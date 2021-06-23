Security and Digital Restrictions (DRM): STARTTLS, Bitcoin, and More
STARTTLS considered harmful
The use of Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption is ubiquitous on today's internet, though that has largely happened over the last 20 years or so; the first public version of its predecessor, Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), appeared in 1995. Before then, internet protocols were generally not encrypted, thus providing fertile ground for various types of "meddler-in-the-middle" (MitM) attacks. Later on, the STARTTLS command was added to some protocols as a backward-compatible way to add TLS support, but the mechanism has suffered from a number of flaws and vulnerabilities over the years. Some recent research, going by the name "NO STARTTLS", describes more, similar vulnerabilities and concludes that it is probably time to avoid using STARTTLS altogether.
Man Robbed of 16 Bitcoin Sues Young Thieves’ Parents
In 2018, Andrew Schober was digitally mugged for approximately $1 million worth of bitcoin. After several years of working with investigators, Schober says he’s confident he has located two young men in the United Kingdom responsible for using a clever piece of digital clipboard-stealing malware that let them siphon his crypto holdings. Schober is now suing each of their parents in a civil case that seeks to extract what their children would not return voluntarily.
Samsung Can Remotely Disable Any of Its TVs Worldwide
What you may be surprised to hear is that Samsung can do this to any of its TVs, regardless of where they are in the world. The company admitted as much in its latest Samsung Newsroom post detailing how the TVs in South Africa were stolen and then disabled.
The technology is called TV Block and it's "pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products." Whenever a TV is confirmed as being stolen, Samsung logs the serial number of the TV and then waits for it to be connected to the internet. At that point a Samsung server is connected to by default, the serial number is checked, and if it's on the list, "the blocking system is implemented, disabling all the television functions."
Does OpenView HD really have the capacity to block Zim decoders?
Most people cannot stomach the content that our sole broadcaster and solitary TV channel pushes out. Those that can afford it have always found comfort in the arms of DStv. Those who cannot use to have Wiztech and Philibao Free To Air decoders. Then eTV, the people behind OpenView Decoders, flipped the switch. They encrypted their signal, SABC followed suit and overnight turned those Wiztechs and Philibaos into glorified paperweights.
Microsoft Edge is so advanced that you can’t set it to block autoplay videos, even though it has settings for that.
Pango updates
I’ve spent some time on Pango, recently. Here is a little update on the feature work that I’ve done there. All of these changes will appear in Pango 1.50 and GTK 4.6. Line spacing has historically been a bit painful in GtkTextView. You can set distances before and after paragraphs, and between wrapped lines inside a paragraph. But this does not take font sizes into account—it is a fixed number of pixels. A while ago, I added a line-spacing factor to Pango, which was meant to help with the font size dependency. You basically tell Pango: I want the baselines of this paragraph spaced apart 1.33 times as wide as they would normally be. The remaining problem is that Pango handles text one paragraph at a time. So as far as it is concerned, there is not previous baseline above the first line in a paragraph, and it does not increase the spacing between paragraphs.
Stable Kernels: 5.13.13, 5.10.61, 5.4.143, 4.19.205, 4.14.245, 4.9.281, and 4.4.282
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.13 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...Also: Linux 5.10.61 Linux 5.4.143 Linux 4.19.205 Linux 4.14.245 Linux 4.9.281 Linux 4.4.282
The Writer Guide 7.2 just arrived
Jean H. Weber and Kees Kriek from the LibreOffice Documentation Team are happy to announce the immediate availability of the Writer Guide 7.2, one week after the release of LibreOffice Community 7.2 LibreOffice 7.2 Community includes many changes not visible in the user interface. These changes include improved interoperability with Microsoft’s proprietary file formats and performance improvements in handling large files, opening certain .docx and .xlsx files, managing font caching, and opening presentations and drawings that contain large images.
Today in Techrights
