OpenEmbedded Dunfell updated rebuild
Yesterday I discovered that the problem has been fixed "upstream", at the OpenEmbedded git repository, Dunfell branch. So, downloaded the latest, put the updated layers into my "dunfell" project, and have commenced a rebuild.
[...]
The current release of EasyOS has Xorg server 1.19.7, very old, to fix working with the framebuffer in the initrd. However, have decided that is not important, and have reverted to 1.20.8.
Note, EasyOS does not use systemd, that 'systemd-boot' does nothing, it is just a dependency requirement of some packages.
And, for the record, EasyOS does not have 'avahi', 'pam', 'polkit', or 'pulseaudio' either. For now, staying with 'alsa' only for audio.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 472 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Emmanuele Bassi: Publishing your documentation
The main function of library-web, the tool that published the API reference of the various GNOME libraries, was to take release archives and put their contents in a location that would be visible to a web server. In 2006, this was the apex of automation, of course. These days? Not so much. Since library-web is going the way of the Dodo, and we do have better ways to automate the build and publishing of files with GitLab, how do we replace library-web in 2021? The answer is, unsurprisingly: continuous integration pipelines. I will assume that you’re already building—and testing—your library using GitLab’s CI; if you aren’t, then you have bigger problems than just publishing your API. Also: Private Flatpak installations in Builder
Turing Pi V2 mini-ITX cluster board takes four Raspberry Pi CM4 or NVIDIA Jetson SoMs
The Turing Pi V2 is a mini-ITX cluster board that builds on the Turing Pi mini-ITX cluster board taking up to 7 Raspberry Pi Compute Modules introduced in 2019, but instead supports up to four Raspberry Pi CM4 (Compute Modules 4) or NVIDIA Jetson Nano/TX2 NX/Xavier NX SO-DIMM system-on-modules. The Turing Pi 2 board is equipped with two Mini PCIe sockets, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two SATA III ports, four USB 3.0 ports, a 40-pin GPIO header, and a 24-pin ATX connector for power.
OpenEmbedded Dunfell updated rebuild
Yesterday I discovered that the problem has been fixed "upstream", at the OpenEmbedded git repository, Dunfell branch. So, downloaded the latest, put the updated layers into my "dunfell" project, and have commenced a rebuild. [...] The current release of EasyOS has Xorg server 1.19.7, very old, to fix working with the framebuffer in the initrd. However, have decided that is not important, and have reverted to 1.20.8. Note, EasyOS does not use systemd, that 'systemd-boot' does nothing, it is just a dependency requirement of some packages. And, for the record, EasyOS does not have 'avahi', 'pam', 'polkit', or 'pulseaudio' either. For now, staying with 'alsa' only for audio.
6 Must-Have Open-Source Tools to Secure Your Linux Server
Over the years, I have come across many blogs that claim Linux is impenetrable by security attackers too many times to count. While it is true that GNU/Linux operating systems for desktops and servers come with a lot of security checks in place to mitigate attacks, protection is not “enabled by default”. This is because your cybersecurity ultimately depends on the tools you have employed to sniff out vulnerabilities, viruses, malware, and to prevent malicious attacks. In today’s article, we turn our attention to system administrators and security enthusiasts who need to ensure the confidentiality of the data on network servers and local setups. What’s even cooler about these apps is that they are open-source and 100% free!
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 25 min ago
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago