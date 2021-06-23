Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 24th of August 2021 09:13:41 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Parallels Plesk Panel on CentOS & RHEL 8 - Unixcop

    Plesk Panel is a commercial web hosting and server data center automation software. In this article, you will learn how to install Plesk Obsidian on CentOS / RHEL 8.

    It’s a centralized Control Panel.

    You can build and manage multiple sites from a single dashboard. You can also run updates, monitor performance and onboard new prospects all from the same place.

  • How to set up and use the Fragments BitTorrent Client on Linux

    Are you looking for an easy-to-use, beautiful BitTorrent client for the Gnome desktop? Check out Fragments! It’s a simple, useful GTK3-based torrent client for Gnome. Here’s how to set it up on your system.

    Notice: AddictiveTips in no way condones the download of illegal content with the Fragment torrent client. Only use this program to download legal files, such as Linux distribution or other open-source software apps.

  • How to Instantly Log Out of Ubuntu From a Terminal - OMG! Ubuntu!

    There are a several ways to log out of an Ubuntu desktop session you’re using, but most are so obvious you don’t need a guide that points them out to you!

    But what you may not know is how to logout of Ubuntu from a terminal (or log out of GNOME on any Linux distro that uses it).

    I didn’t until around a minute ago.

  • How to install and use Backports in Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout

    The applications installed in the stable version of Debian don’t get new version updates immediately to maintain the high stability of the system. However, that is not the case with the security updates maintained by the Debian security team. So, what to do to get the new features for installed software because it is not possible for us to compile each software manually to achieve its latest version. This is exactly where the backports come into play.

  • Deploy this powerful open-source invoicing system to your data center - TechRepublic

    Recently, I realized I was having to work too hard to invoice all of my various clients. I'd been using the same old spreadsheets for years, but it was getting a bit too cumbersome to deal with. I could have turned to a commercial platform for this, but given open-source was my jam, I figured it would be even better to find a solid solution for my on-premise virtual data center. Turns out, there's a rock-solid tool, called Invoice Plane, that's just the ticket.

    Invoice Plane includes the necessary features for you to manage invoices, such as easy invoicing, customer management, payment tracking and quotations. It might not have all of the bells and whistles associated with larger, commercial tools, but of the open-source options I've found, this is (by far) the best.

  • OpenGL Error After Upgrade on Ubuntu, Game on Steam Won't Run! - Fosslicious

    This happened when I finished upgrading Ubuntu 20.04. On the list of updates, there is an update of Mesa to the version provided in the Ubuntu repositories. However, after the upgrade, All games running on Wine and Proton can't open properly. When opening game with Wine via terminal, there is information: X Error of failed request: GLXBadFBConfig. So, the problem is that all games can't run on Wine and Proton.

    I tried searching the forums and saw some Ubuntu users' posts with the same problem. However, none of them could solve this problem on my computer. This makes me frustrated and regrets why I have to upgrade Mesa, if the package will error on my laptop.

  • Connecting a Wireless Adapter To Kali Linux Virtual Machine

    In “Network hacking,” most people get confused when talking about Network adapters and Network cards.

    Most don’t know what they are, why we need them, and how to select the best adapter since we have so many brands and models available in the market.

    A wireless adapter is a device that you connect to your computer via the USB port, and it allows you to connect to WiFi networks and communicate with other devices on the network.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • The mystery of Bullseye wi-fi device not ready

    What about other Bullseye-based pups? Puppy Forum member 'josejp2424' has created DevuanPup, built with the Chimaera release of devuan -- which is the same as Debian Bullseye, just without systemd.

  • DebConf21 Kicks Off Online For Annual Debian Conference - Phoronix

    DebConf21 officially got underway this morning with being a second year of this annual Debian conference being held exclusively online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. DebConf21 has an action-packed week of talks around Debian Linux and related open-source projects. This time around the event is happening just days after the release of Debian 11.

  • Psst – New Native Spotify App for Linux, Built in Rust & GTK

    For those don’t like Electron apps, ‘Psst’ is a new GTK client for the Spotify music service. Since the official Spotify app for Linux is a web app running via Chromium engine, native Linux apps may be preferred. And ‘Psst’ is a free open-source app written in Rust programming language with GTK framework for user interface. Besides Linux, it also works on Windows and macOS.

  • Linux turns 30 [Ed: GNU/Linux is nearly 38; at least this article mentions the GPL, GNU and Stallman]

    Something happened back in 1991 that dramatically changed the future of computing. Linus Torvalds, a Finnish-American software engineer, released the Linux kernel and the second version of the GNU General Public License (GPLv2). A good portion of the technology we use today would not be what it is had this not happened. It all started on August 25th of that year when Torvalds announced in a usenet post that he was working on a free OS and that it would be ready within a few months. He also said it "won't be big and professional like gnu," but that wasn't exactly how things turned out!

  • Atresmedia modernises Spain’s most popular streaming platform with Canonical Charmed Kubernetes | Ubuntu

    The streaming service for the leading communication group in Spain leaves behind outdated applications and adopts a microservices architecture enabled by Canonical. SPAIN, August 24, 2021— Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announces that Atresmedia, the leading company in the Over-The-Top (OTT) services market in Spain, selected its Charmed Kubernetes to build a new microservice-based architecture for the communication group’s streaming platform, ATRESplayer. Despite the strong presence of competitors from all over the world, ATRESplayer is the most popular streaming platform in Spain, with more than 8.6 million registered, offering quality content such as La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), #LUIMELIA, Veneno and many more. Having a monolithic architecture in environments that couldn’t be upgraded easily, became a significant drawback for ATRESplayer. The architecture prevented Atresmedia’s content management solution from operating effectively and only offered limited scalability, making it difficult for the streaming platform to cope with peaks in demand during live broadcasts that generate high traffic.

Devices/Embedde: Arduino, Ibase, Wacom, Thread Sensor Tag

  • Predicting a lithium-ion battery's life cycle with tinyML | Arduino Blog

    Nothing is perhaps more frustrating than suddenly discovering your favorite battery-powered device has shut down due to a lack of charge, and because almost no one finds joy in calculating how long it will live based on current consumption levels/time used, there must be a better way. This problem is what inspired Manivannan S. to create a small project that can predict when a battery is about to go flat using the “magic” of machine learning and a voltage sensor. The circuit for the project is quite basic, consisting of an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense, a 125 ohm rheostat, a voltage sensing module, and finally the rechargeable 18650 Li-ion cell. The discharge current of the battery was set at 1 ampere with the rheostat, at which time the voltage output was sampled continuously for 30 minutes at a rate of one reading per minute. This data was imported into Edge Impulse’s Studio and used to train a regression model that can predict the estimated voltage and therefore also the capacity remaining.

  • Tiger Lake signage player can drive quad 4K or single 8K displays

    Ibase’s fanless, Linux-ready “SI-654-N” signage player runs on an 11th Gen CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, 3x M.2, and 4x HDMI ports with audio, EDID, and CEC. Ibase announced a digital signage player based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 platform that follows its 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based SI-642-N. The SI-654-N features quad display support via 4x HDMI 2.0 ports and runs Ubuntu or Win 10 IoT Enterprise along with Ibase’s iSMART intelligent energy-saving and Observer remote monitoring software.

  • Wacom CTL 472: I Finally Bought A Drawing Tablet! - Invidious

    I've been wanting to buy a drawing tablet for a really long time and I finally bought myself a wacom ctl 472, mainly because it's a great tablet but just as importantly it works amazingly under linux. I like to play a bit of Osu, I wanted to get into digital art so it made sense to finally get one.

  • Coin cell-powered OpenThread sensor board can send data every 20 seconds for three years

    Monkey Store’s Thread Sensor Tag is a pressure, humidity, temperature, and light sensor that connects to the OpenThread network, and is capable of transmitting MQTT/UDP data every 20 seconds over a period of around three years from a single coin cell battery. As a reminder, OpenThread is an implementation of the Thread IoT network protocol that was unveiled in 2016 by Nest Labs (now Google/Alphabet). This has not been widely used so far, but we did write about MKR SharkyPro development board with OpenThread support via STMicro STM32WB5MMG wireless module earlier this year, and Monkey Store is telling us both Google and Apple are working on devices with support for the IoT protocol.

Free Software Leftovers

  • PostgreSQL: New pg_msvc_generator tool available

    I'm pleased to announce the release of pg_msvc_generator, version 1.0.0 beta. pg_msvc_generator is a new tool created to help extension authors to provide Windows versions of their extensions. It's written in Perl and is open source with a PostgreSQL license. You can refer to the project's README for a complete description, or the bug tracker if you experience any problem.

  • Haiku activity report - Summer 2021

    Hi there, let’s do another activity report! You may have noticed that there were a lot of news since the previous one, but here’s a recap in case you missed it: a new beta release, the celebration of the 20th birthday of the Haiku project, the end of Google Summer of Code (final evaluations are being filled in as I write this), and also news from the promotion team which was re-launched a few months ago and is working on various things (read their own report for more details). What’s nice for me is that this was all already covered by various articles, which means I can focus on what I know best, and take a look at what’s happening in the git repository with the code. This report covers hrev55224-55342.

  • Haiku OS Gets TRIM Working For SSDs, Continues Bringing Up RISC-V Support - Phoronix

    The Haiku open-source operating system project that continues advancing as the virtual successor to BeOS has been enjoying a successful summer. Along with Haiku R1 Beta 3 having been released at the end of July, there has been a lot of other activity this summer. The Haiku project just published their 2021 summer recap with some of the highlights including:

  • Hypra joins the Advisory Board of The Document Foundation

    Hypra is a French social-impact company with a specific competence in hardware and free software accessibility. Its mission is to make IT accessible to everyone – especially seniors, people with disabilities and first-time users – through a universal design approach. By relying mainly on free software, Hypra is giving back users full control over their personal data, and making them part of a global project for a “digital common good”. Hypra was founded in 2015 by Corentin Voiseux and Jean-Philippe Mengual, and is based in Paris. The company provides hardware solutions for seniors and people with disabilities, supported with training and technical assistance, and enterprise solutions to facilitate the integration of people with disabilities into the business world.

Programming Leftovers

  • zbarimg and blurry QR codes

    This is a tinkering post about zbarimg (from the zbar suite of barcode tools) and its ability to read QR code images. Because there are so many possible ways to produce an image of a QR code, I decided to start with a readable image and progressively degrade it, to see what happened.

  • gfldex: Dynamic declaration

    Shortly after my last blog post, Stashes raised a question. Coincidence? Conspiracy? You decide! Anyway, the EVAL caught my eye, because with it we can dynamically create compile time constructs such as a package.

  • Rewriting My Website In Org Mode - Invidious

    In the last few days, I spent some time rewriting my website. I wanted to move over to a completely Emacs/Org-based website where I write everything in Org mode and then use Org Publish to convert everything to HTML. This is fantastic since I write everything in Org. All of my past show notes that I wrote in Org can now be easily added to my website.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6