text into small pieces in various ways. You can use these segments in Python applications that use machine learning, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence algorithms. All the code samples in this article are tested with Python 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.
-
The boolean value can contain two types of data. These are True or 1 and False or 0. Bash does not support Boolean values, but any bash variable can contain 0 or “true” and 1 or “false“. The logical boolean operators are supported by bash. The boolean value is required to use when the script needs to generate the output based on the True or False value of a variable. The way to declare and use boolean values in the bash script has shown in this tutorial.
-
This tutorial will show you how to use PostgreSQL Union and Union All queries to combine results from select statements.
-
Let’s discuss the ins and outs of using the PostgreSQL LIMIT clause to limit the output to a specified value.
Although the LIMIT clause is an optional statement, it is very handy when you do not want a query to return thousands and thousands of records.
-
In PostgreSQL, a user must have the LOGIN privilege to log into the database. However, explicit permissions must be assigned to perform database operations, including selecting tables, columns, and records.
The PostgreSQL GRANT query allows you to modify privileges for users on database objects such as tables, columns, views, functions, schemas, and more.
This tutorial will walk you through using the PostgreSQL GRANT command to modify privileges for various database objects.
-
PostgreSQL is a powerful and easy-to-use database management system that provides secure, fast, and very intuitive features, allowing you to focus on the data and not the query syntax.
One way PostgreSQL makes its usage very easy is the functionality of pre-defined functions. These functions allow you to call them and pass the required arguments to get an output.
In this post, we will give you a cheat sheet of the most common PostgreSQL functions and even show you how to define custom ones if needed.
-
In most cases, when working with databases, our interest is the actual records stored in the database. However, an instance may occur where we need to determine the number of records in a specific column or entire table.
To achieve this, we can define a custom function or use the built-in count function. In this guide, we will discuss the count function and various examples of how to use it.
-
This tutorial will discuss using the MySQL IN query to check if a specific value is within a set of values, which is useful in replacing a set of OR operators.
Recent comments
3 min 8 sec ago
5 min 48 sec ago
45 min 49 sec ago
1 hour 18 min ago
5 hours 6 sec ago
15 hours 23 min ago
15 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 24 min ago
18 hours 31 min ago
18 hours 39 min ago