today's howtos
-
How To Install Certbot on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Certbot on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Certbot is a client that fetches the SSL certificate from the Let’s Encrypt authority and automates its installation and configuration. This eliminates the pain and hustle of accomplishing the entire process manually.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Certbot on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How To Setup A Virtual Penetration Testing Lab - ByteXD
If you are just getting started with penetration testing and ethical hacking, you will need a penetration testing lab to practice your skills and test the different security tools available.
This post will give you a step-by-step guide on setting up your virtual penetration testing lab and install the various operating systems and vulnerable machines you can start with.
-
How do you pass a Named Argument in a Shell Script?
The shell scripts in Linux allow you to write programs with hard-coded values and programs that can take user inputs at runtime. These user inputs are known as parameters or arguments. All of us are generally familiar with passing normal arguments to the shell scripts. However, you might sometimes feel the need to pass “Named Arguments” to your shell scripts. This article will guide you more about what exactly are named arguments and their need in shell scripts. After that, we will share an extensive example of passing the named arguments to a shell script in Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to Copy and Paste in Linux and Ubuntu Terminal
When you switch to Linux from Microsoft Windows, especially if you are a programmer, there is a possibility that you might struggle to copy and paste commands or lines in the Linux Terminal window.
Even when I ported to Ubuntu from Windows a decade ago, I struggled to copy and paste lines in the Linux terminal. At that time, I thought I’m the only user struggling to copy and paste. However, while searching on the Internet, I realized that it is a global problem.
The reason is a keyboard shortcut and mouse keys to copy and paste lines in the Linux terminal windows are not the same as the ones we use on Windows.
The key bindings for copy and paste operations are dependent on the specific terminal emulator you are using. In Linux, by default CTRL + C key binding is used for sending an interrupt signal to the command running in foreground. Hence, the Linux terminals do not use the standard CTRL + C and CTRL + V for copy and paste operations.
-
How to enable WLAN0 on Kali Linux | FOSS Linux
Before getting into wlan0 and how to enable it, let us dig a little into the difference between WLAN and Wi-Fi and look at how it works. To begin with, the abbreviation, WLAN, stands for “Wireless Local Area Network.” Local in WLAN generally means a network contained in a geographical location, building, or campus. The W stands for wireless.
These two terms (“WLAN and Wi-Fi) are interlinked and used interchangeably, thus creating misunderstandings among many users.
-
Install Chromium browser Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
The steps given here to install Chromium on Debian 11 will also work for Debian 10 Buster and other previous versions including Ubuntu, Linux Mint, MX Linux, Kali Linux, and more…
Chromium is an open-source browser from Google, on which “Google Chrome” is based. With this web app, developers and users always get the latest version of the browser for their system. It is available for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android, which is mainly not intended for end-users, but only for developers because Google tweaks the Chromium source code almost every day, hence you should always use the latest version.
Well, if you don’t want the proprietary Chrome browser but the open-source one then Chromium which is identical to that of Chrome can be installed easily.
However, there are some restrictions such as Chromium does not have a Flash Player, and PDFs cannot be displayed in the browser.
-
How Do I Run a Bash Script?
Bash is a very popular shell and command language, and it can be used with the Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems. This language is extensively used for task automation and running repetitive tasks with more ease and convenience. The programs that you write in this language are known as Bash scripts. This discussion is focused on the different methods of running a Bash script on an Ubuntu 20.04 machine.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 418 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi CM4 and Other Small Computers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Pardus 21.0, JS on the Web, FLOSS Weekly, GNOME, and Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition
Kernel: eBPF, Xen Summit, Jonathan Corbet's Talk Tomorrow, Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board, and Linux 5.15
OpenShot 2.6.0 Released | AI + Computer Vision + Audio Effects!
I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.6.0, which I hope is the finest version of OpenShot ever made! We have so many improvements, it’s hard to pick a favorite! Also: OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released With Computer Vision + AI Effects - Phoronix
Recent comments
1 min 14 sec ago
43 min 41 sec ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago