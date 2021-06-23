today's howtos
-
How To Install Parallels Plesk Panel on CentOS & RHEL 8 - Unixcop
Plesk Panel is a commercial web hosting and server data center automation software. In this article, you will learn how to install Plesk Obsidian on CentOS / RHEL 8.
It’s a centralized Control Panel.
You can build and manage multiple sites from a single dashboard. You can also run updates, monitor performance and onboard new prospects all from the same place.
-
How to set up and use the Fragments BitTorrent Client on Linux
Are you looking for an easy-to-use, beautiful BitTorrent client for the Gnome desktop? Check out Fragments! It’s a simple, useful GTK3-based torrent client for Gnome. Here’s how to set it up on your system.
Notice: AddictiveTips in no way condones the download of illegal content with the Fragment torrent client. Only use this program to download legal files, such as Linux distribution or other open-source software apps.
-
How to Instantly Log Out of Ubuntu From a Terminal - OMG! Ubuntu!
There are a several ways to log out of an Ubuntu desktop session you’re using, but most are so obvious you don’t need a guide that points them out to you!
But what you may not know is how to logout of Ubuntu from a terminal (or log out of GNOME on any Linux distro that uses it).
I didn’t until around a minute ago.
-
How to install and use Backports in Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
The applications installed in the stable version of Debian don’t get new version updates immediately to maintain the high stability of the system. However, that is not the case with the security updates maintained by the Debian security team. So, what to do to get the new features for installed software because it is not possible for us to compile each software manually to achieve its latest version. This is exactly where the backports come into play.
-
Deploy this powerful open-source invoicing system to your data center - TechRepublic
Recently, I realized I was having to work too hard to invoice all of my various clients. I'd been using the same old spreadsheets for years, but it was getting a bit too cumbersome to deal with. I could have turned to a commercial platform for this, but given open-source was my jam, I figured it would be even better to find a solid solution for my on-premise virtual data center. Turns out, there's a rock-solid tool, called Invoice Plane, that's just the ticket.
Invoice Plane includes the necessary features for you to manage invoices, such as easy invoicing, customer management, payment tracking and quotations. It might not have all of the bells and whistles associated with larger, commercial tools, but of the open-source options I've found, this is (by far) the best.
-
OpenGL Error After Upgrade on Ubuntu, Game on Steam Won't Run! - Fosslicious
This happened when I finished upgrading Ubuntu 20.04. On the list of updates, there is an update of Mesa to the version provided in the Ubuntu repositories. However, after the upgrade, All games running on Wine and Proton can't open properly. When opening game with Wine via terminal, there is information: X Error of failed request: GLXBadFBConfig. So, the problem is that all games can't run on Wine and Proton.
I tried searching the forums and saw some Ubuntu users' posts with the same problem. However, none of them could solve this problem on my computer. This makes me frustrated and regrets why I have to upgrade Mesa, if the package will error on my laptop.
-
Connecting a Wireless Adapter To Kali Linux Virtual Machine
In “Network hacking,” most people get confused when talking about Network adapters and Network cards.
Most don’t know what they are, why we need them, and how to select the best adapter since we have so many brands and models available in the market.
A wireless adapter is a device that you connect to your computer via the USB port, and it allows you to connect to WiFi networks and communicate with other devices on the network.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 564 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Devices/Embedde: Arduino, Ibase, Wacom, Thread Sensor Tag
Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 57 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago