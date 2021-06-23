today's leftovers
Clang CFI Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated To Beef Up Security - Phoronix
Earlier this year when Clang LTO support was added for Linux 5.12 that link-time optimization support wasn't done solely for squeezing out greater performance but also because it's a prerequisite for making use of Clang's Control Flow Integrity (CFI) functionality. Google engineers have now sent out their latest set of patches for bringing up Clang CFI support within the Linux kernel.
Clang's CFI are designed to enhance security against attacks that subvert the software's control flow. Unlike other solutions, Clang CFI is quite speedy with an intent that it's safe and performant enough to use for release builds of software. CFI adds a run-time check before indirect function calls to ensure nothing nefarious is happening to the control flow. Clang's CFI relies upon link-time optimizations for inferring visibility of a class and as another added benefit of this solution it doesn't require any specialized CPU/hardware capabilities.
Real People Are Out There | LINUX Unplugged 420
We share some stories from our Denver meetup, the strange reason we found ourselves at a golf course, and some news you should know.
Omnibus GitLab Let’s Encrypt renewal error and fix
I moved source.small-tech.org, our self-hosted GitLab instance, to Eclips.is a few months ago and noticed today that the Let’s Encrypt certificate had failed to renew.
Implementing dark mode in a handful of lines of CSS with CSS filters
I finally got round to implementing dark mode for this site (the cobbler’s children have no shoes and all that…)
New Release: Tor Browser 11.0a5
Tor Browser 11.0a5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.
Open digital platforms can unlock economic value of over $700 billion by 2030: Nasscom
The success of digital platforms for public good such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and the CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccinations has drawn attention from countries looking to India for help to replicate this, said Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman at Infosys and chief architect of the Aadhaar unique identity database.
The global adoption of platforms such as BHIM and UPI presents a big opportunity for India, the report said.
Android Leftovers
Krita 4.4.8 Released
This is strictly a bug fix release. There are two changes: we fixed an issue with saving a .kra file with an embedded palette, which was broken leading to dataloss, and, for Windows, support for fractional HiDPI display scaling is now disabled by default. If you’re using the portable zip files, just open the zip file in Explorer and drag the folder somewhere convenient, then double-click on the krita icon in the folder. This will not impact an installed version of Krita, though it will share your settings and custom resources with your regular installed version of Krita. For reporting crashes, also get the debug symbols folder.
SolidRun LX2162A SOM packs 16 Cortex-A72 cores, 32GB DDR4 onto a 58x48mm module
SolidRun LX2162A SOM is a compact (58x48mm) system-on-module based on NXP LX2162A 16-core Cortex-A72 networking processor and equipped with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM that’s 25% of the size of the company’s earlier COM Express Type 7 computer-on-module based on NXP LX2160A 16-core Arm Cortex A72 communication processor and found in ClearFog CX LX2K networking board. The much smaller size has been made possible by replacing the SO-DIMM sockets with soldered RAM, and switching from LX2160A to LX2162A SoC with similar features, but offered in a 23x23mm package that is nearly one quarter the size thanks to a reduction of the number of SerDes and PCIe interfaces, and manufacturing with a 16nm FinFET process technology.
Use this open source tool for automated unit testing
Modernizing and transforming legacy applications is a challenging activity that involves several tasks. One of the key tasks is validating that the modernized application preserves the functionality of the legacy application. Unfortunately, this can be tedious and hard to perform. Legacy applications often do not have automated test cases, or, if available, test coverage might be inadequate, both in general and specifically for covering modernization-related changes. A poorly maintained test suite might also contain many obsolete tests (accumulated over time as the application evolved). Therefore, validation is mainly done manually in most modernization projects—it is a process that is time-consuming and may not test the application sufficiently. In some reported case studies, testing accounted for approximately 70% to 80% of the time spent on modernization projects [1]. Tackle-test is an automated testing tool designed to address this challenge.
