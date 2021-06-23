Language Selection

Tuesday 24th of August 2021
HowTos
  • How to Find the IP Address in Linux

    An IP address is a unique address that identifies a device on the internet or a local private network. Every computer in the network requires its own unique IP address to get identified. There are two different IP addresses: private and public. A computer can be assigned private IPs or public IP or both.

    A public IP is an address that is exposed to the internet. Devices that are assigned public IP can be accessed from the internet. Whereas private IP is accessible to a local internal network.

    In this tutorial, we learn the different ways to find the IP Address of a Linux system.

  • How to Install Icinga 2 Monitoring Tool on CentOS 8

    Monitoring is one of the most important components of the server infrastructure and data center. It will help you to detect problems and issues that will occur on your servers so you can solve that issues faster. There are some open-source monitoring tools available out there, and one of the most popular is 'Icinga 2'.

    Icinga is created as a fork of the popular Nagios monitoring tool and now has been rewritten from scratch in C++. As fork from the Nagios project, Icinga has come with additional tools and features, including the icinga director, icinga modules, and icinga plugins. Also, it has support for distributed monitoring that allows you to manage multiple Icinga instances from one dashboard.

    In this tutorial, we will show you step-by-step how to install and configure Icinga2 with Apache2 and MariaDB on CentOS 8 server.

  • How to organize your lists in Linux with Dynalist

    Do you have a habit of creating to-do lists or idea lists on a notepad on your Linux PC? If so, there’s a better way to go about it. Introducing Dynalist: an excellent note-taking editor for Linux. Here’s how to use it on Linux.

  • How to play Splitgate (Beta) on Linux

    Splitgate is a PVP game that the developer says is “Halo meets Portal.” In the game, users can portal with a portal gun while defeating enemies with various weapons. The game is in Beta, so it can be unstable. However, it is free to play. Here’s how to enjoy Splitgate on Linux!

  • How to install SolveSpace on Linux

    SolveSpace is an open-source, parametric 2d and 3d CAD software suite for Linux, Mac, and Windows. SolveSpace has a lot of exciting features that CAD modelers will love. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install SolveSpace on Linux.

  • How To Set Or Change Hostname In Debian 11 Bullseye - OSTechNix

    The other day I upgraded my Debian 10 buster system to Debian 11 bullseye. The upgrade was smooth and easy! Now, I want to update the old hostname in Debian 11 system. In this brief guide, let me explain how to set or change hostname in Debian 11 bullseye system from commandline.

  • How to use RustDesk on Linux

    RustDesk is an excellent, open-source remote desktop application. It is similar to Teamviewer and Anydesk. However, it is better as it allows users to host their own connection server if they choose (it is not required, though). Here’s how to use RustDesk on Linux.

  • How to play Divinity: Original Sin 2 on Linux

    Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an RPG video game developed and published by Larian Studios. It is the sequel for Divinity: Original Sin 1. In the game, players can play solo or with three friends. The game is very similar to Dungeons & Dragons and is known for its in-depth RPG mechanics. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

  • How To Install GlassFish on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, GlassFish is an open-source application server for the Java EE platform. GlassFish project is initially started by Sun Microsystem and is now sponsored by Oracle Corporation. GlassFish allows developers to create applications for enterprises that are portable, scalable, and that integrate with legacy technologies.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GlassFish on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How To Enable Hibernation On Ubuntu (When Using A Swap File) - Linux Uprising Blog

    This article explains how to enable hibernation using systemd on Ubuntu when using a swap file (which is default for Ubuntu at least since version 18.04).

    My laptop's battery drains quite fast while it's sleeping. I've tried some solutions / workarounds, like this one (except for me the problem wasn't that the laptop was losing half its energy overnight, but all of it in only a few hours), but to no avail. So I decided to enable the hibernate option (suspend to disk) and use that instead of the default sleep option (suspend to RAM), because it uses less power, so the laptop battery is not drained while not in use, albeit taking a bit longer to wake up from hibernation than from sleep. So here's how to do that.

    The instructions below may work on other Linux distributions, but I only tested this on Ubuntu (it should work in the exact same way on any Debian-based and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions, including Pop!_OS, etc.). On non Debian-based Linux distributions you may need to use different commands for updating GRUB 2 (step 4) and regenerating initramfs (step 6) as these are Debian-specific commands.

