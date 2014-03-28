Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of August 2021 07:50:17 PM Filed under
Server
Microsoft
Security
Ubuntu
  • Scientists calculate value of Pi to 62 trillion digits, claim new world record [Ed: Running Ubuntu]

    A team of scientists from Switzerland’s University of Applied Sciences Graubünden claim they have broken the world record for calculating the value of Pi. The researchers used a supercomputer to calculate the value of Pi to 62 trillion digits, breaking previous records set by Google and Engineer Timothy Mullicon, who holds the current record for calculating Pi’s value to 50 trillion digits.

    “The calculation of the new pi-digit world record by the DAViS team at the University of Applied Sciences in Graubünden took 108 days and 9 hours. It is therefore almost twice as fast as the record that Google set in its cloud in 2019, and around 3.5 times as fast as the last world record from 2020," the researchers said in a statement.

  • Why safety-first connectivity has become business critical for the IoT [Ed: Self-serving puff pieces from Canonical]

    Not only can the financial risks associated with security breaches be significant, but further cost can come in the form of user trust, which in light of evolving use cases post-Covid-19, can be even more critical to businesses.

    With offices changing and transport networks set to adapt in line with new commuter behaviors, IoT solutions need to be safety-first to ensure they can guarantee positive user experiences that do not provoke alarm or concern. The customer confidence that is achieved through having a secure, user-friendly IoT device enables further development and investment. As the world moves into a ‘new normal’, it is vital that trust is at the heart of this, and safety-first IoT is the most effective means of achieving this.

    IoT device manufacturers of all sizes should review and commit to developing and executing a sound cybersecurity strategy for all new products. As the threat landscape becomes more complex, manufacturers should leverage trusted computing technologies to provide more agility and speed of deployment - to be safe in the knowledge that all layers of security are implemented to protect against the growing sophistication of the threats of the future.

  • August 2021 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft continues to decline and decline and flounder in Web servers]

    In the August 2021 survey we received responses from 1,211,444,849 sites across 263,733,974 unique domains and 11,327,711 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 4.99 million sites, but a gain of 1.64 million domains and 67,600 computers.

    The number of unique domains powered by the nginx web server grew by more than a million this month, while Apache's count fell by 916,000. This has extended nginx's lead in the domains metric, giving it a 29.8% share compared with Apache's 25.5%.

    OpenResty gained 234,000 domains, but its market share remained static at 14.5%, while Cloudflare gained 726,000 domains and increased its market share to 7.72%.

    The number of web-facing computers using nginx has continued to increase, this month by 49,000 (+1.18%). There are now 4.19 million web-facing computers running nginx, compared with 3.52 million that run Apache. Microsoft follows in third place with 1.38 million computers.

    The web-facing computers metric has painted a remarkably stable trend over the past several years, as is evident in the graph below, with both Microsoft and Apache steadily falling while nginx has progressively climbed to first overtake Microsoft in 2017, and then Apache during 2020. There has also been a rise in "Other" web servers, which includes several nginx-based spinoffs such as OpenResty and Tengine.

  • Different Types of Hacking and Different Types of Hackers guide 2021

    Hacking and hackers are well-known terminologies in the world nowadays. When people hear these words, they adopt a false imagination related to crime.

  • Why Ethical Hacking Virtual Lab is important a guide for Beginner 2021

    As you know ethical hacking is a very sensitive area.

    When you join the ethical hacking class then You will have learned some advanced skills related to cybersecurity and finding the vulnerability, which is really good and appreciable but you can not practice these skills in the real world.

    Because doing any type of activity, for example scanning, finding vulnerability, compromise system are illegal.

    illegal activities will send you jail definitely.

    If You use your skills to hack a system without the owner’s permission, you could send you jail. So hacking is a very sensitive field.

Raspberry Pi CM4 and Other Small Computers

  • Raspberry Pi CM4 cluster board nears launch, adds Jetson support

    The Turing Pi V2, which clusters 4x RPi CM4 modules with a Layer-2 managed switch, has added a BMC and support for Nvidia Jetson modules. Meanwhile, Kobol called it quits, but will release its Helios64 NAS design to the masses. Open hardware projects that lack the backing of sizable tech companies often have more freedom to innovate, but they also face additional challenges in bringing products to market. Combined with the recent industry-wide chip and container shortages, the preeminence of the Raspberry Pi, and increasing market saturation, it has been tough going for community backed hardware projects, as reflected in a lower number of new open-spec SBCs.

  • Compact router board serves up Wave 2 WiFi

    Wallys’ 65 x 35mm “DR4019S” router board runs Linux on a quad -A7, Wave 2 WiFi equipped IPQ4019 SoC via a compute module. The carrier adds 2x GbE and USB 3.0. Wallys’ Communications has launched a DR4019S router board with an 802.11ac Wave 2 radio that offers a more affordable and compact alternative to its more feature rich and similarly Qualcomm IPQ4019 equipped DR4019. The DR4019S name appears to apply both to the compute module and the full $80 development board.

