That’s right, it’s been 30 years since 21-year-old Finnish student Linus Benedict Torvalds made his now-famous announcement on the day of August 25th, 1991, on the comp.os.minix news group, saying that he is working on a free operating system for 386(486) AT clones as a “hobby.” Well, that “hobby” turned into something massive in only 30 years (how time flies), and Linux now powers almost every smart device around you, including your Android smartphone, Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart assistants, big screen TV, smart fridge, smart lights, and especially your Wi-Fi router.

QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes QEMU 6.1 is out as the newest feature release to this widely-used, open-source Linux virtualization component. QEMU 6.1 sees a lot of new and improved work for its extensive array of emulated device support. Some of the highlights for QEMU 6.1 include: - Support on PowerPC for greatly increased maximum CPU count support that users are likely to hit other system limits before being restricted by QEMU.