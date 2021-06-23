Games: Deadcore, Henchman Story, Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos, and More
How to play Deadcore on Linux
Deadcore is a platformer FPS that blends both exploration and speedrunning. The game was developed by 5 Bit Games and published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. Here’s how to play Deadcore on Linux.
Try the new demo for the superhero satire Henchman Story releasing October 14 | GamingOnLinux
Henchman Story is an upcoming satirical visual novel that takes aim at the world of superheroes. The developer has announced it's releasing on October 14 and there's a huge demo upgrade. Another game coming thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, where Silken Sail Entertainment managed to pull in over $18K back in October 2020.
Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos leaves Early Access with a big content update | GamingOnLinux
Ready for more hardcore roguelike action? Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos has now left the Early Access dungeon, along with a big content update adding in a new playable class. 25 years or so after the original ADOM by some of the same team, this is a proper roguelike.
The big new update added in a Necromancer Class, 68 new skills, 19 new spells, 20 new monsters, the faction system was expanded, you can customize your character and a whole lot more. Seems like a pretty good update overall to the game - hopefully it might now appease some classic ADOM fans.
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut gets a new limited-time demo for Gamescom | GamingOnLinux
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is the revamp of the popular 2016 adventure game. Rebuilt with the Unity game engine along with native Linux support. This new demo isn't up for long though, as you have until later tomorrow to download and try it out (although plenty of demos work outside of Steam if you back them up…).
Set in the 90's, Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is a reimaging of the original story from 2016. Kathy is a strong-willed journalism major who must come to terms with her troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently departed grandfather.
Destiny 2 on Stadia finally gets cross-platform play | GamingOnLinux
For those of you using Linux and the cloud gaming service Stadia, Destiny 2 got a huge boost recently as Bungie finally implemented cross-play.
Sadly, Destiny 2 doesn't yet work on the Linux desktop directly through Steam Play Proton, and they've just recently added in BattlEye which makes it even more difficult to get working. Thankfully, Stadia is an option that works quite well on Linux in a Chromium browser. One issue though is that the Stadia player-base isn't exactly all that big so finding people to play with could have been an issue.
Have a big party in the new Tropico 6 – Festival expansion out now | GamingOnLinux
Running an island doesn't need to be boring and now you can have a wild party in Tropico 6 as Kalypso Media today released the Tropico 6 – Festival DLC.
Probably the most creative additional content release yet it tasks you with planning and managing celebrations, while also dealing with "The Boredom". Tropico 6 – Festival also adds a unique party planning mechanic to Tropico 6, allowing players to host 20+ types of festival. Four distinctive, themed areas will be included for players to throw spectacular shindigs, as well as new buildings such as the Dance School, Balloon and Fireworks factory to get the party started. Players will also be able to enjoy a host of new musical additions, alongside a snazzy party outfit (and paint job) for El Prez and the presidential palace.
Hearth & Home for Valheim releases on September 16 and there's a new trailer | GamingOnLinux
Finally we're getting the update we've all been waiting on as Hearth & Home is releasing on September 16 for Valheim.
This is the update Iron Gate has been teasing in short videos recently that will overhaul combat with new food options and new mechanics for blocking, staggering and stamina to give players more freedom in character builds. They haven't revealed everything coming yet but we do know there will be a bunch of new options to build too. Iron Gate is also expanding with three more developers to work on programming, animating and QA.
