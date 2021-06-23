Language Selection

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of August 2021 08:24:03 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Certbot on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Certbot on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Certbot is a client that fetches the SSL certificate from the Let’s Encrypt authority and automates its installation and configuration. This eliminates the pain and hustle of accomplishing the entire process manually.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Certbot on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How To Setup A Virtual Penetration Testing Lab - ByteXD

    If you are just getting started with penetration testing and ethical hacking, you will need a penetration testing lab to practice your skills and test the different security tools available.

    This post will give you a step-by-step guide on setting up your virtual penetration testing lab and install the various operating systems and vulnerable machines you can start with.

  • How do you pass a Named Argument in a Shell Script?

    The shell scripts in Linux allow you to write programs with hard-coded values and programs that can take user inputs at runtime. These user inputs are known as parameters or arguments. All of us are generally familiar with passing normal arguments to the shell scripts. However, you might sometimes feel the need to pass “Named Arguments” to your shell scripts. This article will guide you more about what exactly are named arguments and their need in shell scripts. After that, we will share an extensive example of passing the named arguments to a shell script in Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Copy and Paste in Linux and Ubuntu Terminal

    When you switch to Linux from Microsoft Windows, especially if you are a programmer, there is a possibility that you might struggle to copy and paste commands or lines in the Linux Terminal window.

    Even when I ported to Ubuntu from Windows a decade ago, I struggled to copy and paste lines in the Linux terminal. At that time, I thought I’m the only user struggling to copy and paste. However, while searching on the Internet, I realized that it is a global problem.

    The reason is a keyboard shortcut and mouse keys to copy and paste lines in the Linux terminal windows are not the same as the ones we use on Windows.

    The key bindings for copy and paste operations are dependent on the specific terminal emulator you are using. In Linux, by default CTRL + C key binding is used for sending an interrupt signal to the command running in foreground. Hence, the Linux terminals do not use the standard CTRL + C and CTRL + V for copy and paste operations.

  • How to enable WLAN0 on Kali Linux | FOSS Linux

    Before getting into wlan0 and how to enable it, let us dig a little into the difference between WLAN and Wi-Fi and look at how it works. To begin with, the abbreviation, WLAN, stands for “Wireless Local Area Network.” Local in WLAN generally means a network contained in a geographical location, building, or campus. The W stands for wireless.

    These two terms (“WLAN and Wi-Fi) are interlinked and used interchangeably, thus creating misunderstandings among many users.

  • Install Chromium browser Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout

    The steps given here to install Chromium on Debian 11 will also work for Debian 10 Buster and other previous versions including Ubuntu, Linux Mint, MX Linux, Kali Linux, and more…

    Chromium is an open-source browser from Google, on which “Google Chrome” is based. With this web app, developers and users always get the latest version of the browser for their system. It is available for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android, which is mainly not intended for end-users, but only for developers because Google tweaks the Chromium source code almost every day, hence you should always use the latest version.

    Well, if you don’t want the proprietary Chrome browser but the open-source one then Chromium which is identical to that of Chrome can be installed easily.

    However, there are some restrictions such as Chromium does not have a Flash Player, and PDFs cannot be displayed in the browser.

  • How Do I Run a Bash Script?

    Bash is a very popular shell and command language, and it can be used with the Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems. This language is extensively used for task automation and running repetitive tasks with more ease and convenience. The programs that you write in this language are known as Bash scripts. This discussion is focused on the different methods of running a Bash script on an Ubuntu 20.04 machine.

More in Tux Machines

Raspberry Pi CM4 and Other Small Computers

  • Raspberry Pi CM4 cluster board nears launch, adds Jetson support

    The Turing Pi V2, which clusters 4x RPi CM4 modules with a Layer-2 managed switch, has added a BMC and support for Nvidia Jetson modules. Meanwhile, Kobol called it quits, but will release its Helios64 NAS design to the masses. Open hardware projects that lack the backing of sizable tech companies often have more freedom to innovate, but they also face additional challenges in bringing products to market. Combined with the recent industry-wide chip and container shortages, the preeminence of the Raspberry Pi, and increasing market saturation, it has been tough going for community backed hardware projects, as reflected in a lower number of new open-spec SBCs.

  • Compact router board serves up Wave 2 WiFi

    Wallys’ 65 x 35mm “DR4019S” router board runs Linux on a quad -A7, Wave 2 WiFi equipped IPQ4019 SoC via a compute module. The carrier adds 2x GbE and USB 3.0. Wallys’ Communications has launched a DR4019S router board with an 802.11ac Wave 2 radio that offers a more affordable and compact alternative to its more feature rich and similarly Qualcomm IPQ4019 equipped DR4019. The DR4019S name appears to apply both to the compute module and the full $80 development board.

  • New OnLogic Fanless Computers for the IoT and Edge are Powered by New Intel Processors
  • Oracle Cloud "Always Free" services include Ampere A1 Arm Compute instances - CNX Software

    So that means you could register an account for free, albeit a credit card or debit card is required for a $1 hold released after a few days, and use up to four Arm-based Ampera A1 cores with 24GB RAM for evaluation for free forever.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Pardus 21.0, JS on the Web, FLOSS Weekly, GNOME, and Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition

  • Pardus 21.0

    Today we are looking at Pardus 21.0, the XFCE edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, based on Debian 11, XFCE 4.16, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Pardus 21.0 Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Pardus 21.0, the XFCE edition. Enjoy!

  • The Day 11 Lines Of JavaScript Broke The Web - Invidious

    Software libraries are incredibly useful but with the advent of javascripts package manager NPM micro libraries are becoming more and more prevalent and sometimes those libraries disappear this is the tale of one of those times and some other problems that arise from this practice

  • FLOSS Weekly 644: OASIS Open

    Guy Martin has worked for everybody and done everything... or at least it seems that way. He also has 100% interesting, deep and knowing thoughts about important issues that have come up in his long career, especially in his current work in the standards world, running Oasis. All of that and more—IoT, standards +/vs open source, substitutability, multiple ecosystems—are on stage for a fact and thought-filled hour of conversation with Doc Searls and Guy's old friend and colleague Simon Phipps.

  • Is GNOME user friendly? - Invidious

    Download Safing's Portmaster for FREE and take control of your network traffic: https://safing.io/portmaster Get your Linux desktop or laptop here: https://slimbook.es/en/ Today, we're going to start a new series, exploring each desktop environment, and seeing if we could call them "user friendly", or not. We'll begin with GNOME, one of the most interesting to study, because it doesn't do things as other, more well known desktop experiences.

  • Linux overview | Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition overview - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition and some of the applications pre-installed.

Kernel: eBPF, Xen Summit, Jonathan Corbet's Talk Tomorrow, Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board, and Linux 5.15

  • Take advantage of eBPF's monitoring capabilities on Linux

    To Linux system admins and developers, the extended Berkeley packet filter, or eBPF, can feel almost like magic. With eBPF, IT pros can do something that, until recently, seemed unimaginable: deploy kernel-mode programs in Linux without writing complex code, compiling special kernel modules or bloating the system's resource consumption. For monitoring -- and observability in particular -- eBPF's simple deployment and low resource consumption are powerful features. Teams can collect monitoring data from deep within the Linux kernel in a highly efficient, user-friendly way. Learn what eBPF is, how it works and why it's especially valuable for monitoring and observability.

  • Xen Summit Highlights: Xen FuSa SIG updates - Xen Project

    The panelists covered what work is being done by Functional Safety Special Interest Group to bring Xen on Arm mainline to regulated domains such as Automotive: creating maintainable Xen documentation, applying some defensive programming techniques, implementing safety-related features. In the talk, they elaborated on activities that will be useful for non-safety cases as well so that the whole Xen community may benefit from FuSa SIG work. Additionally, they explained how safety-only processes and tools may be introduced without significant impact on existing community processes.

  • Reminder: The Kernel Report on August 26

    One last reminder that LWN editor Jonathan Corbet will be presenting a version of The Kernel Report at 9:00 US/Mountain (15:00 UTC) on August 26. This live presentation is part of a test of the infrastructure for the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference, but anybody is welcome to attend regardless of whether they are registered for LPC or not. The meeting "room" will open one hour ahead of the talk at meet.lpc.events; we hope to see you there.

  • Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election: nominees sought

    The call for nominees for the 2021 Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election has gone out.

  • Optimized C3 Entry Handling For AMD CPUs Queued For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    The work I initially wrote about last week for AMD optimizing their C3 entry handling to avoid an unnecessary cache flush will now be picked up for the upcoming Linux 5.15 kernel cycle. As explained in the prior article, this optimization around entry to the ACPI C3 sleep state is already applied for Intel, Zhaoxin, and Centaur processors on Linux. Unfortunately, it's just AMD CPUs are late to the party with the kernel code not having marked them as safe for this optimization until an AMD engineer submitted a patch last week.

OpenShot 2.6.0 Released | AI + Computer Vision + Audio Effects!

I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.6.0, which I hope is the finest version of OpenShot ever made! We have so many improvements, it’s hard to pick a favorite! Read more Also: OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released With Computer Vision + AI Effects - Phoronix

