IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
PHP version 7.3.30, 7.4.23 and 8.0.10 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.10 are available in remi-php80 repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.23 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.3.30 are available in remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
Build your first Python application in a Linux container | Red Hat Developer
Setting up your Python 3.9 development environment in a Linux container is quick and easy. This article shows you how to install Python 3.9, set up your environment, and use it to create and run a Python web service on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8. The whole process should take about 15 minutes.
The amazing thing about building and using a Linux container with Python is that you don't actually need Python on your machine to do it. Creating a Python containerized application on a machine without Python support might not be ideal, but it is possible.
How to update Red Hat Enterprise Linux via minor releases and Extended Update Support
Customers often tell me that they need to stay on a specific RHEL minor release in order to maintain a supported configuration for a third-party application, such as SAP for example. It’s also typically true for large, business-critical applications that don’t tolerate frequent downtime for updates.
This article explains the mechanisms available in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to help make this possible.
Leapp Upgrade using Red Hat Satellite 6
Stability and the ability to upgrade with minimal downtime are two important features of production environments, and using the Leapp upgrade utility on Red Hat Satellite 6, can provide both. In this post, I'll show you step by step how to upgrade smoothly from Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 to RHEL 8 with pre-upgrade checks available with Leapp upgrade.
The Leapp upgrade is a mechanism that enables us to migrate from RHEL 7 to RHEL 8. The Leapp upgrade can be performed on individual client systems, but you can upgrade multiple systems in parallel if Red Hat Satellite is a part of your infrastructure.
How to prioritize Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects: 6 tips | The Enterprisers Project
“It is near impossible to name an industry that isn’t implementing AI solutions nowadays given its breadth of applications,” says Jim Radzicki, CTO of Telus International. “But, with so many options, the most difficult part can be deciding where to invest first.” There are so many areas where AI can be applied and demand for intelligent capabilities in the enterprise continues to grow, says Peter A. High, author of Getting to Nimble: How to Transform your Company into a Digital Leader and president of the technology and business advisory firm Metis Strategy.
AI project prioritization is critical. “It ensures that AI is connected to the business’ agenda and priorities,” says Goutham Belliappa, vice president of AI engineering at Capgemini North America. “Through tight governance and monitoring, companies can identify which projects are performing better than others and adjust the prioritization and resources accordingly in an agile manner.”
How to encourage healthy conflict: 8 tips from CIOs | The Enterprisers Project
Healthy debate, contrarian points of view, and passion on all sides of an issue can lead teams to the best possible decisions and outcomes. It’s up to leaders to find the balance between conflict and harmony - and help each member of the team build their healthy conflict skills.
We had an opportunity to ask CIOs who recently won the 2021 National CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards about the role conflict plays on their teams. This is the first year that InspireCIO has brought past ORBIE winners from chapters across the United States together to present National awards, recognizing CIOs for their excellence in technology leadership.
Read on for advice from these award-winning CIOs on how to encourage the right kind of conflict on your team.
