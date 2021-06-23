today's howtos
How To Install Apache Solr on CentOS &RHEL 8 - Unixcop
Apache Solr is an open-source search platform written on Java.Solr provides full-text search, spell suggestions, custom document ordering and ranking, Snippet generation, and highlighting. Solr handles a variety of data types out of the box, including JSON, XML, many Office documents, CSV, and more.
Solr is designed for scalability and fault tolerance. alsoused for enterprise search and analytics use cases and has an active development community and regular releases.
Also Solr is the popular, blazing-fast, open source enterprise search platform built on Apache Lucene™.
How To Install MongoDB Compass on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB Compass on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB Compass is a graphical tool for MongoDB. It visually allows you to explore your data, run the queries, and interact with the database with full CRUD functionality. It also has a query performance monitoring system so that you can check and optimize queries and this GUI is available on Linux, Mac, or Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MongoDB Compass on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Add or Create sudo User in Linux System [Quickstart]
The sudo is one of the most popular command-line programs used in Linux systems. It gives you the privilege to perform server administration as a non-root user. To use the sudo command, first, you have to know how to create a sudo user in Linux. After adding a sudo user, you will have access to all the commands associated with sudo.
Depending upon the operating system of the user, the procedure of installing sudo and adding a new user account with sudo access is slightly different. Most of the popular distros of Linux are going to be covered in this post. Stay tuned.
How to Install Debian 11 on Your PC Easily
Installing Debian could be easy or complicated depending upon the ISO you choose.
If you go with the default ISO provided by the Debian website, you’ll have a hard time installing Debian. You’ll be stuck at a screen that asks for network drivers to be installed from external removable media.
How to Install Latest Nginx Mainline or Stable on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable
For those using Debian 11, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from Debian’s repository does not install the latest stable or mainline version. In fact, it is quite far behind where Nginx is stable, and Mainline is at the current time of its development.
For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with Debian will be preferred, but for those wanting to use newer versions for the newest features, the following tutorial will cover the steps needed to do this.
How to Install Ntopng Network Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
Ntopng is a web-based application for true network traffic flow monitoring that is available as open freeware. It’s an improved kind of innovative Ntop that displays network use, statistics, and analytical data. It works with a variety of computer systems, including Windows, Linux, Mac OS, and BSD. Ntopng comes in professional and corporate editions with license restrictions, as well as a free open source community version. In this guide, I will show you how to install and configure the Ntopng community edition on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Migrate From CentOS 8 to RockyLinux 8.4
The end of 2021 is near, which means the EOL (end of life) of CentOS 8 is near too. So there are no more updates and support for the CentOS 8 Linux, and it's huge disadvantages for everyone who using CentOS as the main operating system in the development and production environment. On contrary, there is a new Linux distro replacement for CentOS 8, one of them is called "Rocky Linux".
In case you are CentOS 8 user and want to migrate to Rocky Linux, you don't need to rebuild and reinstall your server/server. Because the Rocky Linux project provides a handy migration tool for anyone who wants to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux. This tool is a life-saver for anyone who wants to migrate their development or production environment to Rocky Linux.
In this guide, you will learn how to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8.4 using the migration tool provided by the Rocky Linux project.
How to customize the OpenShift Compliance Operator by using a tailored profile – IBM Developer
Developers no longer just build applications, but also play essential roles for infrastructure operations in DevOps and infrastructure as code (IaC) areas. In those situations, you may also be responsible for the operation of test infrastructure that runs on a managed service such as Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud. Ensuring its security and regulatory compliance is also important and you may want to automate such work. That automation can be facilitated by an OpenShift Operator called Compliance Operator, which is a compliance status check engine for OpenShift clusters.
How to handle complex dated and timed tasks in Bash | Enable Sysadmin
Most of the time when you run a script, you're concerned with its immediate results. Sometimes, though, the task is complex or needs to execute at a particular time, and there are many ways to achieve that goal.
How to switch boot target to text or GUI in systemd Linux - nixCraft
Most modern Linux distro uses systemd as init replacement. It is a suite of basic building blocks for Linux distros such as RHEL/CentOS & co, OpenSUSE/SUSE, Fedora, Arch, Debian, Ubuntu, and more. By default, most distro boot into GUI, but you can change to text or vice versa.
