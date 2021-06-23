Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of August 2021 11:25:32 AM

This is strictly a bug fix release. There are two changes: we fixed an issue with saving a .kra file with an embedded palette, which was broken leading to dataloss, and, for Windows, support for fractional HiDPI display scaling is now disabled by default.

If you’re using the portable zip files, just open the zip file in Explorer and drag the folder somewhere convenient, then double-click on the krita icon in the folder. This will not impact an installed version of Krita, though it will share your settings and custom resources with your regular installed version of Krita. For reporting crashes, also get the debug symbols folder.