  • New OnLogic Fanless Computers for the IoT and Edge are Powered by New Intel Processors
  • Oracle Cloud "Always Free" services include Ampere A1 Arm Compute instances - CNX Software

    So that means you could register an account for free, albeit a credit card or debit card is required for a $1 hold released after a few days, and use up to four Arm-based Ampera A1 cores with 24GB RAM for evaluation for free forever.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Pardus 21.0, JS on the Web, FLOSS Weekly, GNOME, and Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition

  • Pardus 21.0

    Today we are looking at Pardus 21.0, the XFCE edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, based on Debian 11, XFCE 4.16, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Pardus 21.0 Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Pardus 21.0, the XFCE edition. Enjoy!

  • The Day 11 Lines Of JavaScript Broke The Web - Invidious

    Software libraries are incredibly useful but with the advent of javascripts package manager NPM micro libraries are becoming more and more prevalent and sometimes those libraries disappear this is the tale of one of those times and some other problems that arise from this practice

  • FLOSS Weekly 644: OASIS Open

    Guy Martin has worked for everybody and done everything... or at least it seems that way. He also has 100% interesting, deep and knowing thoughts about important issues that have come up in his long career, especially in his current work in the standards world, running Oasis. All of that and more—IoT, standards +/vs open source, substitutability, multiple ecosystems—are on stage for a fact and thought-filled hour of conversation with Doc Searls and Guy's old friend and colleague Simon Phipps.

  • Is GNOME user friendly? - Invidious

    Download Safing's Portmaster for FREE and take control of your network traffic: https://safing.io/portmaster Get your Linux desktop or laptop here: https://slimbook.es/en/ Today, we're going to start a new series, exploring each desktop environment, and seeing if we could call them "user friendly", or not. We'll begin with GNOME, one of the most interesting to study, because it doesn't do things as other, more well known desktop experiences.

  • Linux overview | Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition overview - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition and some of the applications pre-installed.

Kernel: eBPF, Xen Summit, Jonathan Corbet's Talk Tomorrow, Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board, and Linux 5.15

  • Take advantage of eBPF's monitoring capabilities on Linux

    To Linux system admins and developers, the extended Berkeley packet filter, or eBPF, can feel almost like magic. With eBPF, IT pros can do something that, until recently, seemed unimaginable: deploy kernel-mode programs in Linux without writing complex code, compiling special kernel modules or bloating the system's resource consumption. For monitoring -- and observability in particular -- eBPF's simple deployment and low resource consumption are powerful features. Teams can collect monitoring data from deep within the Linux kernel in a highly efficient, user-friendly way. Learn what eBPF is, how it works and why it's especially valuable for monitoring and observability.

  • Xen Summit Highlights: Xen FuSa SIG updates - Xen Project

    The panelists covered what work is being done by Functional Safety Special Interest Group to bring Xen on Arm mainline to regulated domains such as Automotive: creating maintainable Xen documentation, applying some defensive programming techniques, implementing safety-related features. In the talk, they elaborated on activities that will be useful for non-safety cases as well so that the whole Xen community may benefit from FuSa SIG work. Additionally, they explained how safety-only processes and tools may be introduced without significant impact on existing community processes.

  • Reminder: The Kernel Report on August 26

    One last reminder that LWN editor Jonathan Corbet will be presenting a version of The Kernel Report at 9:00 US/Mountain (15:00 UTC) on August 26. This live presentation is part of a test of the infrastructure for the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference, but anybody is welcome to attend regardless of whether they are registered for LPC or not. The meeting "room" will open one hour ahead of the talk at meet.lpc.events; we hope to see you there.

  • Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election: nominees sought

    The call for nominees for the 2021 Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election has gone out.

  • Optimized C3 Entry Handling For AMD CPUs Queued For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    The work I initially wrote about last week for AMD optimizing their C3 entry handling to avoid an unnecessary cache flush will now be picked up for the upcoming Linux 5.15 kernel cycle. As explained in the prior article, this optimization around entry to the ACPI C3 sleep state is already applied for Intel, Zhaoxin, and Centaur processors on Linux. Unfortunately, it's just AMD CPUs are late to the party with the kernel code not having marked them as safe for this optimization until an AMD engineer submitted a patch last week.

OpenShot 2.6.0 Released | AI + Computer Vision + Audio Effects!

I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.6.0, which I hope is the finest version of OpenShot ever made! We have so many improvements, it’s hard to pick a favorite! Read more Also: OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released With Computer Vision + AI Effects - Phoronix

