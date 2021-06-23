Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of August 2021 09:57:45 PM

Kiss Linux nearly run aground by the founder’s good willing nature, and open and free spirit that was naively expected to be engulfed with respect by the community. Kiss since day 1 was a bet, to build a hard core base proposal, lay some values and principles down, and allow the interested community to build a quilt of packages around those principles. He (Dylan Araps) shared his project with those that became initially involved. So what happened? Not all those actors paid much attention to those values and principles, did things on their own violating the principles, and still wanted to call this a Kiss Linux community. Before anyone knew it, Kiss community violating the principles was more Kiss than Kiss itself, and the community’s looser principles (or lack there of) were characterizing Kiss more than it could maintain character itself.

So after a much needed break and settling of the situation forming, the restructuring came in July 2021 as yet a new shot with stricter values and principles.

Community repositories are still there, the base has changed a bit and so has the kiss package manager/builder. But kiss is just the core base project and from that point on anything you want to do with it is your own prerogative. You may set an installation up once and go on from there never looking back, you can follow it as close as you can, you can fork it and make it your own (MIYO), but don’t dare expect Kiss to call your contraption Kiss linux.