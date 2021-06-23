today's howtos
Linux Fu: Walk, Chew Gum | Hackaday
If you ever think about it, computers are exceedingly stupid. Even the most powerful CPU can’t do very much. However, it can do what it does very rapidly and repeatably. Computers are so fast, they can appear to do a lot of things at once, too and modern computers have multiple CPUs to further enhance their multitasking abilities. However, we often don’t write programs or shell scripts to take advantage of this. However, there’s no reason for this, as you’ll see.
Writing Absinthe authorization middleware
Plug is not the only interface with the middleware layer. Absinthe also comes with a middleware layer of its own and we can use it similarly to implement authorization for queries, mutations, and subscriptions.
If we want to authorize our GraphQL API and don’t want to do that within business logic (for various reasons), we can write a middleware that will handle it. I wrote about using Plug for authorization, but using a plain Plug wouldn’t work in this case.
Since GraphQL is essentially a graph, we need to cover authorization for all nested queries. Absinthe middleware can do that for us, and might also be used for specific query fields, which is quite handy.
Edit sshd_config using a Bash script | Enable Sysadmin
Using a Bash script, you can ensure certain configuration parameters are set in your sshd_config file.
Bash is the default shell on most Linux systems these days. It can be used as an interactive command-line interpreter as well as a scripting language to automate common tasks. This article shows you how to use a Bash script to ensure specific configuration parameters are set in your /etc/ssh/sshd_config file.
Add A News Ticker To Your Desktop With TICKR (Scrolling News Feed Widget) - Linux Uprising Blog
TICKR is a news ticker desktop widget - a feed reader that displays news headlines as a small scrolling text line (ticker) on your desktop, available for Linux and Microsoft Windows.
Add your favorite website RSS feeds to TICKR, and the tool will show the latest headlines scrolling in a thin, semi-transparent window similar to those available on news TV channels. Hovering the mouse over the ticker pauses the scrolling, while pointing the mouse to a headline shows an excerpt of the article in a tooltip. Left-click the headline in TICKR to open it in your web browser.
This scrolling news desktop widget comes with the ability to import and export feeds (OPML), as well as a GUI to manage your RSS feeds, which includes some popular RSS feeds, and allows you to add, remove, re-arrange, enable or disable feeds.
20 Commands for Newbies Who Switched from Windows to Linux
So you are planning to switch from Windows to Linux, or have just switched to Linux? Oops!!! what I am asking! For what else reason would you have been here.
Deploying Isso Commenting System Under Nginx With Docker
Follow this Docker Compose approach to make an easy deployment of Isso on a server based on the official Dockerfile from the devs.
Raspberry Pi CM4 and Other Small Computers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Pardus 21.0, JS on the Web, FLOSS Weekly, GNOME, and Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition
Kernel: eBPF, Xen Summit, Jonathan Corbet's Talk Tomorrow, Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board, and Linux 5.15
OpenShot 2.6.0 Released | AI + Computer Vision + Audio Effects!
I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.6.0, which I hope is the finest version of OpenShot ever made! We have so many improvements, it’s hard to pick a favorite! Also: OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released With Computer Vision + AI Effects - Phoronix
