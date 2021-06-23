Today marks the 30th birthday of Linux since it was announced by Linus Torvalds. Meanwhile in just a few days the Linux 5.14 kernel is expected to be released as stable. Here is a look back at the most prominent features coming for this kernel release. In our close monitoring and testing of Linux 5.14 over the past number of weeks, here is what has us most excited with this forthcoming kernel: - Continued bring-up around Intel Alder Lake support. Some more pieces / device IDs are still landing for Linux 5.15 but it appears Linux 5.14 should have Alder Lake in fairly good shape... One of the big additions for 5.14 was having Alder Lake P graphics support enabled. The elephant remains though around Thread Director with there not yet being any Linux scheduler patches -- queued or otherwise staging -- around Thread Director on Linux.

AMD engineers continue working on preparing the Linux kernel for the Frontier supercomputer. Much of the Frontier bring-up for the Linux kernel over the past number of months has been around supporting the coherent interconnect between AMD EPYC CPUs and the Instinct "Aldebaran" GPUs/accelerators with allowing CPUs coherent access to the GPU memory. The latest patch series out today for the Linux kernel is again focused on this GPU device memory handling.

Loongson this summer rolled out their 3A5000 processors built on their own "LoongArch" ISA. While the company continues claiming that LoongArch is "not MIPS", the Linux kernel code they continue proposing for the mainline Linux kernel points to it being a close facsimile to MIPS. LoongArch is the Chinese company's effort to have a domestic processor not dependent upon foreign technology. While the company has long produced MIPS-based processor designs, with their new processors they are using LoongArch as they describe as "a new RISC ISA" for the Chinese CPU market.

A year ago, I first announced libei - a library to support emulated input. After an initial spurt of development, it was left mostly untouched until a few weeks ago. [...] First, a short recap of what libei is: it's a transport layer for emulated input events to allow for any application to control the pointer, type, etc. But, unlike the XTEST extension in X, libei allows the compositor to be in control over clients, the devices they can emulate and the input events as well. So it's safer than XTEST but also a lot more flexible. libei already supports touch and smooth scrolling events, something XTest doesn't have or is struggling with. Terminology refresher: libei is the client library (used by an application wanting to emulate input), EIS is the Emulated Input Server, i.e. the part that typically runs in the compositor.

Keeping tabs on your passwords can be a daunting task. Often you are prone to forgetting them with time especially after prolonged periods of inactivity. Most users result in writing them down somewhere on a sticky note or notebook, which is considered a risky practice. Unintended or malicious users can get hold of them and your guess is as good as mine what can happen next. Password managers help users to improve their online security by not only securing their passwords but also assisting them to generate strong and randomized passwords and encrypting them in a digital vault. There are numerous password managers and they vary in features and the computing platform that they are supported. In this guide, we highlight some of the most popular and 8 best password managers for Linux in 2021. We have incorporated both free as well premium plan password managers.

today's howtos How to Enable & Disable AppArmor on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable Ubuntu operating systems come with AppArmor, a Linux kernel security module that allows the system administrator to restrict programs’ capabilities with per-program profiles. Profiles can allow network access, raw socket access, and permission to read, write, or execute files on matching paths. Rhel family users would notice this is similar to Selinux; however, they work a bit differently and have pros and cons each. The following will cover how to enable and disable AppArmor and individual profiles; normally, most users would not need to adjust any settings with AppArmor, but if the need arises, some simple commands are all needed in the tutorial will explain.

How To Upgrade Debian 10 to Debian 11 "Bullseye" – TecAdmin Debian is known for its stability and reliability and preferred choice to set up a server for businesses and organizations. Debian recently got the latest release called Bullseye. Bullseye comes with many enhancements and upgrades. It offers a list of desktop environment support such as Gnome 3.38, KDE Plasma 5.20, LXDE 11, LXQt 0.16, and MATE 1.24. Moreover, this release has now 11,000 new packages and driverless printing and scanning support. This update also removes many obsolete packages. The manual page has also got significant improvements. Seeing these enhancements and features will push every Debian user to upgrade except for the production servers. The production servers should wait for few months before upgrading to Debian 11 “Bullseye”. If you are using Debian 10 Buster and in search of a procedure to upgrade to Debian 11 then you are on the right spot. This write-up will give you a thorough guide on how to upgrade from Debian 10 to Debian 11 Bullseye.

How To Install HAProxy on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HAProxy on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, HAProxy is one of the most popular open-source load balancing software, which also offers high availability and proxy functionality. It is particularly suited for very high-traffic websites and powers quite a number of the world’s most visited ones. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the HAProxy high-performance TCP/HTTP load balancer on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

How to Install Graylog Server on Ubuntu 20.04 All systems, applications, and software generate information that is stored in files called logs. These logs must be constantly monitored to ensure the proper functioning of the system in question and prevent errors or security risks. They are often scattered over several servers and, as the volume of data increases, their management becomes more and more complex. Graylog is a free and open-source enterprise-grade log management system that comprises Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and a Graylog server. It consists of the main server, which receives data from its clients installed on different servers, as well as a web interface, which is used to view the data collected by the server. Graylog is a similar tool like Splunk and LogStash. In this tutorial, we learn how to install Graylog 4 on Ubuntu 20.04. We will also secure the Graylog server with an SSL certificate using Let's Encrypt.

How to Install Gulp.js on CentOS 8 Gulp is a free, open-source, and cross-platform JavaScript toolkit that allows you to automate many development tasks. It is a task runner built on Node.js and npm and used for automating many time-consuming tasks such as minification, concatenation, cache busting, unit testing, linting, optimization, etc. Gulp plugins are simple and designed to do a single job. In this post, we will show you how to install Gulp on CentOS 8.

How to Install and Use Terminator Terminal in Linux Basically, a Linux terminal environment enables a user to carry out various system functionalities like file management, system update, and applications management through a variety of executable commands. What if you are able to achieve all these Linux terminal environment objectives but in a flexible manner?

How to Install the Brackets Code Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 Brackets code editor is an open-source program. It is a code editor that assists web developers and designers in developing the front-end interface and also backend code of their websites. It is quite light in weight. It is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including macOS, Windows, and Linux. We've covered some of the most important features of this code editor program. This program allows the user to work on many files at the same time. It supports the installation of many extensions. Almost all file types are supported by the brackets code editor. This tool is the ideal solution if you want to modify big amounts of code.

How to choose a Backup Tool for Linux – VITUX A computer system without proper backup is as vulnerable as a piece of software without updates. The problem comes when we want to restore our system to a particular time point and can’t find the right tool to do so. In this guide, I will show you two tools that you can use to back up a Linux system. This tutorial doesn’t need a particular distribution running on your machine. You can have whatever you need. You must know how to choose a backup tool for Linux which is efficient and faster to get things done.