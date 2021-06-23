today's howtos
-
How to Find the IP Address in Linux
An IP address is a unique address that identifies a device on the internet or a local private network. Every computer in the network requires its own unique IP address to get identified. There are two different IP addresses: private and public. A computer can be assigned private IPs or public IP or both.
A public IP is an address that is exposed to the internet. Devices that are assigned public IP can be accessed from the internet. Whereas private IP is accessible to a local internal network.
In this tutorial, we learn the different ways to find the IP Address of a Linux system.
-
How to Install Icinga 2 Monitoring Tool on CentOS 8
Monitoring is one of the most important components of the server infrastructure and data center. It will help you to detect problems and issues that will occur on your servers so you can solve that issues faster. There are some open-source monitoring tools available out there, and one of the most popular is 'Icinga 2'.
Icinga is created as a fork of the popular Nagios monitoring tool and now has been rewritten from scratch in C++. As fork from the Nagios project, Icinga has come with additional tools and features, including the icinga director, icinga modules, and icinga plugins. Also, it has support for distributed monitoring that allows you to manage multiple Icinga instances from one dashboard.
In this tutorial, we will show you step-by-step how to install and configure Icinga2 with Apache2 and MariaDB on CentOS 8 server.
-
How to organize your lists in Linux with Dynalist
Do you have a habit of creating to-do lists or idea lists on a notepad on your Linux PC? If so, there’s a better way to go about it. Introducing Dynalist: an excellent note-taking editor for Linux. Here’s how to use it on Linux.
-
How to play Splitgate (Beta) on Linux
Splitgate is a PVP game that the developer says is “Halo meets Portal.” In the game, users can portal with a portal gun while defeating enemies with various weapons. The game is in Beta, so it can be unstable. However, it is free to play. Here’s how to enjoy Splitgate on Linux!
-
How to install SolveSpace on Linux
SolveSpace is an open-source, parametric 2d and 3d CAD software suite for Linux, Mac, and Windows. SolveSpace has a lot of exciting features that CAD modelers will love. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install SolveSpace on Linux.
-
How To Set Or Change Hostname In Debian 11 Bullseye - OSTechNix
The other day I upgraded my Debian 10 buster system to Debian 11 bullseye. The upgrade was smooth and easy! Now, I want to update the old hostname in Debian 11 system. In this brief guide, let me explain how to set or change hostname in Debian 11 bullseye system from commandline.
-
How to use RustDesk on Linux
RustDesk is an excellent, open-source remote desktop application. It is similar to Teamviewer and Anydesk. However, it is better as it allows users to host their own connection server if they choose (it is not required, though). Here’s how to use RustDesk on Linux.
-
How to play Divinity: Original Sin 2 on Linux
Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an RPG video game developed and published by Larian Studios. It is the sequel for Divinity: Original Sin 1. In the game, players can play solo or with three friends. The game is very similar to Dungeons & Dragons and is known for its in-depth RPG mechanics. Here’s how to play it on Linux.
-
How To Install GlassFish on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, GlassFish is an open-source application server for the Java EE platform. GlassFish project is initially started by Sun Microsystem and is now sponsored by Oracle Corporation. GlassFish allows developers to create applications for enterprises that are portable, scalable, and that integrate with legacy technologies.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GlassFish on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
How To Enable Hibernation On Ubuntu (When Using A Swap File) - Linux Uprising Blog
This article explains how to enable hibernation using systemd on Ubuntu when using a swap file (which is default for Ubuntu at least since version 18.04).
My laptop's battery drains quite fast while it's sleeping. I've tried some solutions / workarounds, like this one (except for me the problem wasn't that the laptop was losing half its energy overnight, but all of it in only a few hours), but to no avail. So I decided to enable the hibernate option (suspend to disk) and use that instead of the default sleep option (suspend to RAM), because it uses less power, so the laptop battery is not drained while not in use, albeit taking a bit longer to wake up from hibernation than from sleep. So here's how to do that.
The instructions below may work on other Linux distributions, but I only tested this on Ubuntu (it should work in the exact same way on any Debian-based and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions, including Pop!_OS, etc.). On non Debian-based Linux distributions you may need to use different commands for updating GRUB 2 (step 4) and regenerating initramfs (step 6) as these are Debian-specific commands.
-
How to Install Brave Browser on Debian 11
Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome, regardless of how much you ask of it. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.
-
How to Install Fail2ban with Firewalld on Rocky Linux 8
Fail2ban is an intrusion prevention software framework that protects computer servers from primarily brute-force attacks, banning bad user agents, banning URL scanners, and much more. Fail2ban achieves this by reading access/error logs of your server or web applications. Fail2ban is coded in the python programming language.
The guide will give a rundown on installing Fail2ban on Rocky Linux 8 and some basic setup and tips.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 570 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Kernel: TDX, HSE, AMD, and NVIDIA
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and ESP32
Recent comments
2 hours 36 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
2 hours 55 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
20 hours 23 min ago