Games: Star Traders: Frontiers, Book of Travels, and More
Epic space RPG 'Star Traders: Frontiers' gets Steam Workshop and mod support now live | GamingOnLinux
Star Traders: Frontiers from Trese Brothers Games, probably one of the best space strategy RPGs around had a huge upgrade and now there's some proper mod support in. The mods work with the Steam Workshop, making it simple and you're just a few clicks away from adding in some extra content to an already ridiculously in-depth game.
Since the mod support is rather new, there's not a whole lot up there right now but they have a passionate and very active community of players so no doubt there will be plenty flowing in eventually. The mods that have released that the developer worked with during a Beta are impressive though. One named Merchant Marine: Fly Casual entirely rebalances the game taking inspiration by Space Opera and Western tales giving you small ships with small crews up against the universe - making it all a bit more intimate.
Beautiful looking RPG 'Book of Travels' is delayed again | GamingOnLinux
What looks to be the fourth time, Might and Delight have decided to push the release date for Book of Travels. It was originally due out in October 2020, then Q2 2021, then August 9 and then August 30 and now they've put up another announcement because it just isn't ready.
At least this time around, they're not giving a date to avoid further disappointment. Writing about the delay, they mentioned how their Beta testers reports indicated their team just need more time to make it stable.
Prepare for more GZDoom goodness with the upcoming Stellar Valkyrie | GamingOnLinux
Prepare for more retro-styled action with Stellar Valkyrie, another new GZDoom-powered first-person shooter coming to Linux. Developed by In The Keep Games it's one we missed from Realms Deep 2021.
In Stellar Valkyrie you'll be blasting through 8 different worlds each with their own theme, as you attempt to find your ex-girlfriend, Kat. As a bounty hunter, you'll also be dealing with contracts to earn Cryptobucks, which you can then use to purchase upgrades for weapons and equipment and going back to previous worlds with new equipment might even allow you to discover more apparently.
Psychonauts 2 releases to great reviews but the Linux support is delayed | GamingOnLinux
Psychonauts 2 from Double Fine Productions and Xbox Game Studios is out now for Windows but the native Linux support has been delayed with no current ETA.
Originally crowdfunded on the Fig website, where Double Fine pulled in close to four million dollars from Fig directly and backers, Linux has been a confirmed platform since day-1. Sadly though, shortly after our last article in an update on Fig they mentioned that Linux (and macOS) would arrive after release which was confirmed again in their Steam FAQ post.
REVO is a neon-soaked twin-stick bullet-hell dream out now | GamingOnLinux
With a great soundtrack and action that won't let your attention leave it, REVO is a fresh twin-stick bullet-hell that will make you sweat and it's great. The first release from Cosmic Misfit Studio it's inspired by the likes of Galaga, TRON, and The Last Starfighter so if you love retro themes and shoot 'em ups you're gonna love this.
From start to finish (if you ever finish such a game), REVO is absolutely dripping in style and the action is so intense your screen will be yelling at you in neon lights. It's quite a sight once it gets going, and you have a few different weapons unlocked to unleash on various types of enemies. Some come in fast swarms to keep your attention, while others are slow with powerful weapons you're really going to need to be quick on the stick to dodge. REVO doesn't even start off slowly, with it launching wave after wave following a brief intro.
Wasteland 3 : Cult of the Holy Detonation launches October 5 as the final narrative DLC | GamingOnLinux
Wasteland 3 : Cult of the Holy Detonation is the next expansion for the big RPG to come from inXile Entertainment. It was announced yesterday for the start of Gamescom 2021, and it's going to be the final narrative expansion. Since they're now owned by Xbox Game Studios, they're probably moving onto something with a higher budget.
"Deep within the Cheyenne Mountain military complex, mutant cults worship an ancient deity they call the Holy Detonation—a nuclear explosion held in stasis. Whether god, science experiment, or accidental miracle, the Detonation's energy could power Colorado Springs for hundreds of years, or level it in an instant. The warring cults have differing opinions on who should be allowed to honor their god, and you’re going to have to muscle your way to the altar.
