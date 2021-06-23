Proprietary Software and Security
In June, UpGuard researchers submitted a vulnerability report to Microsoft Security Resource Center (MSRC), addressing the issue of OData feeds identification as it provides unidentified admission to a selection of data and URLs for accounts that were potentially exposing critical data.
Memorial Health System operates three hospitals in Ohio and West Virginia, all of which have been affected by the attack. Since electronic health records were not accessible, patient safety was potentially put at risk, so the decision was taken to divert emergency patents.
In a bulletin posted on its site, healthcare facility network Memorial Health System, based in West Virginia and Ohio, said it was beginning the process of recovery and restoration after being hit with a ransomware attack earlier in the week. The network reported on Sunday that it experienced an “information technology security incident” that caused it to suspend all online access across its 64 clinics, including hospitals Marietta Memorial, Selby General, and Sistersville General. Surgeries have been canceled, ambulances have been diverted, and clinic staff have had to work with paper charts. But on Wednesday, the network announced it had reached a “negotiated solution,” and that it is “beginning the process that will restore operations as quickly and as safely as possible.”
We had discovered over a thousand anonymously accessible lists across a few hundred portals that needed to be analyzed and potentially notified. Ideally, Microsoft would have been involved in doing so, but our attempt to pursue this option thus far had been unsuccessful– though Microsoft would later take action after we had notified some of the most severe exposures. We spent the next few weeks analysing the data for indicators of sensitivity and reaching out to affected organizations. The notification timelines and data classes for some of the most significant exposures are described below to give a sense of the prevalence and impact of this design decision.
The types of data included names, email addresses, personal information used for COVID-19 contact tracing, COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Social Security numbers for job applicants and employee IDs.
Two separate CEOs of major insurance giants remarked in recent weeks about a considerable jump in cyber insurance premium prices: AIG’s chief executive said rates increased by 40% for its clients, while Chubb’s chief executive said that company was charging more, too.
Rather than welcoming the trend, Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg offered a warning. Those price increases, he said, still don’t reflect the grave risk that a catastrophic cyber event poses. “That is not addressing by itself the fundamental issue,” he said.
The bulk of the losses, representing $91.6 million, came from lost revenues during the four weeks the organization needed to recover from the May ransomware attack.
Scripps also lost $21.1 million in costs associated with response and recovery. While the company said it recovered $5.9 million through its insurance policy, the healthcare provider said it expects to lose an estimated $106.8 million by the end of the year.
The losses stemming from the ransomware attack do not include potential losses due to litigation.
The findings, which are still unpublished, should help push back on any groups hesitant to say that cyberattacks are dangerous for patients, says Josh Corman, a senior adviser to CISA, the federal agency that advises on government and private sector cybersecurity issues. “We should stop pretending that there is no harm to human life from cyber attacks,” he says.
About Chromebooks reminded me there is an Office Editing extension from Google that lets you download Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files to edit with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It enables you to edit those files in Google Docs without the [Internet], and it stays dormant in the background until it senses an active connection, when it then uploads your changes. There are also open-source alternatives to opening and editing Office files, namely the Linux version of LibreOffice, a relatively easy install on the Chromebook if you’re not intimidated by Linux apps.
OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released with New Computer Vision and AI Effects, More
More than six months in development, OpenShot 2.6 is here with lots of goodies for users of this video editor, which will now enjoy new computer-vision and AI effects like motion tracking, object detection, and stabilization, new audio effects like compressor, distortion, delay, echo, parametric EQ, expander, noise, Robotization, and whisperization, as well as a new Zoom Slider widget for easier navigation of the timeline.
Also new in this release is the Caption video effect that can be used for rasterizing/rendering text captions on top of a video stream, parentable keyframes, new effect icons, almost 1000 new emoji, as well as support for the latest FFmpeg, Blender, WebEngine, and WebKit technologies, which puts OpenShot on par with professional video editors while providing users with better compatibility and interoperability with most video file formats.
Jolla hits profitability ahead of turning ten, eyes growth beyond mobile
A milestone for Jolla, the Finnish startup behind the Sailfish OS — which formed, almost a decade ago, when a band of Nokia staffers left to keep the torch burning for a mobile linux-based alternative to Google’s Android — today it’s announcing hitting profitability.
The mobile OS licensing startup describes 2020 as a “turning point” for the business — reporting revenues that grew 53% YoY, and EBITDA (which provides a snapshot of operational efficiency) standing at 34%.
It has a new iron in the fire too now — having recently started offering a new licensing product (called AppSupport for Linux Platforms) which, as the name suggests, can provide linux platforms with standalone compatibility with general Android applications — without a customer needing to licence the full Sailfish OS (the latter has of course baked in Android app compatibility since 2013).
Jolla says AppSupport has had some “strong” early interest from automotive companies looking for solutions to develop their in-case infotainment systems — as it offers a way for embedded Linux-compatible platform the capability to run Android apps without needing to opt for Google’s automotive offerings. And while plenty of car makers have opted for Android, there are still players Jolla could net for its ‘Google-free’ alternative.
PostgreSQL DBMS_JOB compatibility and commitfest clog
pg_dbms_job is a new PostgreSQL extension to create, manage and use Oracle-style DBMS_JOB scheduled job. The use and behavior is just like with the DBMS_JOB Oracle package.
pg_dbms_job v1.0.1 has been released, this is the first release of the extension which is compatible from PostgreSQL 9.1 to current.
It allows to manage scheduled jobs from a job queue or to execute immediately jobs asynchronously. A job definition consist on a code to execute, the next date of execution and how often the job is to be run. A job runs a SQL command, plpgsql code or an existing stored procedure.
If the submit stored procedure is called without the next_date (when) and interval (how often) attributes, the job is executed immediately in an asynchronous process. If interval is NULL and that next_date is lower or equal to current timestamp the job is also executed immediately as an asynchronous process. In all other cases the job is to be started when appropriate but if interval is NULL the job is executed only once and the job is deleted.
If a scheduled job completes successfully, then its new execution date is placed in next_date. The new date is calculated by evaluating the SQL expression defined as interval. The interval parameter must evaluate to a time in the future.
While it may seem like the number of developers would be the limiting factor in a free-software project, the truth of the matter is that, for all but the smallest of project, the scarcest resource is reviewer time. Lots of people like to crank out code; rather fewer can find the time to take a close look at somebody else's patches. Free-software projects have taken a number of different approaches to address the review problem; the PostgreSQL developer community is currently struggling with its review load and considering changes to its commitfest process in response.
Part of the review problem is clerical in nature: patches must be tracked along with their review status. Some projects, like the Linux kernel, take a distributed approach; review status is tracked in the patches themselves and subsystem maintainers are expected to keep up with which patches are ready to be merged. PostgreSQL developers, naturally, prefer to keep that information in a central database. Roughly every other month, outstanding patches are gathered for a month-long commitfest, during which the project makes a decision on the fate of each one of them. Each commitfest has a designated manager who is responsible for ensuring that all patches have been dealt with by the end of the commitfest.
That is the intended result, anyway. What actually happens, as Simon Riggs recently pointed out on the PostgreSQL Hackers mailing list, is that a lot of patches languish in the queue with no firm decision being made; this can happen as the result of a lack of reviews or a failure of the author to respond, among other reasons. Riggs noted that the 2021-09 commitfest, which is scheduled for September, has 273 patches queued (since increased to 279): "Of those, about 50 items have been waiting more than one year, and about 25 entries waiting for more than two years". The community has been working hard to clear the queue during each commitfest, Riggs said, but still "it's overflowing".
