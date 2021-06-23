Language Selection

When Linus Torvalds Was Wrong About Linux

Submitted by itsfoss on Wednesday 25th of August 2021 06:02:19 AM Filed under
News

Generally, I agree with his opinion and most often his views have turned out to be correct. Except in this one case.
Happy 30th Birthday, Linux!

That’s right, it’s been 30 years since 21-year-old Finnish student Linus Benedict Torvalds made his now-famous announcement on the day of August 25th, 1991, on the comp.os.minix news group, saying that he is working on a free operating system for 386(486) AT clones as a “hobby.” Well, that “hobby” turned into something massive in only 30 years (how time flies), and Linux now powers almost every smart device around you, including your Android smartphone, Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart assistants, big screen TV, smart fridge, smart lights, and especially your Wi-Fi router. Read more

QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes

QEMU 6.1 is out as the newest feature release to this widely-used, open-source Linux virtualization component. QEMU 6.1 sees a lot of new and improved work for its extensive array of emulated device support. Some of the highlights for QEMU 6.1 include: - Support on PowerPC for greatly increased maximum CPU count support that users are likely to hit other system limits before being restricted by QEMU. Read more

today's leftovers

  • The mystery of Bullseye wi-fi device not ready

    What about other Bullseye-based pups? Puppy Forum member 'josejp2424' has created DevuanPup, built with the Chimaera release of devuan -- which is the same as Debian Bullseye, just without systemd.

  • DebConf21 Kicks Off Online For Annual Debian Conference - Phoronix

    DebConf21 officially got underway this morning with being a second year of this annual Debian conference being held exclusively online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. DebConf21 has an action-packed week of talks around Debian Linux and related open-source projects. This time around the event is happening just days after the release of Debian 11.

  • Psst – New Native Spotify App for Linux, Built in Rust & GTK

    For those don’t like Electron apps, ‘Psst’ is a new GTK client for the Spotify music service. Since the official Spotify app for Linux is a web app running via Chromium engine, native Linux apps may be preferred. And ‘Psst’ is a free open-source app written in Rust programming language with GTK framework for user interface. Besides Linux, it also works on Windows and macOS.

  • Linux turns 30 [Ed: GNU/Linux is nearly 38; at least this article mentions the GPL, GNU and Stallman]

    Something happened back in 1991 that dramatically changed the future of computing. Linus Torvalds, a Finnish-American software engineer, released the Linux kernel and the second version of the GNU General Public License (GPLv2). A good portion of the technology we use today would not be what it is had this not happened. It all started on August 25th of that year when Torvalds announced in a usenet post that he was working on a free OS and that it would be ready within a few months. He also said it "won't be big and professional like gnu," but that wasn't exactly how things turned out!

  • Atresmedia modernises Spain’s most popular streaming platform with Canonical Charmed Kubernetes | Ubuntu

    The streaming service for the leading communication group in Spain leaves behind outdated applications and adopts a microservices architecture enabled by Canonical. SPAIN, August 24, 2021— Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announces that Atresmedia, the leading company in the Over-The-Top (OTT) services market in Spain, selected its Charmed Kubernetes to build a new microservice-based architecture for the communication group’s streaming platform, ATRESplayer. Despite the strong presence of competitors from all over the world, ATRESplayer is the most popular streaming platform in Spain, with more than 8.6 million registered, offering quality content such as La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), #LUIMELIA, Veneno and many more. Having a monolithic architecture in environments that couldn’t be upgraded easily, became a significant drawback for ATRESplayer. The architecture prevented Atresmedia’s content management solution from operating effectively and only offered limited scalability, making it difficult for the streaming platform to cope with peaks in demand during live broadcasts that generate high traffic.

