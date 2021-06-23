today's leftovers The mystery of Bullseye wi-fi device not ready What about other Bullseye-based pups? Puppy Forum member 'josejp2424' has created DevuanPup, built with the Chimaera release of devuan -- which is the same as Debian Bullseye, just without systemd.

DebConf21 Kicks Off Online For Annual Debian Conference - Phoronix DebConf21 officially got underway this morning with being a second year of this annual Debian conference being held exclusively online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. DebConf21 has an action-packed week of talks around Debian Linux and related open-source projects. This time around the event is happening just days after the release of Debian 11.

Psst – New Native Spotify App for Linux, Built in Rust & GTK For those don’t like Electron apps, ‘Psst’ is a new GTK client for the Spotify music service. Since the official Spotify app for Linux is a web app running via Chromium engine, native Linux apps may be preferred. And ‘Psst’ is a free open-source app written in Rust programming language with GTK framework for user interface. Besides Linux, it also works on Windows and macOS.

Linux turns 30 [Ed: GNU/Linux is nearly 38; at least this article mentions the GPL, GNU and Stallman] Something happened back in 1991 that dramatically changed the future of computing. Linus Torvalds, a Finnish-American software engineer, released the Linux kernel and the second version of the GNU General Public License (GPLv2). A good portion of the technology we use today would not be what it is had this not happened. It all started on August 25th of that year when Torvalds announced in a usenet post that he was working on a free OS and that it would be ready within a few months. He also said it "won't be big and professional like gnu," but that wasn't exactly how things turned out!

Atresmedia modernises Spain’s most popular streaming platform with Canonical Charmed Kubernetes | Ubuntu The streaming service for the leading communication group in Spain leaves behind outdated applications and adopts a microservices architecture enabled by Canonical. SPAIN, August 24, 2021— Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announces that Atresmedia, the leading company in the Over-The-Top (OTT) services market in Spain, selected its Charmed Kubernetes to build a new microservice-based architecture for the communication group’s streaming platform, ATRESplayer. Despite the strong presence of competitors from all over the world, ATRESplayer is the most popular streaming platform in Spain, with more than 8.6 million registered, offering quality content such as La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), #LUIMELIA, Veneno and many more. Having a monolithic architecture in environments that couldn’t be upgraded easily, became a significant drawback for ATRESplayer. The architecture prevented Atresmedia’s content management solution from operating effectively and only offered limited scalability, making it difficult for the streaming platform to cope with peaks in demand during live broadcasts that generate high traffic.

Devices/Embedde: Arduino, Ibase, Wacom, Thread Sensor Tag Predicting a lithium-ion battery's life cycle with tinyML | Arduino Blog Nothing is perhaps more frustrating than suddenly discovering your favorite battery-powered device has shut down due to a lack of charge, and because almost no one finds joy in calculating how long it will live based on current consumption levels/time used, there must be a better way. This problem is what inspired Manivannan S. to create a small project that can predict when a battery is about to go flat using the “magic” of machine learning and a voltage sensor. The circuit for the project is quite basic, consisting of an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense, a 125 ohm rheostat, a voltage sensing module, and finally the rechargeable 18650 Li-ion cell. The discharge current of the battery was set at 1 ampere with the rheostat, at which time the voltage output was sampled continuously for 30 minutes at a rate of one reading per minute. This data was imported into Edge Impulse’s Studio and used to train a regression model that can predict the estimated voltage and therefore also the capacity remaining.

Tiger Lake signage player can drive quad 4K or single 8K displays Ibase’s fanless, Linux-ready “SI-654-N” signage player runs on an 11th Gen CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, 3x M.2, and 4x HDMI ports with audio, EDID, and CEC. Ibase announced a digital signage player based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 platform that follows its 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based SI-642-N. The SI-654-N features quad display support via 4x HDMI 2.0 ports and runs Ubuntu or Win 10 IoT Enterprise along with Ibase’s iSMART intelligent energy-saving and Observer remote monitoring software.

Wacom CTL 472: I Finally Bought A Drawing Tablet! - Invidious I've been wanting to buy a drawing tablet for a really long time and I finally bought myself a wacom ctl 472, mainly because it's a great tablet but just as importantly it works amazingly under linux. I like to play a bit of Osu, I wanted to get into digital art so it made sense to finally get one.

Coin cell-powered OpenThread sensor board can send data every 20 seconds for three years Monkey Store’s Thread Sensor Tag is a pressure, humidity, temperature, and light sensor that connects to the OpenThread network, and is capable of transmitting MQTT/UDP data every 20 seconds over a period of around three years from a single coin cell battery. As a reminder, OpenThread is an implementation of the Thread IoT network protocol that was unveiled in 2016 by Nest Labs (now Google/Alphabet). This has not been widely used so far, but we did write about MKR SharkyPro development board with OpenThread support via STMicro STM32WB5MMG wireless module earlier this year, and Monkey Store is telling us both Google and Apple are working on devices with support for the IoT protocol.