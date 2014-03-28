Servers and Ubuntu, Security/Penetration Testing
Scientists calculate value of Pi to 62 trillion digits, claim new world record [Ed: Running Ubuntu]
A team of scientists from Switzerland’s University of Applied Sciences Graubünden claim they have broken the world record for calculating the value of Pi. The researchers used a supercomputer to calculate the value of Pi to 62 trillion digits, breaking previous records set by Google and Engineer Timothy Mullicon, who holds the current record for calculating Pi’s value to 50 trillion digits.
“The calculation of the new pi-digit world record by the DAViS team at the University of Applied Sciences in Graubünden took 108 days and 9 hours. It is therefore almost twice as fast as the record that Google set in its cloud in 2019, and around 3.5 times as fast as the last world record from 2020," the researchers said in a statement.
Why safety-first connectivity has become business critical for the IoT [Ed: Self-serving puff pieces from Canonical]
Not only can the financial risks associated with security breaches be significant, but further cost can come in the form of user trust, which in light of evolving use cases post-Covid-19, can be even more critical to businesses.
With offices changing and transport networks set to adapt in line with new commuter behaviors, IoT solutions need to be safety-first to ensure they can guarantee positive user experiences that do not provoke alarm or concern. The customer confidence that is achieved through having a secure, user-friendly IoT device enables further development and investment. As the world moves into a ‘new normal’, it is vital that trust is at the heart of this, and safety-first IoT is the most effective means of achieving this.
IoT device manufacturers of all sizes should review and commit to developing and executing a sound cybersecurity strategy for all new products. As the threat landscape becomes more complex, manufacturers should leverage trusted computing technologies to provide more agility and speed of deployment - to be safe in the knowledge that all layers of security are implemented to protect against the growing sophistication of the threats of the future.
August 2021 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft continues to decline and decline and flounder in Web servers]
In the August 2021 survey we received responses from 1,211,444,849 sites across 263,733,974 unique domains and 11,327,711 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 4.99 million sites, but a gain of 1.64 million domains and 67,600 computers.
The number of unique domains powered by the nginx web server grew by more than a million this month, while Apache's count fell by 916,000. This has extended nginx's lead in the domains metric, giving it a 29.8% share compared with Apache's 25.5%.
OpenResty gained 234,000 domains, but its market share remained static at 14.5%, while Cloudflare gained 726,000 domains and increased its market share to 7.72%.
The number of web-facing computers using nginx has continued to increase, this month by 49,000 (+1.18%). There are now 4.19 million web-facing computers running nginx, compared with 3.52 million that run Apache. Microsoft follows in third place with 1.38 million computers.
The web-facing computers metric has painted a remarkably stable trend over the past several years, as is evident in the graph below, with both Microsoft and Apache steadily falling while nginx has progressively climbed to first overtake Microsoft in 2017, and then Apache during 2020. There has also been a rise in "Other" web servers, which includes several nginx-based spinoffs such as OpenResty and Tengine.
Different Types of Hacking and Different Types of Hackers guide 2021
Hacking and hackers are well-known terminologies in the world nowadays. When people hear these words, they adopt a false imagination related to crime.
Why Ethical Hacking Virtual Lab is important a guide for Beginner 2021
As you know ethical hacking is a very sensitive area.
When you join the ethical hacking class then You will have learned some advanced skills related to cybersecurity and finding the vulnerability, which is really good and appreciable but you can not practice these skills in the real world.
Because doing any type of activity, for example scanning, finding vulnerability, compromise system are illegal.
illegal activities will send you jail definitely.
If You use your skills to hack a system without the owner’s permission, you could send you jail. So hacking is a very sensitive field.
Raspberry Pi CM4 and Other Small Computers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Pardus 21.0, JS on the Web, FLOSS Weekly, GNOME, and Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition
Kernel: eBPF, Xen Summit, Jonathan Corbet's Talk Tomorrow, Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board, and Linux 5.15
OpenShot 2.6.0 Released | AI + Computer Vision + Audio Effects!
I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.6.0, which I hope is the finest version of OpenShot ever made! We have so many improvements, it’s hard to pick a favorite! Also: OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released With Computer Vision + AI Effects - Phoronix
