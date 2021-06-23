Language Selection

Tumbleweed Updates Kismet, PulseAudio, Python

Thursday 26th of August 2021 08:39:33 PM
SUSE

The latest 20210824 snapshot updated Mozilla Thunderbird from version 78.13.0 to version 91.0.1, which is the next Extended Support Release codebase. The new email client offers many new features like keyboard shortcuts to access To/CC/BCC fields and a PDF JavaScript viewer is now included in Thunderbird. Two major version updates were in the snapshot; an update to nftables 1.0.0 now recognizes the command-line option --define. GTK based volume control tool pavucontrol 5.0 has support for switching Bluetooth codecs that comes new in PulseAudio 15.0, which was released in the 20210823 snapshot 24-hours earlier. GNU Compiler Collection was updated to version 11.2 and fixed the One-time Passwords In Everything package with glibc 2.34. A few GNOME and RubyGems packages were updated in the snapshot. Command-line utility grep updated to version 3.7, which skipped the stack overflow tests in the qemu build. The runtime nodejs16 16.6.2 update fixed the improper handling of untypical characters in domain names and fixed three Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

The network-detector, packet-sniffer, and intrusion-detection package Kismet updated to its latest 2021.08 version in snapshot 20210823; the packages made some small improvements and has a new Wireless Intrusion Detection System alert. PulseAudio 15.0 dropped several BlueTooth patches and improved hardware support. PDF rendering package poppler 21.08.0 added an Application Programming Interfaces to allow the addition and modification of outlines into a PDF. An updated 1.9.7 version of sudo enabled OpenSSL support for a secure central session recording collection. And yast2-bootloader 4.4.6 replaced mkinitrd with dracut.

12 Best Open Source Self-Hosted Cloud Accounting and Invoicing Solutions

From the abacus to written ledgers to adding machines and calculators, people have been using accounting tools for centuries. Most businesses start off by relying on spreadsheets to manage the books, and many continue to use spreadsheets, even as the business grows and becomes more complex. The result is disparate data spread across multiple spreadsheets that are often out of date or present conflicting numbers. Read more

Debian: EasyOS/OpenEmbedded and Unpaid Bills

  • 807 packages compiled in OpenEmbedded for EasyOS

    This morning I posted about doing a rebuild in OpenEmbedded: https://bkhome.org/news/202108/openembedded-dunfell-updated-rebuild.html ...the build is happening in a USB3 HDD and is still going. There is a progress indicator stating 92% complete. I mentioned that some packages have version bumps. For anyone who is interested, I am compiling 807 packages in OE, here they are:

  • align perl utility updated

    For the previous post, I had a list of 807 packages and wanted to process them into neat columns. EasyOS has the 'column' utility, but I couldn't make it do what I want, so wrote a little script to convert the package names into a html table. For the record this is it...

  • Chris Lamb, Boris Johnson & Debian unpaid bills

    In March 2018, there was a Bug Squashing Party in Tirana, Albania (photos). A group of students from Kosovo had written to Lamb and asked for funds to travel to Tirana. The cost for each person was €8 for a hostel and €15 for the bus. These amounts seem trivial for many of us in free software but they are more than a day's income for students in a developing country. Lamb authorised each of their requests in writing (example below). Many NGOs fund events in the Balkan countries and it is typical for organizations to pay the bills on the day of the event. Some of the students did not have this much money in cash. These are developing countries and organizations have to be sensitive about this when operating there. There was only one Debian Developer present at the event. Everybody turned to him and one of the local organizers on Sunday morning and asked for help. To resolve it quickly, the Debian Developer went to the hotel, asked the students to give him copies of each receipt and authorisation email from Chris Lamb and then paid all the bills in cash. The total was approximately €431

Running benchmarks with Vulkan in Crostini (Linux for Chrome OS) yields surprising results

We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great. Let me first start with a disclaimer. There’s a reason Vulkan isn’t enabled for the masses: it’s not ready yet. We’re seeing a large performance drop comparing a game running in and outside of Crostini. This new graphics pass-through driver, code-named Venus, was only merged upstream a few months ago and is truly revolutionary. There could be lots of patches behind closed doors at Google that we don’t know about. We only have what is publicly available to us. Read more

NetBSD wifi project status update

  • wifi project status update

    After initial work on the wifi renewal branch went quite fast and smooth, things have slowed down a bit in the last few months. Most of the slow down was due to me not being available for this type of work for unexpectedly long times - a problem that should be fixed now.

  • NetBSD Continues Long Overdue Push To Modernize Their WiFi Drivers - Phoronix

    Started back in 2018 was an effort by the NetBSD project to update their operating system WiFi drivers by re-syncing more code from FreeBSD and making various improvements. Three years later the work has yet to be merged but after stalling for some time is back to being worked on by interested developers. The WiFi renewal effort by NetBSD has been working to support newer WiFi standards, provide better SMP support, and handling other wireless networking features. The WiFi renewal effort was restarted last year though developer Martin Husemann noted the progress has slowed down a bit in recent months.

