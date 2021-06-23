LLVM Clang 13 Performance Is In Great Shape For Intel Xeon "Ice Lake" Across testing these three LLVM Clang releases to look at the resulting performance of the generated binaries, the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained as "-O3 -march=native" throughout. The test server was the Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 2P with 512GB of RAM running on an Intel 7.68TB D7-P5510 SSD using Ubuntu 21.04 with the Linux 5.14 kernel. The only change being made across testing was moving the compiler used for building the open-source C/C++ benchmarks from Clang 11.0.1 to Clang 12.0 to Clang 13.0 Git using the apt.llvm.org binaries. LLVM 13 brings AMD Zen 3 tuning, the GFX1013 target being added to the AMDGPU back-end for RDNA2 APUs, guaranteed tail calls are now supported via statement attributes for C and C++, many improvements to clang-format, the build system now allows building multiple distributions, support for ARMv9-A's Realm Management Extension (RME), the Hexagon target now supports the V68/HVX ISA, C API improvements, and a variety of other enhancements. Right from the start we see LLVM Clang 13 continuing to show improved performance over its predecessors. These days with LLVM Clang being effectively at pairty to GCC on AArch64 and x86_64, the performance difference between releases tend to be less so than in the past, but there still being made here and there. There are some exceptions like with the libraw image decoder library seeing some nice improvements with Clang 13.0 on this Ice Lake Linux server.

Pango updates I’ve spent some time on Pango, recently. Here is a little update on the feature work that I’ve done there. All of these changes will appear in Pango 1.50 and GTK 4.6. Line spacing has historically been a bit painful in GtkTextView. You can set distances before and after paragraphs, and between wrapped lines inside a paragraph. But this does not take font sizes into account—it is a fixed number of pixels. A while ago, I added a line-spacing factor to Pango, which was meant to help with the font size dependency. You basically tell Pango: I want the baselines of this paragraph spaced apart 1.33 times as wide as they would normally be. The remaining problem is that Pango handles text one paragraph at a time. So as far as it is concerned, there is not previous baseline above the first line in a paragraph, and it does not increase the spacing between paragraphs.