  • How to Install Brave Browser on Debian 11

    Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome, regardless of how much you ask of it. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.

  • How to Install Fail2ban with Firewalld on Rocky Linux 8

    Fail2ban is an intrusion prevention software framework that protects computer servers from primarily brute-force attacks, banning bad user agents, banning URL scanners, and much more. Fail2ban achieves this by reading access/error logs of your server or web applications. Fail2ban is coded in the python programming language.

    The guide will give a rundown on installing Fail2ban on Rocky Linux 8 and some basic setup and tips.

  • Intel Releases OSPray Studio 0.8

    One year ago to the day Intel announced OSPray Studio as a scene graph application for rendering glTF assets and other 3D models. OSPray Studio is built off their OSPray ray-tracing engine that they've been working on for years. These Intel efforts are all part of their oneAPI initiative and today happens to mark a shiny new feature release.

  • Solve the repository impedance mismatch in CI/CD | Opensource.com

    An impedance mismatch in software architecture happens when there's a set of conceptual and technical difficulties between two components. It's actually a term borrowed from electrical engineering, where the impedance of electrical input and output must match for the circuit to work. In software development, an impedance mismatch exists between images stored in an image repository and its deployment descriptors stored in the SCM. How do you know whether the deployment descriptors stored in the SCM are actually meant for the image in question? The two repositories don't track the data they hold the same way, so matching an image (an immutable binary stored individually in an image repository) to its specific deployment descriptors (text files stored as a series of changes in Git) isn't straightforward.

  • Arm Posts New GCC Compiler Patches Due To New Vulnerability Affecting ARMv8-M TrustZone - Phoronix

    Made public on Monday was CVE-2021-35465 as a new security vulnerability affecting various Arm products. For unmitigated (ARMv8-M) hardware, Arm has posted a series of GCC compiler patches for working around the issue. CVE-2021-35465 is this new Arm processor vulnerability affecting a subset of their designs -- particularly ARMv8-M and ARMv8.1-M products for micro-controllers and other embedded use-cases for TrustZone and more.

  • Choosing and changing your Linux shell

    There are quite a few shells on Linux system and more that can be easily added. This post examines some of the more popular shells, how they differ and the files that contribute to their configuration. The default shell on most Linux systems is bash. Unless you make an effort, any user accounts added to the system will be assigned bash as their login shell. Bash has been around since 1989 and was meant to replace the Bourne shell (sh). In fact, if you take a look at /bin/sh, you'll probably find that it's nothing more than a symbolic link to /bin/bash.

  • CloudChomp Adds Discovery for Secure Shell for Linux Machines

    CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces their latest release which includes support for Secure Shell (SSH), a secure cryptographic protocol. SSH will be the primary data collection standard for stand-alone Linux machines and will supplement the data collected from vCenter for Linux machines to include application discovery and application dependency mapping.

  • 38 million records exposed, Microsoft Power Apps blamed

    Thousands of web apps left sensitive data exposed online due to misconfigured settings for Microsoft Power Apps. Thirty-eight million records appeared online, including social security numbers, COVID-19 vaccination statuses, home addresses, and phone numbers. American Airlines, J.B. Hunt, Microsoft, and several government bodies are among the affected organizations. UpGuard notified 47 entities regarding the data exposure and reached out to Microsoft about it as well (via WIRED). The data leaks came as a result of organizations using Microsoft's Power Apps. These can be used to create websites and to manage data, but if misconfigured can result in security risks. Power Apps can be used to manage data that organizations would like to have public, such as the locations of vaccination centers, as well as data that should remain private, such as Social Security numbers. The default settings for Power Apps left data publicly accessible until a recent change from Microsoft.

Kernel: TDX, HSE, AMD, and NVIDIA

  • Linux Kernel Changes Proposed So Intel TDX KVM Guests Avoid Crashing The Host - Phoronix

    Shortly after Intel's TDX whitepaper was made public last year for better protecting virtual machines, Intel open-source engineers began posting support patches for bringing up Trust Domain Extensions under Linux. That work remains ongoing and now further Linux kernel infrastructure work is pending to better deal with the notion of guest private memory afforded by TDX. Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) allow for better hardware isolation between virtual machines and the VMM/hypervisor. TDX introduces a secure arbitration mode, multi-key total memory encryption, remote attestation, and other features. TDX is expected with next-gen Xeon Sapphire Rapids CPUs.

