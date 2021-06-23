Keeping tabs on your passwords can be a daunting task. Often you are prone to forgetting them with time especially after prolonged periods of inactivity. Most users result in writing them down somewhere on a sticky note or notebook, which is considered a risky practice. Unintended or malicious users can get hold of them and your guess is as good as mine what can happen next. Password managers help users to improve their online security by not only securing their passwords but also assisting them to generate strong and randomized passwords and encrypting them in a digital vault. There are numerous password managers and they vary in features and the computing platform that they are supported. In this guide, we highlight some of the most popular and 8 best password managers for Linux in 2021. We have incorporated both free as well premium plan password managers.

Have you ever thought about building your own small social network for you, your family, relatives, community, or team? Let's say, something like Facebook but on a small scale for private use! Well, all you need is a self-hosted social network software and a server, and this article is to choose from the best open-source self-hosted social medial solutions.

Kernel: Emulated Input, Loongson, AMD/Frontier, and Linux 5.14 Peter Hutterer: libei - a status update A year ago, I first announced libei - a library to support emulated input. After an initial spurt of development, it was left mostly untouched until a few weeks ago. [...] First, a short recap of what libei is: it's a transport layer for emulated input events to allow for any application to control the pointer, type, etc. But, unlike the XTEST extension in X, libei allows the compositor to be in control over clients, the devices they can emulate and the input events as well. So it's safer than XTEST but also a lot more flexible. libei already supports touch and smooth scrolling events, something XTest doesn't have or is struggling with. Terminology refresher: libei is the client library (used by an application wanting to emulate input), EIS is the Emulated Input Server, i.e. the part that typically runs in the compositor.

Loongson Continues Working On LoongArch For Linux, But It's Mostly Copying MIPS Code - Phoronix Loongson this summer rolled out their 3A5000 processors built on their own "LoongArch" ISA. While the company continues claiming that LoongArch is "not MIPS", the Linux kernel code they continue proposing for the mainline Linux kernel points to it being a close facsimile to MIPS. LoongArch is the Chinese company's effort to have a domestic processor not dependent upon foreign technology. While the company has long produced MIPS-based processor designs, with their new processors they are using LoongArch as they describe as "a new RISC ISA" for the Chinese CPU market.

AMD Posts Latest Linux Patches For Supporting The Frontier Supercomputer - Phoronix AMD engineers continue working on preparing the Linux kernel for the Frontier supercomputer. Much of the Frontier bring-up for the Linux kernel over the past number of months has been around supporting the coherent interconnect between AMD EPYC CPUs and the Instinct "Aldebaran" GPUs/accelerators with allowing CPUs coherent access to the GPU memory. The latest patch series out today for the Linux kernel is again focused on this GPU device memory handling.

Linux 5.14 Features Aplenty With New AMD GPUs, SmartShift, More Alder Lake, Core Scheduling - Phoronix Today marks the 30th birthday of Linux since it was announced by Linus Torvalds. Meanwhile in just a few days the Linux 5.14 kernel is expected to be released as stable. Here is a look back at the most prominent features coming for this kernel release. In our close monitoring and testing of Linux 5.14 over the past number of weeks, here is what has us most excited with this forthcoming kernel: - Continued bring-up around Intel Alder Lake support. Some more pieces / device IDs are still landing for Linux 5.15 but it appears Linux 5.14 should have Alder Lake in fairly good shape... One of the big additions for 5.14 was having Alder Lake P graphics support enabled. The elephant remains though around Thread Director with there not yet being any Linux scheduler patches -- queued or otherwise staging -- around Thread Director on Linux.