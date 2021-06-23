NVIDIA announced today an expansion of RTX and DLSS for plenty of Windows games, and for Linux users there's something exciting coming too: NVIDIA will hook up DLSS with DirectX 11 and 12 with Proton in September. What is DLSS? NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is an AI-powered rendering tech to help increase performance for NVIDIA GPUs using their dedicated Tensor Core AI processors. It helps to boost framerates by rendering frames at a lower resolution and then it's made to look much crispier using deep learning.

One of the areas where AMD's long-standing "PRO" OpenGL driver has generally held an advantage over RadeonSI Gallium3D has been around workstation software but that has been changing. Over the past year there have been AMD developers working on making major optimizations for SPECViewPerf workloads, lowering the driver overhead, and other improvements for workstation OpenGL software.

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 is out as the newest snapshot for this open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan Linux driver. AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 adds Navi 23 GPU support, adds a setting to override the bin size calculation, and fixes additional Vulkan CTS failures. The Navi 23 support is for the Radeon RX 6600 XT that launched earlier this month. The Mesa RADV driver and packaged Radeon Software for Linux Vulkan drivers have already supported this new RDNA2 GPU while AMDVLK has been late to the party in supporting this mid-range graphics card. Thankfully today that changed with this new AMDVLK code drop.

Announced back in April of 2020 was Micron's HSE as an open-source storage engine optimized for solid-state drives and persistent memory. After quickly crossing the v1.0 milestone and working its way up to HSE 1.9 at the end of last year, there hasn't been any updates since. Fortunately, the project is still alive and HSE 2.0 is on the way. The Heterogeneous-Memory Storage Engine (HSE) is designed for SSDs and persistent memory and to be useful for HPC, machine learning, IoT, and other key-value store use-cases. HSE is much faster than the likes of RocksDB and MongoDB on modern, speedy storage products -- such as those from Micron.

Shortly after Intel's TDX whitepaper was made public last year for better protecting virtual machines, Intel open-source engineers began posting support patches for bringing up Trust Domain Extensions under Linux. That work remains ongoing and now further Linux kernel infrastructure work is pending to better deal with the notion of guest private memory afforded by TDX. Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) allow for better hardware isolation between virtual machines and the VMM/hypervisor. TDX introduces a secure arbitration mode, multi-key total memory encryption, remote attestation, and other features. TDX is expected with next-gen Xeon Sapphire Rapids CPUs.

Thousands of web apps left sensitive data exposed online due to misconfigured settings for Microsoft Power Apps. Thirty-eight million records appeared online, including social security numbers, COVID-19 vaccination statuses, home addresses, and phone numbers. American Airlines, J.B. Hunt, Microsoft, and several government bodies are among the affected organizations. UpGuard notified 47 entities regarding the data exposure and reached out to Microsoft about it as well (via WIRED). The data leaks came as a result of organizations using Microsoft's Power Apps. These can be used to create websites and to manage data, but if misconfigured can result in security risks. Power Apps can be used to manage data that organizations would like to have public, such as the locations of vaccination centers, as well as data that should remain private, such as Social Security numbers. The default settings for Power Apps left data publicly accessible until a recent change from Microsoft.

CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces their latest release which includes support for Secure Shell (SSH), a secure cryptographic protocol. SSH will be the primary data collection standard for stand-alone Linux machines and will supplement the data collected from vCenter for Linux machines to include application discovery and application dependency mapping.

There are quite a few shells on Linux system and more that can be easily added. This post examines some of the more popular shells, how they differ and the files that contribute to their configuration. The default shell on most Linux systems is bash. Unless you make an effort, any user accounts added to the system will be assigned bash as their login shell. Bash has been around since 1989 and was meant to replace the Bourne shell (sh). In fact, if you take a look at /bin/sh, you'll probably find that it's nothing more than a symbolic link to /bin/bash.

Made public on Monday was CVE-2021-35465 as a new security vulnerability affecting various Arm products. For unmitigated (ARMv8-M) hardware, Arm has posted a series of GCC compiler patches for working around the issue. CVE-2021-35465 is this new Arm processor vulnerability affecting a subset of their designs -- particularly ARMv8-M and ARMv8.1-M products for micro-controllers and other embedded use-cases for TrustZone and more.

