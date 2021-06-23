In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro 21.1.0 Xfce Edition and some of the applications pre-installed.

Download Safing's Portmaster for FREE and take control of your network traffic: https://safing.io/portmaster Get your Linux desktop or laptop here: https://slimbook.es/en/ Today, we're going to start a new series, exploring each desktop environment, and seeing if we could call them "user friendly", or not. We'll begin with GNOME, one of the most interesting to study, because it doesn't do things as other, more well known desktop experiences.

Guy Martin has worked for everybody and done everything... or at least it seems that way. He also has 100% interesting, deep and knowing thoughts about important issues that have come up in his long career, especially in his current work in the standards world, running Oasis. All of that and more—IoT, standards +/vs open source, substitutability, multiple ecosystems—are on stage for a fact and thought-filled hour of conversation with Doc Searls and Guy's old friend and colleague Simon Phipps.

Software libraries are incredibly useful but with the advent of javascripts package manager NPM micro libraries are becoming more and more prevalent and sometimes those libraries disappear this is the tale of one of those times and some other problems that arise from this practice

Today we are looking at Pardus 21.0, the XFCE edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, based on Debian 11, XFCE 4.16, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

So that means you could register an account for free, albeit a credit card or debit card is required for a $1 hold released after a few days, and use up to four Arm-based Ampera A1 cores with 24GB RAM for evaluation for free forever.

Wallys’ 65 x 35mm “DR4019S” router board runs Linux on a quad -A7, Wave 2 WiFi equipped IPQ4019 SoC via a compute module. The carrier adds 2x GbE and USB 3.0. Wallys’ Communications has launched a DR4019S router board with an 802.11ac Wave 2 radio that offers a more affordable and compact alternative to its more feature rich and similarly Qualcomm IPQ4019 equipped DR4019. The DR4019S name appears to apply both to the compute module and the full $80 development board.

The Turing Pi V2, which clusters 4x RPi CM4 modules with a Layer-2 managed switch, has added a BMC and support for Nvidia Jetson modules. Meanwhile, Kobol called it quits, but will release its Helios64 NAS design to the masses. Open hardware projects that lack the backing of sizable tech companies often have more freedom to innovate, but they also face additional challenges in bringing products to market. Combined with the recent industry-wide chip and container shortages, the preeminence of the Raspberry Pi, and increasing market saturation, it has been tough going for community backed hardware projects, as reflected in a lower number of new open-spec SBCs.

Kernel: eBPF, Xen Summit, Jonathan Corbet's Talk Tomorrow, Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board, and Linux 5.15 Take advantage of eBPF's monitoring capabilities on Linux To Linux system admins and developers, the extended Berkeley packet filter, or eBPF, can feel almost like magic. With eBPF, IT pros can do something that, until recently, seemed unimaginable: deploy kernel-mode programs in Linux without writing complex code, compiling special kernel modules or bloating the system's resource consumption. For monitoring -- and observability in particular -- eBPF's simple deployment and low resource consumption are powerful features. Teams can collect monitoring data from deep within the Linux kernel in a highly efficient, user-friendly way. Learn what eBPF is, how it works and why it's especially valuable for monitoring and observability.

Xen Summit Highlights: Xen FuSa SIG updates - Xen Project The panelists covered what work is being done by Functional Safety Special Interest Group to bring Xen on Arm mainline to regulated domains such as Automotive: creating maintainable Xen documentation, applying some defensive programming techniques, implementing safety-related features. In the talk, they elaborated on activities that will be useful for non-safety cases as well so that the whole Xen community may benefit from FuSa SIG work. Additionally, they explained how safety-only processes and tools may be introduced without significant impact on existing community processes.

Reminder: The Kernel Report on August 26 One last reminder that LWN editor Jonathan Corbet will be presenting a version of The Kernel Report at 9:00 US/Mountain (15:00 UTC) on August 26. This live presentation is part of a test of the infrastructure for the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference, but anybody is welcome to attend regardless of whether they are registered for LPC or not. The meeting "room" will open one hour ahead of the talk at meet.lpc.events; we hope to see you there.

Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election: nominees sought The call for nominees for the 2021 Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board election has gone out.

Optimized C3 Entry Handling For AMD CPUs Queued For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix The work I initially wrote about last week for AMD optimizing their C3 entry handling to avoid an unnecessary cache flush will now be picked up for the upcoming Linux 5.15 kernel cycle. As explained in the prior article, this optimization around entry to the ACPI C3 sleep state is already applied for Intel, Zhaoxin, and Centaur processors on Linux. Unfortunately, it's just AMD CPUs are late to the party with the kernel code not having marked them as safe for this optimization until an AMD engineer submitted a patch last week.