  • HSE 2.0 Open-Source Storage Engine Is On The Way From Micron

    Announced back in April of 2020 was Micron's HSE as an open-source storage engine optimized for solid-state drives and persistent memory. After quickly crossing the v1.0 milestone and working its way up to HSE 1.9 at the end of last year, there hasn't been any updates since. Fortunately, the project is still alive and HSE 2.0 is on the way. The Heterogeneous-Memory Storage Engine (HSE) is designed for SSDs and persistent memory and to be useful for HPC, machine learning, IoT, and other key-value store use-cases. HSE is much faster than the likes of RocksDB and MongoDB on modern, speedy storage products -- such as those from Micron.

  • AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 Released With Radeon RX 6600 XT Support - Phoronix

    AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 is out as the newest snapshot for this open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan Linux driver. AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 adds Navi 23 GPU support, adds a setting to override the bin size calculation, and fixes additional Vulkan CTS failures. The Navi 23 support is for the Radeon RX 6600 XT that launched earlier this month. The Mesa RADV driver and packaged Radeon Software for Linux Vulkan drivers have already supported this new RDNA2 GPU while AMDVLK has been late to the party in supporting this mid-range graphics card. Thankfully today that changed with this new AMDVLK code drop.

  • AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance - Phoronix

    One of the areas where AMD's long-standing "PRO" OpenGL driver has generally held an advantage over RadeonSI Gallium3D has been around workstation software but that has been changing. Over the past year there have been AMD developers working on making major optimizations for SPECViewPerf workloads, lowering the driver overhead, and other improvements for workstation OpenGL software.

  • NVIDIA DLSS for Proton + Linux with DirectX 11 / 12 lands in September | GamingOnLinux

    NVIDIA announced today an expansion of RTX and DLSS for plenty of Windows games, and for Linux users there's something exciting coming too: NVIDIA will hook up DLSS with DirectX 11 and 12 with Proton in September. What is DLSS? NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is an AI-powered rendering tech to help increase performance for NVIDIA GPUs using their dedicated Tensor Core AI processors. It helps to boost framerates by rendering frames at a lower resolution and then it's made to look much crispier using deep learning.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Enabling Simple Content Access and registering to Red Hat Insights with Subscription Manager

    Simple Content Access (SCA) allows you to access Red Hat software content without attaching a subscription to a particular system or environment. Separating subscriptions and content management makes it easier for admins to fully utilize their RHEL subscriptions efficiently. In this three-part series, we will cover how to enable Simple Content Access and register your systems to Red Hat Insights and how to view your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems in the Red Hat Customer Portal. We'll also cover how to create custom tags to use tag filtering in Red Hat Insights to support more refined views of your RHEL environments.

  • Building a DevSecOps culture and shifting security left

    There is an old saying that you can pick only two of the following traits: good, fast, and cheap. If you choose a good and fast path, it will be expensive. If you choose good and cheap, it will take time to get it delivered. Lastly, the fast and cheap selection will yield poor quality. Over the past decade, companies have embraced DevOps methodologies, and understand the tough selection between the three traits. Tool selection is extremely important to implement a DevOps culture, although it will require more than just the perfect tool. Successfully implementing DevOps, as a culture and practice, is predicated on automation. Efficient automation is how a company like Etsy does 50 deployments per day. This speed of development and deployment has some obvious advantages—bugs don’t live in production very long because rapid development and deployment replaces them very quickly with corrected code. You can also introduce new features quickly without having to wait for long development cycles to create a complete package. A new feature can be developed and deployed while other features are being developed alongside.

  • Exploring our bugs, part 2: resolution – Fedora Community Blog

    This is this second part of a series I promised during my Nest With Fedora talk (also called “Exploring Our Bugs”). In this post, I’ll analyzing the bug report resolutions from Fedora Linux 19 to Fedora Linux 32. If you want to do your own analysis, the Jupyter notebook and source data are available on Pagure. These posts are not written to advocate any specific changes or policies. In fact, they may ask more questions than they answer.