The older version of the Linux distros came with SysV init or Upstart. Such init provided a set of runlevels for text, muli user, and GUI system. However, systemd uses the concept of targets instead of runlevels. This page explains procedures to implement runlevel like config when working with systemd targets. In other words, you will learn how to switch between text or GUI mode using systemd instead of init levels on modern Linux distros.
Install Docker CE on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
Run container virtual machine by installing Docker CE on Debian 10 or 11 Bullseye Linux using the guide given here in this article…
Debian 11 is the latest long-term supported release from the developers of this Linux. However, if you are using it and don’t want to install any Virtual machine software such as Virtual Box, then Docker will be the best and lightweight platform to quickly create containers using various Linux OS and other App images.
Install Java 16 (OpenJDK 16) on Rocky Linux 8
Java is a free, open-source, multipurpose, and high-level object-oriented programming language. Generally, it is used for creating web, mobile, and cloud applications. You can create games, chatbots, and other applications using the Java language. Java JDK is a collection of several tools including, JRE, Java, Javac, and Jar. There are two variants of JDK, OpenJDK and Oracle JDK.
OpenJDK is a completely open-source Java with a GNU General Public License while Oracle JDK requires a commercial license under the Oracle Binary Code License Agreement.
In this post, we will show you how to install OpenJDK 16 and Oracle JDK 16 on Rocky Linux 8.
Introduction to the Node.js reference architecture, Part 5: Building good containers | Red Hat Developer
Explore the Node.js reference architecture's best practices for building good containers and ensuring faster development cycles and better deployments.
LLVM Clang 13 Performance Is In Great Shape For Intel Xeon "Ice Lake"
Across testing these three LLVM Clang releases to look at the resulting performance of the generated binaries, the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained as "-O3 -march=native" throughout. The test server was the Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 2P with 512GB of RAM running on an Intel 7.68TB D7-P5510 SSD using Ubuntu 21.04 with the Linux 5.14 kernel. The only change being made across testing was moving the compiler used for building the open-source C/C++ benchmarks from Clang 11.0.1 to Clang 12.0 to Clang 13.0 Git using the apt.llvm.org binaries. LLVM 13 brings AMD Zen 3 tuning, the GFX1013 target being added to the AMDGPU back-end for RDNA2 APUs, guaranteed tail calls are now supported via statement attributes for C and C++, many improvements to clang-format, the build system now allows building multiple distributions, support for ARMv9-A's Realm Management Extension (RME), the Hexagon target now supports the V68/HVX ISA, C API improvements, and a variety of other enhancements. Right from the start we see LLVM Clang 13 continuing to show improved performance over its predecessors. These days with LLVM Clang being effectively at pairty to GCC on AArch64 and x86_64, the performance difference between releases tend to be less so than in the past, but there still being made here and there. There are some exceptions like with the libraw image decoder library seeing some nice improvements with Clang 13.0 on this Ice Lake Linux server.
Pango updates
I’ve spent some time on Pango, recently. Here is a little update on the feature work that I’ve done there. All of these changes will appear in Pango 1.50 and GTK 4.6. Line spacing has historically been a bit painful in GtkTextView. You can set distances before and after paragraphs, and between wrapped lines inside a paragraph. But this does not take font sizes into account—it is a fixed number of pixels. A while ago, I added a line-spacing factor to Pango, which was meant to help with the font size dependency. You basically tell Pango: I want the baselines of this paragraph spaced apart 1.33 times as wide as they would normally be. The remaining problem is that Pango handles text one paragraph at a time. So as far as it is concerned, there is not previous baseline above the first line in a paragraph, and it does not increase the spacing between paragraphs.
Stable Kernels: 5.13.13, 5.10.61, 5.4.143, 4.19.205, 4.14.245, 4.9.281, and 4.4.282
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.13 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...Also: Linux 5.10.61 Linux 5.4.143 Linux 4.19.205 Linux 4.14.245 Linux 4.9.281 Linux 4.4.282
The Writer Guide 7.2 just arrived
Jean H. Weber and Kees Kriek from the LibreOffice Documentation Team are happy to announce the immediate availability of the Writer Guide 7.2, one week after the release of LibreOffice Community 7.2 LibreOffice 7.2 Community includes many changes not visible in the user interface. These changes include improved interoperability with Microsoft’s proprietary file formats and performance improvements in handling large files, opening certain .docx and .xlsx files, managing font caching, and opening presentations and drawings that contain large images.
