The ultimate open-source time tracking management solution for freelancers: Kimai
Freelancers are often required to track their progress, time, invoices, and tasks in organized fashion to boost their productivity. It is not that easy to find one solution to do everything within one place. But, we are lucky with Kimai.
Kimai is the ultimate freelancing management solution, as it offers more than project and time management. It includes invoices management, customer support, activities, expanses management and more.
It also contains, multi-user support, team management and improved sharing and collaboration features and options which help freelancers build teams and track project progress.
