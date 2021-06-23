Most of us use Bash scripts for maintenance and certain other tasks. However, we aren’t always acquainted with the various Bash options. Whenever a user is a novice to the Bash shell and Linux, the user tends to seek a pre-written Bash script. This is due to some users finding the unique Bash characters such as $@, $_, and $1 confusing. Beginning with the $@ Bash parameter, it is being used to extend into the positional arguments. Each parameter extends into something like a distinct word whenever expanding happens within double-quotes. Separate parameters should be enclosed in quotations and distinguished by a space if $@ is used. Remember that $@ should be quoted to function properly. Nonetheless, it behaves similarly to arguments as distinct strings. We will be looking at several examples to elaborate on the functionality of $@ in the Bash Script while using Ubuntu 20.04 system:

The not equal “-ne” controller inside the Linux Bash programming language compares two possible values when they’re not equivalent. The not equal function in Ubuntu bash is denoted by the symbol “-ne,” which would be the initial character of “not equal.” Also included is the “!=” operator that is used to indicate the not equal condition. The exclamation point, i.e., “!=” is also commonly used in certain computer languages to indicate that something is not equal. In addition, for the not equal expression to operate, it must be enclosed by brackets [[…]]. The not equal operation yields a boolean result of True or False. The not equal expression is often used in conjunction only with if or elif expressions to check for equality and run instructions.

This article will cover a guide on using the “Decimal” module in Python. It can be used to run various mathematical operations on floating point numbers or numbers containing decimals points. All code samples in this article are tested with Python 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.

A cursor is an object which helps to execute the query and fetch the records from the database. The cursor plays a very important role in executing the query. This article will learn some deep information about the execute methods and how to use those methods in python.

This post will show what a meshgrid is and how it can be created and used in python. A meshgrid is a rectangular grid of values made out of coordinate vectors. It is also that the values in the meshgrid are a function of the coordinate vectors. Let’s say you want to create a meshgrid out of the coordinate vectors x and y. The naive way to do it is create a new rectangular grid and assign the values of the grid by evaluating the function at each point of the meshgrid. The following code illustrated the naive way:

Gyroscopes and Accelerometers are basic features of modern smartphones. But they are vital for such projects as drones and self-balancing cars. These two kinds of sensor can be achieved with a single chip: the MPU6050. As it can communicate with a I2C interface, you can use it with Raspberry PI Pico In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to connect and use an MPU6050 with Raspberry PI Pico and MicroPython. The MPU6050 is a Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS), which are small form factor devices able to convert mechanical movements into electrical signals. The MPU6050 specific case includes a 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis Gyroscope (built inside the accelerometer). The accelerometer will measure the acceleration given from a movement (values will be different from zero while it will change its moving speed), while the gyroscope will measure the speed of movement (values will be different from zero while it will move). From this, derives that MPU6050 can measure movement but it will not fit perfectly the aim to define an absolute position. For this purpose, you will need to add a magnetometer as a slave device to MPU6050, by using its auxiliary pins (not explained in this tutorial).

Version 2.0.0 of KD Reports has just been released! KD Reports creates all kinds of reports from within Qt applications. These reports are printable and exportable from code and XML descriptions. KD Reports is a developer tool used in source code, but it allows the use of templates that are created by design staff. Reports may contain text paragraphs, tables, headlines, charts, headers and footers and more. Read more about KD Reports here.

A MySQL temporary table is a unique type of table that allows you to store data temporarily within a single user session. MySQL temporary table is not that different from a normal MySQL table, except that it is volatile. Once a table has initialized in a specific user session, only that user can view, edit, or delete the table. Other logged-in users have no access to it. Once a session dies, MySQL automatically drops the table and the data stored in it. In this tutorial, we will quickly discuss how you can create and use the MySQL temporary table.

This article focuses on the MySQL BIGINT data type and looks into how we can use it to store integer values. We will also learn its range, storage size, and various attributes, including signed, unsigned, and zero fill.

This article will show you how to use the MySQL WHERE clause to filter rows for a specific condition. Using the where clause, we can specify a search condition for rows that return true for the condition and perform actions on them.

This guide will discuss the perror function in C, how it works, and how we can use it. The perror function prints error messages to the stderr stream based on the error state in the errno.

The strstr() function in C is used to parse and locate the occurrence of a substring in a string. It is defined in the string.h header file. This short tutorial will show you how to use C’s strstr() function to locate a set substring.

