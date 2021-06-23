Tumbleweed Updates Kismet, PulseAudio, Python
The latest 20210824 snapshot updated Mozilla Thunderbird from version 78.13.0 to version 91.0.1, which is the next Extended Support Release codebase. The new email client offers many new features like keyboard shortcuts to access To/CC/BCC fields and a PDF JavaScript viewer is now included in Thunderbird. Two major version updates were in the snapshot; an update to nftables 1.0.0 now recognizes the command-line option --define. GTK based volume control tool pavucontrol 5.0 has support for switching Bluetooth codecs that comes new in PulseAudio 15.0, which was released in the 20210823 snapshot 24-hours earlier. GNU Compiler Collection was updated to version 11.2 and fixed the One-time Passwords In Everything package with glibc 2.34. A few GNOME and RubyGems packages were updated in the snapshot. Command-line utility grep updated to version 3.7, which skipped the stack overflow tests in the qemu build. The runtime nodejs16 16.6.2 update fixed the improper handling of untypical characters in domain names and fixed three Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures.
The network-detector, packet-sniffer, and intrusion-detection package Kismet updated to its latest 2021.08 version in snapshot 20210823; the packages made some small improvements and has a new Wireless Intrusion Detection System alert. PulseAudio 15.0 dropped several BlueTooth patches and improved hardware support. PDF rendering package poppler 21.08.0 added an Application Programming Interfaces to allow the addition and modification of outlines into a PDF. An updated 1.9.7 version of sudo enabled OpenSSL support for a secure central session recording collection. And yast2-bootloader 4.4.6 replaced mkinitrd with dracut.
12 Best Open Source Self-Hosted Cloud Accounting and Invoicing Solutions
From the abacus to written ledgers to adding machines and calculators, people have been using accounting tools for centuries. Most businesses start off by relying on spreadsheets to manage the books, and many continue to use spreadsheets, even as the business grows and becomes more complex. The result is disparate data spread across multiple spreadsheets that are often out of date or present conflicting numbers.
Debian: EasyOS/OpenEmbedded and Unpaid Bills
Running benchmarks with Vulkan in Crostini (Linux for Chrome OS) yields surprising results
We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great. Let me first start with a disclaimer. There’s a reason Vulkan isn’t enabled for the masses: it’s not ready yet. We’re seeing a large performance drop comparing a game running in and outside of Crostini. This new graphics pass-through driver, code-named Venus, was only merged upstream a few months ago and is truly revolutionary. There could be lots of patches behind closed doors at Google that we don’t know about. We only have what is publicly available to us.
NetBSD wifi project status update
