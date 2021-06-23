Programming Leftovers
DevZone rollout
First announced in the July community update, the DevZone is a project management system for PINE64 devices. It will allow us to have a better overview of ongoing software development, streamline the product prototyping processes and keep track of suggested hardware changes. It is also a way for us to get an up-to-date survey of our developer-pool, including each developer’s core competences and availability. We believe that the introduction of this system will facilitate cooperation and accelerate the process of bringing new devices to the market.
Calculate Geometric Mean in R
The advantage of the geometric mean is
It is least affected by extreme values
It is based on all observations of the set
It is suitable for further algebraic treatment.
PEP 649 revisited
Back in June, we looked at a change to Python annotations, which provide a way to associate metadata, such as type information, with functions. That change was planned for the upcoming Python 3.10 release, but was deferred due to questions about it and its impact on run-time uses of the feature. The Python steering council felt that more time was needed to consider all of the different aspects of the problem before deciding on the right approach; the feature freeze for Python 3.10 was only around two weeks off when the decision was announced on April 20. But now, there is most of a year before another feature freeze, which gives the council (and the greater Python development community) some time to discuss it at a more leisurely pace.
To that end, Eric V. Smith raised the issue on the python-dev mailing list on August 9. He did so in the context of PEP 649 ("Deferred Evaluation Of Annotations Using Descriptors"), which was the late-breaking proposal that caused the original plan to be put on hold. That plan was embodied in PEP 563 ("Postponed Evaluation of Annotations"), which was accepted back in 2017 and was set to become the default—and only—behavior for annotations starting in Python 3.10. The council decided to defer the change in the default until Python 3.11 at the earliest and there is the possibility of switching to the behavior described in PEP 649 instead. Smith wanted to see if the issue could be resolved at this point.
LLVM Clang 13 Performance Is In Great Shape For Intel Xeon "Ice Lake"
Across testing these three LLVM Clang releases to look at the resulting performance of the generated binaries, the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained as "-O3 -march=native" throughout. The test server was the Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 2P with 512GB of RAM running on an Intel 7.68TB D7-P5510 SSD using Ubuntu 21.04 with the Linux 5.14 kernel. The only change being made across testing was moving the compiler used for building the open-source C/C++ benchmarks from Clang 11.0.1 to Clang 12.0 to Clang 13.0 Git using the apt.llvm.org binaries. LLVM 13 brings AMD Zen 3 tuning, the GFX1013 target being added to the AMDGPU back-end for RDNA2 APUs, guaranteed tail calls are now supported via statement attributes for C and C++, many improvements to clang-format, the build system now allows building multiple distributions, support for ARMv9-A's Realm Management Extension (RME), the Hexagon target now supports the V68/HVX ISA, C API improvements, and a variety of other enhancements. Right from the start we see LLVM Clang 13 continuing to show improved performance over its predecessors. These days with LLVM Clang being effectively at pairty to GCC on AArch64 and x86_64, the performance difference between releases tend to be less so than in the past, but there still being made here and there. There are some exceptions like with the libraw image decoder library seeing some nice improvements with Clang 13.0 on this Ice Lake Linux server.
Pango updates
I’ve spent some time on Pango, recently. Here is a little update on the feature work that I’ve done there. All of these changes will appear in Pango 1.50 and GTK 4.6. Line spacing has historically been a bit painful in GtkTextView. You can set distances before and after paragraphs, and between wrapped lines inside a paragraph. But this does not take font sizes into account—it is a fixed number of pixels. A while ago, I added a line-spacing factor to Pango, which was meant to help with the font size dependency. You basically tell Pango: I want the baselines of this paragraph spaced apart 1.33 times as wide as they would normally be. The remaining problem is that Pango handles text one paragraph at a time. So as far as it is concerned, there is not previous baseline above the first line in a paragraph, and it does not increase the spacing between paragraphs.
Stable Kernels: 5.13.13, 5.10.61, 5.4.143, 4.19.205, 4.14.245, 4.9.281, and 4.4.282
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.13 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...Also: Linux 5.10.61 Linux 5.4.143 Linux 4.19.205 Linux 4.14.245 Linux 4.9.281 Linux 4.4.282
The Writer Guide 7.2 just arrived
Jean H. Weber and Kees Kriek from the LibreOffice Documentation Team are happy to announce the immediate availability of the Writer Guide 7.2, one week after the release of LibreOffice Community 7.2 LibreOffice 7.2 Community includes many changes not visible in the user interface. These changes include improved interoperability with Microsoft’s proprietary file formats and performance improvements in handling large files, opening certain .docx and .xlsx files, managing font caching, and opening presentations and drawings that contain large images.
