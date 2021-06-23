Device drivers, along with the hardware they control, have long been considered to be a trusted part of the system. This faith has been under assault for some time, though, and it fails entirely in some situations, including virtual machines that do not trust the host system they are running under. The recently covered virtio-hardening work is one response to this situation, but that only addresses a small portion of the drivers built into a typical kernel. What is to be done about the rest? The driver-filter patch from Kuppuswamy Sathyanarayanan demonstrates one possible approach: disable them altogether.

Virtual machines typically have direct access to little or no physical hardware; instead, they interact with the world by way of emulated devices provided by the host. That puts the host in a position of power, since it is in total control over how those virtual devices work. If a driver has not been written with the idea that the devices it manages could be hostile, chances are good that said driver can be exploited to compromise the guest and exfiltrate data — even when the guest is running with encrypted memory that is normally inaccessible to the host.

The virtio work hardens a handful of virtio drivers to prevent them from misbehaving if the host decides to not play by the rules. Getting there was a lot of work (which still has not reached the point of being merged), and there is a decidedly non-zero chance that vulnerabilities remain. Even if the virtio work is perfect, though, the kernel contains thousands of other drivers, most of which have not received anything close to the same amount of attention; few of them can be expected to be sufficiently robust to stand up to a malicious device. If the host can convince a guest to load the driver for such a device, the security game may well be over.