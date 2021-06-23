Kernel: eBPF, Xen Summit, Jonathan Corbet's Talk Tomorrow, Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board, and Linux 5.15
Take advantage of eBPF's monitoring capabilities on Linux
To Linux system admins and developers, the extended Berkeley packet filter, or eBPF, can feel almost like magic. With eBPF, IT pros can do something that, until recently, seemed unimaginable: deploy kernel-mode programs in Linux without writing complex code, compiling special kernel modules or bloating the system's resource consumption.
For monitoring -- and observability in particular -- eBPF's simple deployment and low resource consumption are powerful features. Teams can collect monitoring data from deep within the Linux kernel in a highly efficient, user-friendly way.
Learn what eBPF is, how it works and why it's especially valuable for monitoring and observability.
Xen Summit Highlights: Xen FuSa SIG updates - Xen Project
The panelists covered what work is being done by Functional Safety Special Interest Group to bring Xen on Arm mainline to regulated domains such as Automotive: creating maintainable Xen documentation, applying some defensive programming techniques, implementing safety-related features.
In the talk, they elaborated on activities that will be useful for non-safety cases as well so that the whole Xen community may benefit from FuSa SIG work. Additionally, they explained how safety-only processes and tools may be introduced without significant impact on existing community processes.
Reminder: The Kernel Report on August 26
One last reminder that LWN editor Jonathan Corbet will be presenting a version of The Kernel Report at 9:00 US/Mountain (15:00 UTC) on August 26. This live presentation is part of a test of the infrastructure for the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference, but anybody is welcome to attend regardless of whether they are registered for LPC or not. The meeting "room" will open one hour ahead of the talk at meet.lpc.events; we hope to see you there.
Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election: nominees sought
The call for nominees for the 2021 Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election has gone out.
Optimized C3 Entry Handling For AMD CPUs Queued For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix
The work I initially wrote about last week for AMD optimizing their C3 entry handling to avoid an unnecessary cache flush will now be picked up for the upcoming Linux 5.15 kernel cycle.
As explained in the prior article, this optimization around entry to the ACPI C3 sleep state is already applied for Intel, Zhaoxin, and Centaur processors on Linux. Unfortunately, it's just AMD CPUs are late to the party with the kernel code not having marked them as safe for this optimization until an AMD engineer submitted a patch last week.
OpenShot 2.6.0 Released | AI + Computer Vision + Audio Effects!
I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.6.0, which I hope is the finest version of OpenShot ever made! We have so many improvements, it’s hard to pick a favorite! Also: OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released With Computer Vision + AI Effects - Phoronix
