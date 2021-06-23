Taliban, the Free and Open Source Software Community Team of Afghanistan

In other words, the Taliban are much like the Community Team in a free software organization. We've seen Debian, Fedora, Mozilla and FSFE all enacting retribution against volunteers who ask basic questions about their finances and Outreachy girlfriends. There is nothing funny about this. The previous Taliban regime enforced their Code of Conduct by stoning people to death. Sage Sharp would be so proud of them. One of America's biggest allies in the region, Saudi Arabia, is equally enthusiastic about their Code of Conduct. The US munitions confiscated by the Taliban are inconsequential when compared to the US sale of arms to Saudi Arabia and Israel. Saudi policy on women has improved and they deserve credit for that. It will be interesting to see if the Taliban will also provide an app that makes it easier for women to get permission from their husbands and fathers.

The Best New Features Coming in GNOME 41

GNOME 41 doesn’t include as many desktop layout rejigs as the GNOME 40 release in the spring, but the same sincere commitment to improving the GNOME desktop experience is there all the same. As you are about to see, there is a stack of new features and ‘interesting’ design changes to talk about, so scroll down to swot up on the key changes expected to ship in GNOME 41 this autumn. For note, Ubuntu 21.10 will NOT include GNOME 41. A few exceptions are being made on an individual app basis, as in the case of the GNOME Disks Utility.

When Linus Torvalds Was Wrong About Linux

Generally, I agree with his opinion and most often his views have turned out to be correct. Except in this one case.