In C, a structure is a user-defined variable used to store a collection of variables under a single entity. Let us use a simple analogy to explain structures implementation and usefulness in C. Suppose we want to store information about users using a specific service. Such information can include the username, email, address, service mode, and such. To store such information, we can go about creating each attribute as a standalone variable. However, when we have ten plus users, the code can spiral out of control and become very difficult and tiresome to read. To solve this, we can create a structure. Inside the structure, we can store all the attributes shared by all the users and then add unique variables for each user. Let us take a look at various examples to see how to implement this.

In this tutorial, we will discuss how to use the strncpy() function in the C programming language. The strncpy function in C is used to copy specified bytes of characters from a source to a specified destination. It is defined in the string.h header file which need to be included before using the function.

In this guide, we will discuss how to use the strcpy() function in C language. The strcpy() function is a part of the C standard library and is used to perform string copy operations. It is included in the string.h header file and needs to be imported before using the function.

Strings are one of the fundamental building blocks in C and other major programming languages. This quick guide will walk you through using one useful string function: strcat. The strcat function allows you to concatenate or join two strings to form a single string value.

In this guide, we will discuss how to use the sprintf function in C programs. The sprintf function is used to write a formatted string to a character string buffer. Let us discuss how to use this function and illustrate with various examples.

The scanf function is one of the most famous and useful C functions. It allows a C program to accept input from the standard input stream, mainly the keyboard. Once scanf reads data from the standard input, it stores the value according to the specified parameter format. This tutorial will give you the basics of how to use the scanf function in the C programs.

GitLab has updated its code repository and DevOps platform to version 14.2, including a private beta of a macOS "build cloud" for compiling applications for Apple's operating system. "Today, Apple ecosystem developers on GitLab SaaS need to install, manage and operate GitLab Runner on their own macOS systems to execute CI/CD workflows," said the company.

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment. It’s main target is Gtk 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions. It is released under LGPL v2.1 license and you can get the source code and file issues here [...] Even tough the workflow is similar to Glade, there are some key differences like multiple UI files support in the same project, which means new concepts like import and export where introduced. Since I do not like writing documentation, who does? I made an interactive tutorial to show up the work flow.

Splitgate, the huge free to play first-person shooter with portals from 1047 Games announced recently that it shall remain in Beta for the foreseeable future and now Splitgate Season 0 has officially launched. Along with the fresh season, a new update also dropped adding in quite a few goodies. The new stuff includes a Contamination game mode where the contaminated team starts off only with Bats and needs to take down the "human" team who have shotguns. When a human dies, they respawn on the contaminated team. There's also a new map with Karman Station, which is a reimagining of the original map from an earlier version.

Ready for another bundle of treats? You better be quiet on this one, it's all about stealth and there's some good games included in it.

Tags for identifying bitcoin, ethereum and other crypto assets will be launched in September in the latest sign of how the fast growing, unregulated market is adopting the hallmarks of mainstream investing. (Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.) The ability to monitor cryptocurrencies has become a major worry for regulators as the ballooning market, which reached a record $2 trillion capitalization in April, has experienced wild volatility and central bank warnings that investors could lose their shirts.

At The Document Foundation, we try to grow and strengthen our community in many ways. We’d like to improve our support for existing community members who’re working on LibreOffice, but also increase the number of contributors (and TDF members). To achieve this, we’ve created a survey for active members inside the LibreOffice community, to identify areas where focused activity is needed, and address the needs of local projects around the world.

Before the release of WordPress 5.0 in 2018, the Classic Editor plugin was published to help ease the transition to the new block editor. At the time, we promised to support the plugin through 2021 and adjust if needed as the deadline got closer. After discussing this with Matt, it’s clear that continuing to support the plugin through 2022 is the right call for the project as well as the community.

The Robot Operating System (ROS) and odix's Ubuntu ROS Docker; 6 reasons why they are not a good fit | Ubuntu The Robot Operating System (ROS) has been powering innovators for the last decade. But as more and more ROS robots are reaching the market, developers face new challenges deploying their applications. Why did we start using ROS & Docker? Is it convenient? Does it solve our challenges? Or is it simply a tool from another domain that we are trying to incorporate into an entirely different and possibly inappropriate field?

odix announces its hardened Ubuntu OS as contribution to the IT community odix's Ubuntu is preconfigured to meet the CIS recommendations Benchmarks for hardening.

odix announces its hardened Ubuntu OS as contribution to the IT community After months of intricate development, user testing and detailed configuration odix is excited to provide our complimentary Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Operating-System, which exceeds industry benchmarks and streamlines deployment of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for administrators, security specialists, auditors, help desk professionals, and platform deployment personnel.