IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Kubernetes/IBM/Red Hat: Enable seccomp for all workloads with a new v1.22 alpha feature
This blog post is about a new Kubernetes feature introduced in v1.22, which adds an additional security layer on top of the existing seccomp support. Seccomp is a security mechanism for Linux processes to filter system calls (syscalls) based on a set of defined rules. Applying seccomp profiles to containerized workloads is one of the key tasks when it comes to enhancing the security of the application deployment. Developers, site reliability engineers and infrastructure administrators have to work hand in hand to create, distribute and maintain the profiles over the applications life-cycle.
You can use the securityContext field of Pods and their containers can be used to adjust security related configurations of the workload. Kubernetes introduced dedicated seccomp related API fields in this SecurityContext with the graduation of seccomp to General Availability (GA) in v1.19.0.
-
10 steps to more open, focused, and energizing meetings
The negative impact of poorly run meetings is huge. So leaders face a challenge: how do we turn poorly run meetings—which have a negative impact on team creativity, success, and even cause stress and anxiety—to meetings with positive outcomes? But to make the situation even tougher, we now find most meetings are being held remotely, online, where attendees' cameras are off and you're likely staring at a green dot at the top of your screen. That makes holding genuinely productive and useful meetings an even greater challenge.
-
Securing malloc in glibc: Why malloc hooks had to go | Red Hat Developer
Memory access is one of the most basic operations in computer programs. It is also an unending source of program errors in C programs, because memory safety was never really a programming language goal in C. Memory-related issues also comprise a significant part of the top 25 security weaknesses that result in program vulnerabilities.
Memory access also plays an important role in performance, which makes memory management a prime target for performance tuning. It is natural, then, that dynamic memory management in the C runtime should have capabilities that allow fine-grained tracking and customizable actions on allocation events. These features allow users to diagnose memory issues in their programs and if necessary, override the C runtime allocator with their own to improve performance or memory utilization.
This article describes the clash between the quest for flexibility and introspection, on the one hand, and performance and security protections on the other. You'll learn why this clash ultimately led to a major change in how memory allocation (malloc) is implemented in the GNU C Library, or glibc. We'll also discuss how to adapt applications that depended on the old way of doing things, as well as the implications for future versions of Fedora and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
-
Instana – One Enterprise Observability Platform: All of the Data – IBM Developer
IBM Observability by Instana APM provides a comprehensive observability platform for an entire enterprise, able to track requests spanning from mobile to mainframe, and supporting environments from bare metal machines to hybrid multi-cloud deployments.
Instana automatically discovers, maps and monitors infrastructure, platforms, services and applications in real time, and captures 100% of requests and transactions occurring across the environments.
To achieve this, Instana provides specific monitoring support for a broad and growing list of technologies, including a large set of programming languages and frameworks, web servers and proxies, messaging systems, and data stores. The following figure shows the technologies and capabilities, platforms, and systems that Instana supports.
-
Fedora Magazine: Auto-updating podman containers with systemd
Auto-Updating containers can be very useful in some cases. Podman provides mechanisms to take care of container updates automatically. This article demonstrates how to use Podman Auto-Updates for your setups.
-
How do you lead hybrid teams? 5 essentials | The Enterprisers Project
A growing body of surveys and other research suggests that hybrid workplaces aren’t a short-term fad. Employee interest in a hybrid work model is particularly high: The overwhelming majority (83 percent) of more than 9,300 workers surveyed by Accenture said they’d prefer a hybrid model going forward, for example.
More business and technology leaders are evangelizing this approach - considering, implementing, or already managing hybrid teams.
“This is the future of work,” says Vivek Ranjan, chief human resources officer of Zensar. The firm had already embarked on a “work from anywhere” (WFA) transformation prior to the pandemic. It first rolled out in India, where the company has hired 500 remote employees, with plans to expand its hybrid WFA approach to its offices around the globe. “Hybrid workplaces are here to stay,” Ranjan says.
(Hybrid models entail some defined mix of both in-person and remote work. For more detail and examples, read our related article: What is a hybrid work model?)
Surveys also suggest there may be a difference of perspective between the C-suite and the rest of the organization in terms of building culture, equity, and other important issues in hybrid workplaces.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 500 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi CM4 and Other Small Computers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Pardus 21.0, JS on the Web, FLOSS Weekly, GNOME, and Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition
Kernel: eBPF, Xen Summit, Jonathan Corbet's Talk Tomorrow, Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board, and Linux 5.15
OpenShot 2.6.0 Released | AI + Computer Vision + Audio Effects!
I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.6.0, which I hope is the finest version of OpenShot ever made! We have so many improvements, it’s hard to pick a favorite! Also: OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released With Computer Vision + AI Effects - Phoronix
Recent comments
1 min 14 sec ago
43 min 41 sec ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago