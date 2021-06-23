While it may seem like the number of developers would be the limiting factor in a free-software project, the truth of the matter is that, for all but the smallest of project, the scarcest resource is reviewer time. Lots of people like to crank out code; rather fewer can find the time to take a close look at somebody else's patches. Free-software projects have taken a number of different approaches to address the review problem; the PostgreSQL developer community is currently struggling with its review load and considering changes to its commitfest process in response. Part of the review problem is clerical in nature: patches must be tracked along with their review status. Some projects, like the Linux kernel, take a distributed approach; review status is tracked in the patches themselves and subsystem maintainers are expected to keep up with which patches are ready to be merged. PostgreSQL developers, naturally, prefer to keep that information in a central database. Roughly every other month, outstanding patches are gathered for a month-long commitfest, during which the project makes a decision on the fate of each one of them. Each commitfest has a designated manager who is responsible for ensuring that all patches have been dealt with by the end of the commitfest. That is the intended result, anyway. What actually happens, as Simon Riggs recently pointed out on the PostgreSQL Hackers mailing list, is that a lot of patches languish in the queue with no firm decision being made; this can happen as the result of a lack of reviews or a failure of the author to respond, among other reasons. Riggs noted that the 2021-09 commitfest, which is scheduled for September, has 273 patches queued (since increased to 279): "Of those, about 50 items have been waiting more than one year, and about 25 entries waiting for more than two years". The community has been working hard to clear the queue during each commitfest, Riggs said, but still "it's overflowing".