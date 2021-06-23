Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: BSDNow, Crunchbang++ 11, Zorin OS 16, and Ubuntu Podcas
BSDNow 417: bhyve private cloud
Achieving RPO/RTO Objectives with ZFS pt 1, FreeBSD Foundation Q2 report, OpenBSD full Tor setup, MyBee - bhyve as private cloud, FreeBSD home fileserver expansion, OpenBSD on Framework Laptop, portable GELI, and more.
Linux Distro Review: Crunchbang++ 11 - Invidious
Crunchbang++ 11 was recently released, and it's awesome! So, why aren't more people aware of this really good Linux distro? Crunchbang++ is lightweight, fun to use, and well designed. In this video, I install the latest version and check it out.
Zorin OS 16 core Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
A Quick overview of Zorin OS 16 core https://youtu.be/SqAISUFTYLg Zorin OS is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution designed especially for newcomers to Linux. It has a Windows-like graphical user interface and many programs similar to those found in Windows. Zorin OS also comes with an application that lets users run many Windows programs. The distribution's ultimate goal is to provide a Linux alternative to Windows and let Windows users enjoy all the features of Linux without complications.
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E25 – Noisy Copy Lies
This week we’ve been fixing 3″ disk drives and reading magazines. We round up the news from the Ubuntu community and discuss our favourite picks from the wider tech news.
It’s Season 14 Episode 25 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
12 Best Open Source Self-Hosted Cloud Accounting and Invoicing Solutions
From the abacus to written ledgers to adding machines and calculators, people have been using accounting tools for centuries. Most businesses start off by relying on spreadsheets to manage the books, and many continue to use spreadsheets, even as the business grows and becomes more complex. The result is disparate data spread across multiple spreadsheets that are often out of date or present conflicting numbers.
Debian: EasyOS/OpenEmbedded and Unpaid Bills
Running benchmarks with Vulkan in Crostini (Linux for Chrome OS) yields surprising results
We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great. Let me first start with a disclaimer. There’s a reason Vulkan isn’t enabled for the masses: it’s not ready yet. We’re seeing a large performance drop comparing a game running in and outside of Crostini. This new graphics pass-through driver, code-named Venus, was only merged upstream a few months ago and is truly revolutionary. There could be lots of patches behind closed doors at Google that we don’t know about. We only have what is publicly available to us.
NetBSD wifi project status update
