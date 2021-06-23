Language Selection

Leftovers: GNOME, KDE, Debian, LibreOffice, Programming, BIOS Wizard

  • Call for Logo of GNOME.Asia Summit 202
  • Closing doors: MBition – toscalix

    I started my involvement focusing my activity in Open Source topics and, when senior talent was hired in this field, I incrementally focused on the infotainment platform, as part of the CEO Office. In the meantime I went from being hired by MBition directly (Berlin part-time) to work fully remotely from Spain (Daimler Group Services Madrid), becoming the front-line of a set up that is being consolidated nowadays, not just in Spain, but in other countries too, providing the company a path to become a global remote-friendly organization.

    I am specially proud of the relation built by MBition with KDE, as example of the mutual benefit that Open Source communities and companies can enjoy when the company, in this case MBition, do the homework and take the right steps to build a sustainable relation. It sets a great example for MBition on how to build similar kind of relations with other communities and, at the same time, it brings a very interesting player to the KDE ecosystem, willing to use the technologies developed in the open into their vehicles.

  • Chris Lamb & Debian Outreachy interns, favoritism perceptions

    The Outreachy candidate is seated next to Chris Lamb at the DebConf19 dinner in Brazil. Despite the large expense of a long-haul flight from Europe to Brazil, the woman is not listed as a speaker. Notice the big gap between the two women: the Outreachy appears to be sitting closer to Lamb and has to lean away from him to speak to the other woman.

  • Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, July 2021

    In July, we put aside 2400 EUR to fund Debian projects. We haven’t received proposals of projects to fund in the last months, so we have scheduled a discussion during Debconf to try to to figure out why that is and how we can fix that. Join us on August 26th at 16:00 UTC on this link.

    We are pleased to announce that Jeremiah Foster will help out to make this initiative a success : he can help Debian members to come up with solid proposals, he can look for people willing to do the work once the project has been formalized and approved, and he will make sure that the project implementation keeps on track when the actual work has begun.

  • allotropia and Collabora announce partnership

    allotropia provides innovative open source solutions for the digital collaboration age. Our customers value sovereignty over their data, and love the way Open Source software enables them to innovate with agency. Adding Collabora Online to our portfolio is the ideal addition, with highly compatible migration paths into hybrid and fully web-based product development.

    Collabora Online is the powerful LibreOffice-based online office that supports all major documents, spreadsheets and presentation file formats, which can all be easily integrated in many infrastructures and solutions. Key features are collaborative editing and excellent office file formatting support. Collabora Online is excellent for enterprises that need a powerful office suite in the Cloud, or on-premises, that protects their privacy and allows them to keep full control of their sensitive corporate data. Collabora Online enables Hosting and Cloud businesses to include document viewing and collaborative editing functionality into their service offerings.

  • Skia on Mac

    So, current LibreOffice git version now has support for drawing based on Skia also for the Mac. Both Raster and Metal (the Mac GPU framework). Below is the obligatory screenshot, and here is the hey-it-can-be-faster video.

  • Object::Pad Yuki Kimoto's 2021-08-25 - Default internal data structure of the object

    This time is default internal data structure of the object.

    Default internal data structure of the Object::Pad is hash reference. It feels good for me.

  • BIOS configuration tool adds new features and support for Linux

    Advantech has added many key features to BIOS Wizard, the rapid custom BIOS configuration tool exclusively produced for its embedded hardware platforms. Now supporting Linux and Microsoft Windows, the latest version, BIOS Wizard 2.0, offers extra features that provide users even more control over their systems' startup behaviour.

    These new features incorporate the capability to configure the boot order according to particular use cases, as well as the possibility to customise the sign-on message, enabling easy identification and tracking of customised BIOS versions.

    The tool has greatly improved parsing compatibility for multiple UEFI based images, supporting many extra company products, including older generations.

Raspberry Pi CM4 and Other Small Computers

  • Raspberry Pi CM4 cluster board nears launch, adds Jetson support

    The Turing Pi V2, which clusters 4x RPi CM4 modules with a Layer-2 managed switch, has added a BMC and support for Nvidia Jetson modules. Meanwhile, Kobol called it quits, but will release its Helios64 NAS design to the masses. Open hardware projects that lack the backing of sizable tech companies often have more freedom to innovate, but they also face additional challenges in bringing products to market. Combined with the recent industry-wide chip and container shortages, the preeminence of the Raspberry Pi, and increasing market saturation, it has been tough going for community backed hardware projects, as reflected in a lower number of new open-spec SBCs.

  • Compact router board serves up Wave 2 WiFi

    Wallys’ 65 x 35mm “DR4019S” router board runs Linux on a quad -A7, Wave 2 WiFi equipped IPQ4019 SoC via a compute module. The carrier adds 2x GbE and USB 3.0. Wallys’ Communications has launched a DR4019S router board with an 802.11ac Wave 2 radio that offers a more affordable and compact alternative to its more feature rich and similarly Qualcomm IPQ4019 equipped DR4019. The DR4019S name appears to apply both to the compute module and the full $80 development board.

  • New OnLogic Fanless Computers for the IoT and Edge are Powered by New Intel Processors
  • Oracle Cloud "Always Free" services include Ampere A1 Arm Compute instances - CNX Software

    So that means you could register an account for free, albeit a credit card or debit card is required for a $1 hold released after a few days, and use up to four Arm-based Ampera A1 cores with 24GB RAM for evaluation for free forever.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Pardus 21.0, JS on the Web, FLOSS Weekly, GNOME, and Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition

  • Pardus 21.0

    Today we are looking at Pardus 21.0, the XFCE edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, based on Debian 11, XFCE 4.16, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Pardus 21.0 Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Pardus 21.0, the XFCE edition. Enjoy!

  • The Day 11 Lines Of JavaScript Broke The Web - Invidious

    Software libraries are incredibly useful but with the advent of javascripts package manager NPM micro libraries are becoming more and more prevalent and sometimes those libraries disappear this is the tale of one of those times and some other problems that arise from this practice

  • FLOSS Weekly 644: OASIS Open

    Guy Martin has worked for everybody and done everything... or at least it seems that way. He also has 100% interesting, deep and knowing thoughts about important issues that have come up in his long career, especially in his current work in the standards world, running Oasis. All of that and more—IoT, standards +/vs open source, substitutability, multiple ecosystems—are on stage for a fact and thought-filled hour of conversation with Doc Searls and Guy's old friend and colleague Simon Phipps.

  • Is GNOME user friendly? - Invidious

    Download Safing's Portmaster for FREE and take control of your network traffic: https://safing.io/portmaster Get your Linux desktop or laptop here: https://slimbook.es/en/ Today, we're going to start a new series, exploring each desktop environment, and seeing if we could call them "user friendly", or not. We'll begin with GNOME, one of the most interesting to study, because it doesn't do things as other, more well known desktop experiences.

  • Linux overview | Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition overview - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition and some of the applications pre-installed.

Kernel: eBPF, Xen Summit, Jonathan Corbet's Talk Tomorrow, Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board, and Linux 5.15

  • Take advantage of eBPF's monitoring capabilities on Linux

    To Linux system admins and developers, the extended Berkeley packet filter, or eBPF, can feel almost like magic. With eBPF, IT pros can do something that, until recently, seemed unimaginable: deploy kernel-mode programs in Linux without writing complex code, compiling special kernel modules or bloating the system's resource consumption. For monitoring -- and observability in particular -- eBPF's simple deployment and low resource consumption are powerful features. Teams can collect monitoring data from deep within the Linux kernel in a highly efficient, user-friendly way. Learn what eBPF is, how it works and why it's especially valuable for monitoring and observability.

  • Xen Summit Highlights: Xen FuSa SIG updates - Xen Project

    The panelists covered what work is being done by Functional Safety Special Interest Group to bring Xen on Arm mainline to regulated domains such as Automotive: creating maintainable Xen documentation, applying some defensive programming techniques, implementing safety-related features. In the talk, they elaborated on activities that will be useful for non-safety cases as well so that the whole Xen community may benefit from FuSa SIG work. Additionally, they explained how safety-only processes and tools may be introduced without significant impact on existing community processes.

  • Reminder: The Kernel Report on August 26

    One last reminder that LWN editor Jonathan Corbet will be presenting a version of The Kernel Report at 9:00 US/Mountain (15:00 UTC) on August 26. This live presentation is part of a test of the infrastructure for the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference, but anybody is welcome to attend regardless of whether they are registered for LPC or not. The meeting "room" will open one hour ahead of the talk at meet.lpc.events; we hope to see you there.

  • Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election: nominees sought

    The call for nominees for the 2021 Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election has gone out.

  • Optimized C3 Entry Handling For AMD CPUs Queued For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    The work I initially wrote about last week for AMD optimizing their C3 entry handling to avoid an unnecessary cache flush will now be picked up for the upcoming Linux 5.15 kernel cycle. As explained in the prior article, this optimization around entry to the ACPI C3 sleep state is already applied for Intel, Zhaoxin, and Centaur processors on Linux. Unfortunately, it's just AMD CPUs are late to the party with the kernel code not having marked them as safe for this optimization until an AMD engineer submitted a patch last week.

OpenShot 2.6.0 Released | AI + Computer Vision + Audio Effects!

I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.6.0, which I hope is the finest version of OpenShot ever made! We have so many improvements, it’s hard to pick a favorite! Read more Also: OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released With Computer Vision + AI Effects - Phoronix