An impedance mismatch in software architecture happens when there's a set of conceptual and technical difficulties between two components. It's actually a term borrowed from electrical engineering, where the impedance of electrical input and output must match for the circuit to work. In software development, an impedance mismatch exists between images stored in an image repository and its deployment descriptors stored in the SCM. How do you know whether the deployment descriptors stored in the SCM are actually meant for the image in question? The two repositories don't track the data they hold the same way, so matching an image (an immutable binary stored individually in an image repository) to its specific deployment descriptors (text files stored as a series of changes in Git) isn't straightforward.

One year ago to the day Intel announced OSPray Studio as a scene graph application for rendering glTF assets and other 3D models. OSPray Studio is built off their OSPray ray-tracing engine that they've been working on for years. These Intel efforts are all part of their oneAPI initiative and today happens to mark a shiny new feature release.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Enabling Simple Content Access and registering to Red Hat Insights with Subscription Manager Simple Content Access (SCA) allows you to access Red Hat software content without attaching a subscription to a particular system or environment. Separating subscriptions and content management makes it easier for admins to fully utilize their RHEL subscriptions efficiently. In this three-part series, we will cover how to enable Simple Content Access and register your systems to Red Hat Insights and how to view your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems in the Red Hat Customer Portal. We'll also cover how to create custom tags to use tag filtering in Red Hat Insights to support more refined views of your RHEL environments.

Building a DevSecOps culture and shifting security left There is an old saying that you can pick only two of the following traits: good, fast, and cheap. If you choose a good and fast path, it will be expensive. If you choose good and cheap, it will take time to get it delivered. Lastly, the fast and cheap selection will yield poor quality. Over the past decade, companies have embraced DevOps methodologies, and understand the tough selection between the three traits. Tool selection is extremely important to implement a DevOps culture, although it will require more than just the perfect tool. Successfully implementing DevOps, as a culture and practice, is predicated on automation. Efficient automation is how a company like Etsy does 50 deployments per day. This speed of development and deployment has some obvious advantages—bugs don’t live in production very long because rapid development and deployment replaces them very quickly with corrected code. You can also introduce new features quickly without having to wait for long development cycles to create a complete package. A new feature can be developed and deployed while other features are being developed alongside.

Exploring our bugs, part 2: resolution – Fedora Community Blog This is this second part of a series I promised during my Nest With Fedora talk (also called “Exploring Our Bugs”). In this post, I’ll analyzing the bug report resolutions from Fedora Linux 19 to Fedora Linux 32. If you want to do your own analysis, the Jupyter notebook and source data are available on Pagure. These posts are not written to advocate any specific changes or policies. In fact, they may ask more questions than they answer.

4 IT automation myths dispelled | Enable Sysadmin If it takes more time to automate a certain task than simply to accomplish the job manually, it is not worth automating. You are likely to get resistance from your peers or management about automating tasks based on time savings. In reality, every job you do as an engineer is worth automating, but you have to be cognizant of the time and deliverables. When certain tasks appear to be not worth automating, I have often found that what is actually meant is that it's just not possible to automate it at this time. However, in the future, your objective should be to automate the task—you are likely to get less resistance from your team if you keep this perspective. Just make sure to communicate the automation proposal in a way that meets your immediate goals and improves future effectiveness.

Game telemetry with Kafka Streams and Quarkus, Part 1 | Red Hat Developer Apache Kafka makes it possible to run a variety of analytics on large-scale data. This is the first half of a two-part article that employs one of Kafka's most popular projects, the Kafka Streams API, to analyze data from an online interactive game.

Remote work: 4 misconceptions about workplace re-entry | The Enterprisers Project When COVID forced the world to quickly adapt to a remote work environment, many of us thought that we were facing our biggest workforce challenge. But as leaders and employees grapple with how to move forward post-pandemic, we’re quickly realizing that our greatest obstacle may well be re-entry into the workplace. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we knew work would never look the same, and discussions surrounding “back to normal” quickly changed to “the new normal.” But as much as we’ve hyped this concept, no one has been able to define it: Employers are struggling to outline what expectations they should have for employees, who in turn are wondering how they will adjust, again, and rework their schedules to accommodate their employer’s expectations. On top of all this, many people are reexamining what a successful career looks like and are trading cutthroat, always-on jobs for roles that allow for more flexibility and meaning – a trend that’s becoming known as the “Great Resignation.”