  • 4 IT automation myths dispelled | Enable Sysadmin

    If it takes more time to automate a certain task than simply to accomplish the job manually, it is not worth automating. You are likely to get resistance from your peers or management about automating tasks based on time savings. In reality, every job you do as an engineer is worth automating, but you have to be cognizant of the time and deliverables. When certain tasks appear to be not worth automating, I have often found that what is actually meant is that it's just not possible to automate it at this time. However, in the future, your objective should be to automate the task—you are likely to get less resistance from your team if you keep this perspective. Just make sure to communicate the automation proposal in a way that meets your immediate goals and improves future effectiveness.

  • Game telemetry with Kafka Streams and Quarkus, Part 1 | Red Hat Developer

    Apache Kafka makes it possible to run a variety of analytics on large-scale data. This is the first half of a two-part article that employs one of Kafka's most popular projects, the Kafka Streams API, to analyze data from an online interactive game.

  • Remote work: 4 misconceptions about workplace re-entry | The Enterprisers Project

    When COVID forced the world to quickly adapt to a remote work environment, many of us thought that we were facing our biggest workforce challenge. But as leaders and employees grapple with how to move forward post-pandemic, we’re quickly realizing that our greatest obstacle may well be re-entry into the workplace. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we knew work would never look the same, and discussions surrounding “back to normal” quickly changed to “the new normal.” But as much as we’ve hyped this concept, no one has been able to define it: Employers are struggling to outline what expectations they should have for employees, who in turn are wondering how they will adjust, again, and rework their schedules to accommodate their employer’s expectations. On top of all this, many people are reexamining what a successful career looks like and are trading cutthroat, always-on jobs for roles that allow for more flexibility and meaning – a trend that’s becoming known as the “Great Resignation.”

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and ESP32

  • Power of Python for Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect and Nano 33 BLE

    Python support for three of the hottest Arduino boards out there is now yours. Through our partnership with OpenMV, the Nano RP2040 Connect, Nano 33 BLE and Nano 33 BLE Sense can now be programmed with the popular MicroPython language. Which means you get OpenMV’s powerful computer vision and machine learning capabilities thrown in.

  • An ESP32-based BBC Micro:bit clone - Meet Mbits - CNX Software

    A few years ago, we noted a BBC Micro:bit clone based on ESP32 WiSoC with Banana Pi ‘s BPI:bit board with an array of 25 RGB LEDs and WiFi & Bluetooth LE connectivity. There’s now another such clone with Elecrow Mbits designed in a way that resembles the BBC Micro:bit v2 board, but replacing the Nordic Semi nRF52833 2.4GHz/BLE SoC with the ESP32 dual-core wireless chip with support for both WiFi and BLE.

  • This electronic arrow spine tester measures arrow consistency | Arduino Blog

    Repeatability requires consistency. This principle even applies to archery. If you want to hit the bullseye on every shot, you have to draw the string with consistent force, keep your stance consistent, and so on. You also want your arrows to be as consistent as possible. One major factor that goes into an arrow’s consistency is the stiffness of the shaft, called the spine rating. This electronic tester makes it easy to measure that. The simplest and most common way to determine an arrow’s spine rating is to place the arrow on two supports — one near the head and one near the fletching. You then hang a weight from the middle of the shaft and measure how much it bends. More sophisticated mechanical testers include a dial, similar to what you’d see on a torque wrench. This electronic tester follows the same principles, but provides digital precision.

  • Vital Care is an Arduino-based device for the continuous monitoring of vital signs | Arduino Blog

    It is probably well known by now that COVID-19 can cause serious side effects in people that last for months at time, meaning that recovering from the disease can be an arduous process. Some symptoms include trouble breathing, heart inflammation, and blood clotting, so being able to track these conditions as they progress is vital to ensuring ongoing safety for a patient. In response, Kamrul Hussain created the Vital Care project and entered it into element14’s Design for a Cause 2021 contest, where makers were challenged to use the Arduino Nano 33 IoT in some way for the good of humanity.

