PostgreSQL DBMS_JOB compatibility and commitfest clog
PostgreSQL DBMS_JOB compatibility extension
pg_dbms_job is a new PostgreSQL extension to create, manage and use Oracle-style DBMS_JOB scheduled job. The use and behavior is just like with the DBMS_JOB Oracle package.
pg_dbms_job v1.0.1 has been released, this is the first release of the extension which is compatible from PostgreSQL 9.1 to current.
It allows to manage scheduled jobs from a job queue or to execute immediately jobs asynchronously. A job definition consist on a code to execute, the next date of execution and how often the job is to be run. A job runs a SQL command, plpgsql code or an existing stored procedure.
If the submit stored procedure is called without the next_date (when) and interval (how often) attributes, the job is executed immediately in an asynchronous process. If interval is NULL and that next_date is lower or equal to current timestamp the job is also executed immediately as an asynchronous process. In all other cases the job is to be started when appropriate but if interval is NULL the job is executed only once and the job is deleted.
If a scheduled job completes successfully, then its new execution date is placed in next_date. The new date is calculated by evaluating the SQL expression defined as interval. The interval parameter must evaluate to a time in the future.
PostgreSQL's commitfest clog
While it may seem like the number of developers would be the limiting factor in a free-software project, the truth of the matter is that, for all but the smallest of project, the scarcest resource is reviewer time. Lots of people like to crank out code; rather fewer can find the time to take a close look at somebody else's patches. Free-software projects have taken a number of different approaches to address the review problem; the PostgreSQL developer community is currently struggling with its review load and considering changes to its commitfest process in response.
Part of the review problem is clerical in nature: patches must be tracked along with their review status. Some projects, like the Linux kernel, take a distributed approach; review status is tracked in the patches themselves and subsystem maintainers are expected to keep up with which patches are ready to be merged. PostgreSQL developers, naturally, prefer to keep that information in a central database. Roughly every other month, outstanding patches are gathered for a month-long commitfest, during which the project makes a decision on the fate of each one of them. Each commitfest has a designated manager who is responsible for ensuring that all patches have been dealt with by the end of the commitfest.
That is the intended result, anyway. What actually happens, as Simon Riggs recently pointed out on the PostgreSQL Hackers mailing list, is that a lot of patches languish in the queue with no firm decision being made; this can happen as the result of a lack of reviews or a failure of the author to respond, among other reasons. Riggs noted that the 2021-09 commitfest, which is scheduled for September, has 273 patches queued (since increased to 279): "Of those, about 50 items have been waiting more than one year, and about 25 entries waiting for more than two years". The community has been working hard to clear the queue during each commitfest, Riggs said, but still "it's overflowing".
Emmanuele Bassi: Publishing your documentation
The main function of library-web, the tool that published the API reference of the various GNOME libraries, was to take release archives and put their contents in a location that would be visible to a web server. In 2006, this was the apex of automation, of course. These days? Not so much. Since library-web is going the way of the Dodo, and we do have better ways to automate the build and publishing of files with GitLab, how do we replace library-web in 2021? The answer is, unsurprisingly: continuous integration pipelines. I will assume that you’re already building—and testing—your library using GitLab’s CI; if you aren’t, then you have bigger problems than just publishing your API. Also: Private Flatpak installations in Builder
Turing Pi V2 mini-ITX cluster board takes four Raspberry Pi CM4 or NVIDIA Jetson SoMs
The Turing Pi V2 is a mini-ITX cluster board that builds on the Turing Pi mini-ITX cluster board taking up to 7 Raspberry Pi Compute Modules introduced in 2019, but instead supports up to four Raspberry Pi CM4 (Compute Modules 4) or NVIDIA Jetson Nano/TX2 NX/Xavier NX SO-DIMM system-on-modules. The Turing Pi 2 board is equipped with two Mini PCIe sockets, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two SATA III ports, four USB 3.0 ports, a 40-pin GPIO header, and a 24-pin ATX connector for power.
OpenEmbedded Dunfell updated rebuild
Yesterday I discovered that the problem has been fixed "upstream", at the OpenEmbedded git repository, Dunfell branch. So, downloaded the latest, put the updated layers into my "dunfell" project, and have commenced a rebuild. [...] The current release of EasyOS has Xorg server 1.19.7, very old, to fix working with the framebuffer in the initrd. However, have decided that is not important, and have reverted to 1.20.8. Note, EasyOS does not use systemd, that 'systemd-boot' does nothing, it is just a dependency requirement of some packages. And, for the record, EasyOS does not have 'avahi', 'pam', 'polkit', or 'pulseaudio' either. For now, staying with 'alsa' only for audio.
6 Must-Have Open-Source Tools to Secure Your Linux Server
Over the years, I have come across many blogs that claim Linux is impenetrable by security attackers too many times to count. While it is true that GNU/Linux operating systems for desktops and servers come with a lot of security checks in place to mitigate attacks, protection is not “enabled by default”. This is because your cybersecurity ultimately depends on the tools you have employed to sniff out vulnerabilities, viruses, malware, and to prevent malicious attacks. In today’s article, we turn our attention to system administrators and security enthusiasts who need to ensure the confidentiality of the data on network servers and local setups. What’s even cooler about these apps is that they are open-source and 100% free!
